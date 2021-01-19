If you’re an all-time fan of CBD (Cannabidiol) oils and other products, then in all that time spent you might’ve come across some either low-quality products or you’re new in the land of relaxation oils and you want to be sure you’re buying the best of the best. Some cheap brands might be too weak for your liking, but some can also be harmful to your well being. We’ve compiled a list of some tips you can use while looking for the merchandise you want and not get scammed in the process.

It’s important to mention if you’re new to this industry, you should do a lot more research about CBD to make sure you are sure this is what you are looking for. This list can help in some ways and can be helpful to guide you in the right direction for where and what to buy for reasonable prices.

1. Search up your merchandise before buying

You must read everything possible about the brand you want. Be sure to also read the composition of the type of CBD you are buying. The only ingredients that the product should contain are CBD extract and a carrier oil, anything else added to it is not needed and chemicals you haven’t heard about can be extremely harmful.

Every single ingredient should be plant-based and safe for consumption. People’s thoughts can also help choose whether or not the brand is good or not. Although be careful, written reviews can be bought and easily manipulated by a majority of people.

2. High and low pricing

The cheaper stuff may be easier to afford, but that doesn’t mean it is true CBD extract or plant. If it’s listed with a really cheap price, that usually means it’s not real CBD, it’s chemically made. Expensive brands also don’t ensure good quality just because it’s a high-end brand or the cost is above $100. The middle ground is always the best choice.

If you insist on choosing only the best quality CBD, cbdMD might have what you’re looking for.

3. Consistency

If the merchandise is oil, then it should have a texture similar to olive oil. Anything thicker or more liquid definitely contains supplements you don’t want in your CBD. Never buy oil without first checking it’s ingredients and consistency. This is essential.

4. Pros and cons of output

Even when buying a lotion you look for what you need in it. It’s the same concept with CBD merchandise, make sure you know beforehand what you’re buying it for. If you accidentally buy one product for the wrong reasons, it can affect your sleeping schedule, mentality, and many other everyday activities.

You should also calculate how much product you are really buying for the price. Be sure to find out how much 1-milligram costs. You can do this very easily by just using the actual price of the merchandise then divide that by the number of milligrams it contains. It’s usually around $0.10 but it differs from one brand to another.

5. Find the flavor you like best

Whether you like banana flavoring or even chocolate, finding that suits you best is very essential. This is because you can spend your money on a flavor you may not like and all together because of this one mistake you might not order that same brand.

Also, be clear about what kind of flavoring the product is using. The ingredients should be plant-based, anything that is chemically made could be very dangerous and harmful to anyone that is consuming it.

6. The merchandise’s shelf life

Throwing this question to your retailer isn’t such a bad idea. As some ingredients for flavoring can shorten the lifespan of your product. This is one of the reasons why it’s always best to choose only natural or plant-based CBD oils.

If your oil contains hemp, keeping it on direct access to sunlight is a bad idea. Hemp oil can very quickly oxidize when left unattended in the sun. The product container shouldn’t be made of glass either. The container should help with keeping the temperature of the oil in the recommended state.

7. Is it safe to consume higher dosages?

Depending on the ingredients of your CBD, any plant-based oil or any other product is safe for ingesting even in high dosages. Chemically based CBD’s can be dangerous if ingested in way higher amounts than recommended.

If you’re worried about getting addicted to CBD, don’t be. It doesn’t have an addictive nature because it’s made from natural cannabinoids and they only add to our endocannabinoid system.

8. Difference between CBD and hemp oil

Marketers will advertise a product as a CBD when in reality it is hemp oil. Hemp oils can be beneficial to your nutrition and health, but they don’t contain the needed cannabinoids that CBD does.

To find out what you’re dealing with, you can send in lab reports.

9. Retailers policies

The seller you are buying from should be confident in their products and should also have a good return policy. This is important because you might not be satisfied with the seller’s products and bad return policies can keep you from getting your money back.

The company’s communication should reflect all their policies too. Be careful who you choose to buy from.

10. Ask all of your questions

Our list is very informational and you can already find answers to a majority of your questions, but for some be sure to first ask the seller everything you want to know. If you’re ordering online, the website that is selling the products should have a way of contacting them, whether it’s email, phone number, or a chatbox.

We should mention, CBD is usually used for treating anxiety, insomnia, and many different chronic pains. They shouldn’t be used for the effects of psychoactive states of mind.

We know it’s not easy finding what brand fits you best so we hope these tips were of any help to you. So don’t forget to consider them the next time you choose the perfect products for yourself. We guarantee you won’t make a mistake.