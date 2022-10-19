HBOT is a clinical treatment recommended by a physician where a patient enters a hyperbaric chamber that uses oxygen at a pressure greater than atmospheric pressure to treat a medical condition. It is said to be effective for 80-85 percent of people undergoing the therapy.

The words “hyper” and “baric” indicate “extended” and “pressure,” respectively. If it is a multiple HBOT, individuals are equipped with a mask in the chamber, and then the patient is exposed to pure, 100 percent oxygen. In this treatment, the apparatus used includes a hyperbaric chamber that transmits only oxygen.

In addition to treating illnesses like gas gangrene and air embolism, HBOT is also used to treat decompression illnesses that scuba divers typically experience.It has also shown positive effects for infections like HIV, Hepatitis, asthma, malignant growth, Alzheimer’s, and sclerosis.

By far, most people experienced no difficulty with the treatment, which is the explanation for the vast majority who leaned toward HBOT.

Types Of HBOT Chambers

Monoplace chamber-

This compartment can fit only one individual.

It’s an extensive plastic cylinder with an X-ray machine-like appearance. The patient enters the chamber and has customized therapy.

Multiplace chambers-

There can be at least two or more individuals in this chamber without a moment’s delay. A large portion of the treatment is very similar. Individuals inhale pure oxygen through veils or hoods to prevent contamination and spread of infection.

How Many Sessions Can You Take In A Week?

The patient’s health and disease will determine how frequently sessions will held for the same. A patient may be expected to undergo therapy five days a week or more to treat a specific disease. Twenty to eighty sessions are typically suggested to look for successful treatment outcomes. Additionally, if the treatment yields favorable results, you might only need treatment once every two to three days.

Conditions Treated By HBOT

Decompression sickness- Decompression sickness (DCS) happens when gasses like nitrogen or helium, utilized in blended gas used by scuba divers, leave bubbles inside the body on pressurization.

Gas Gangrene-Gas gangrene is a condition brought about by the bacteria Clostridium perfringens. Microbes gather in an injury that has no blood supply. The bacterial growth close to the damage produces gas and causes cell death. Gas gangrene is risky and ought to be treated at a legitimate time.

Wound healing- HBOT is believed to be genuinely productive in treating non-healing wounds, similar to diabetic foot ulcers. The expanded oxygen in the blood compels the cells to work more effectively, propelling the healing process.

Inhalation of carbon monoxide causes harm to the circulatory system, supplanting the oxygen in your RBCs with carbon monoxide. It can cause severe tissue damage and is life threatening.

Acute anemia- Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment can be used to treat severe iron deficiency. HBOT is utilized as a treatment for this situation which assists with providing adequate oxygen to the organs.

How Does Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Work?

You breathe in oxygen from the compression chamber while receiving HBOT. These chambers have pressures that are up to many times higher than normal. This causes the lungs to store more oxygen than they would under normal circumstances, which creates a good quantity of oxygen in your blood.

Additionally, activating the body’s immune system, hyperbaric oxygen therapy aids in the defense against microbes.

HBOT boosts the body’s protective immune system and aids in blocking the activity of potentially harmful microorganisms. Additionally, it increases tissue oxygen levels.

HBOT promotes the growth of collagen and new skin cells. Additionally, it strengthens cells so they can transport specified chemicals, such as vascular endothelial factors resulting in endothelial cells being drawn to these chemicals to regenerate faster.

Risk Of Hyperbaric oxygen

The treatment lasts for 3 minutes or as long as 2 hours. The chamber pressure is high when contrasted with normal atmospheric pressure, and certain people could get discomfort during treatment.

Center Ear Injury-One of the issues looked at by hyperbaric oxygen (HBO) treatment is ear injury, which can cause misfortune in hearing disorder.

Diabetes – Patients with diabetes experience a drop in glucose during hyperbaric meds. For this, patients are encouraged to eat before coming for treatment, and blood glucose is observed by asking patients to perform jumping and stretches.

Sinus Torture air-consumed spaces of the skull are called sinuses, and during HBOT, the powerlessness to adjust strain in the sinuses prompts severe torture in the sinuses.

Oxygen poisonousness The high oxygen in the lungs can cause chest torment, inconvenience in breathing, and Other respiratory issues. It can be risky for patients who need constant supplemental oxygen between treatments.

Preventive Measures

Try not to get ill before treatment as it might delay the treatment on the off chance that you have a cold or another sickness, for instance, hypertension, fever, progressive bowel issues, or any flu. The effectiveness of some drugs is impacted by oxygen. Therefore, before receiving therapy, a few sets of medications shouldn’t be combined with it, such as a few chemotherapies, a medication with alcohol composition, or a patient with a history of alcohol misuse. Avoiding the treatment if you are claustrophobic which may make you uneasy and harm your health. Because of the high oxygen content in the chamber, the risk of fire is one of the setbacks, so it is advised that you see a licensed doctor before undergoing the therapy.

Bottom line

Thus, the number of sessions for the treatment relies on the specific condition being supervised.

Yet, legitimate consideration ought to be taken as trouble after HBOT can cause physical issues that might cause challenges, for example, myopia, lung disorder, low glucose levels, and sinus issues. Hence advantages and disadvantages of the therapy should be considered before deciding to use hyperbaric oxygen therapy.