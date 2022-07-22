Who doesn’t love a pair of bitchin’ ankle boots? We know we do! Ankle-high footwear is a versatile choice that can be dressed both up or down, depending on the occasion. But, as is the case with anything so versatile – it can be overwhelming styling it right.

So, if you’re struggling to figure out how to dress your new pair – you’ve come to the right spot. We’ve got tips for days! So, let’s get right to them!

1. Pair Them With Your Belt

The first rule of fashion – keep your boots and belt the same colour. Of course, rules are meant to be broken, but in this case, we recommend you stick to them. Not many things look as good as a pair of black ankle boots with a matching black belt. And, if you want to add a little edge to your look, pick a belt with some hardware on it.

2. Break Up Your Outfit With A Different Colour

One thing we’re often seeing is an all-black outfit with a pair of brown boots. And, we have to say – we love it. Breaking up your outfit with a different colour is a great way to add some interest and dimension to your look. If you’re not sure what colours go well together, try out a few different things and ideas and see which ones work and which ones don’t.

3. Keep A Monochromatic Look

On the other hand, keeping things monochromatic can also be a fine look. If you want to go this route, make sure that the different shades you’re using complement each other. For example, if you’re wearing a pair of brown ankle boots, don’t pair them with a cream top – it’ll look out of place. Instead, keep it in the family. Use the same tone, just the different shades.

4. Cuff The Jeans

Don’t be afraid to cuff your jeans! This is a great way to show off your new booties and also keep your look more proportionate. If you’re wearing a pair of skinny jeans, we recommend you go for a half-cuff. If your jeans are on the looser side, you can go for a full cuff. Just make sure it looks intentional – no one likes an accidental cuff.

5. Or Let Them Hang

But, at the same time, you don’t have to cuff your jeans. If you prefer, you can let them hang. This look is especially great with a pair of heeled boots from weide.cl. Just make sure your jeans are the right length – you don’t want them dragging on the ground.

6. Have Them In Black, Brown And Cream

When it comes to colours, there are three every lady should have – black, brown and cream. These three colours will go with anything and everything. So, if you’re ever in doubt, just reach for one of these shades. We guarantee you it’ll work like a charm.

7. Skip The Anklets And Other Accessories

There’s no room for anklets or other accessories when you’re wearing ankle boots. So, skip them! Let your shoes take centre stage and don’t distract from them with anything else.

8. Leather And Velour Are Both Excellent Choices

Materials will play a MAJOR role in how your final look turns out. So, make sure you pick the right one! If you’re going for a more casual look, we recommend you stick with velour. It’s comfortable and easy to wear. But, if you want to dress things up a bit, go for leather. It just looks classy and elegant, wouldn’t you agree?

9. Try Them On With A Long Skirt

Let’s talk skirts for a bit. If you want to get that perfect proportion, pair your ankle boots with a longer skirt. This will help achieve that bohemian, Coachella-like look that’s so popular right now. Just make sure the skirt is flowy and not too tight. We’re not really big fans of the latter.

10. Or Let Your Legs Do The Talking

If you’ve got great legs, why not show them off? Pair your ankle boots with a shorter skirt or even a pair of shorts. This is a great way to show off your assets and also stay cool during the summer months. Just make sure you don’t go too short – you don’t want to give people a show they didn’t ask for, now do you? We’re trying to keep it elegant here, aren’t we?

11. All Leather Everything

Now, some of you may ask how is all-leather outfit elegant and classy, but we’re here to tell you it can be. If you pull it off the right way, of course. For example, a pair of black leather boots with a matching black leather skirt can look amazing. Or, leather boots, pants and a kick-ass jacket? Power is elegant as far as we’re concerned. Just make sure the pieces fit well and are of good quality. You don’t want to look cheap and trashy, don’t you?

12. Play With Prints

Prints are back in! And we’re not just talking about floral ones. You can go for stripes, polka dots, animal prints – whatever you want. Just make sure the print is not too overwhelming and that it goes well with the rest of your outfit. We recommend you stick to one print per look. Crocodiles and zebras don’t get along in real life and they certainly don’t get along if you try to wear them at the same time.

13. Keep Your Socks Hidden

Unless you’re going for a certain look, we suggest you keep your socks hidden. No one wants to see them peeking out from under your ankle boots, now do they? If you must wear socks, make sure they’re low-cut and that they don’t show when you’re wearing your shoes.

14. Or Really Show Them Off

Or, if you don’t like the look of no socks or bare legs, you can always wear pantyhose, thigh-high socks or stockings. This is a great way to keep your legs warm in the colder months. Just make sure the garments you choose go well with the rest of your outfit!

15. Don’t Overthink – Just Have Fun!

Finally, don’t overthink it! Just have fun with your style and experiment with different looks. See what works for you and what doesn’t. And most importantly, don’t stress. Fashion is meant to be enjoyed, not to be taken too seriously. So, go out there and have fun!