The popularity of CBD is only rising thanks to its reported wellness benefits. Some are using the best CBD products for common ailments such as pain and nausea, but new research suggests that it may also be useful in improving sleep.

Keep reading to learn more about the benefits of hemp for sleep and possible dosages you can take to manage insomnia symptoms.

CBD Benefits

There are potential health benefits from CBD oil. Adding it to your daily routine may improve sleep at night. Mental focus could be improved due to its calming effect. Stress may be reduced, which could improve your mental and physical health.

Inflammation from joint damage or over-exercising may be eased. Pain from previous injuries may be minimized and the oil could even provide temporary relief.

Studies show that CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is responsible for a number of key functions in the body. While hemp may not directly affect the sleep-wake cycle, it can address the root causes of insomnia or poor sleep quality.

Causes like stress and anxiety may be calmed with a good dose of hemp, allowing the user to relax enough to fall into a relaxing sleep.

Moreover, CBD is a natural and all-organic product. Unlike chemical sleep aids that leave the consumer waking up groggy and disoriented, these products do not have such an effect. Consumers then wake up feeling well-rested and refreshed, ready to take on the day.

Appropriate CBD Dosage

Due to the lack of regulations on CBD products, there is no set standard for the recommended dosage for potential sleep management. This is another discussion to have with your medical provider.

They can assess your health and current needs to help you find the right dosage amount. As with any other supplement, it is essential to follow all medical advice concerning the use of CBD oil for sleep.

There are multiple forms of CBD products available. The methods for use include daily gummies that have a sweet candylike flavor, small pills, topical creams, balms, and tinctures that are applied as drops sublingually (under the tongue).

Deciding the method of consumption will be up to the doctor and individual user. Adding CBD to your daily dose of dietary supplements may result in experiencing better sleep. Better sleep can heavily influence the way you live your life, feeling boosts of energy and less stress.

What is the CBD Dosage for Sleep?

Like all other supplements, it is essential that you seek medical advice before starting any sleep therapy. Your doctor will advise and help you decide the proper dosage for your specific needs.

Finding the right dosage of CBD oils and the best method of consumption of these products might require a health evaluation. This evaluation should include a discussion of all of your symptoms and any current medications. This last part is vital to keeping you safe, as CBD hemp oil may have interactions with other medicines you are taking.

CBD products could affect the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS). For this reason, it may change the way the body receives some medications and raise or lower their effectiveness. Your doctor can tell you of any possible reactions between your current prescriptions and CBD products.

CBD Dosage for Insomnia

The correct dosage for insomnia depends on many different factors. A person’s weight, diet, and body chemistry all factor into the dosage, to name a few. A physician can help you find the correct dosage depending on all of these factors, as well as the symptoms that you are trying to treat.

One serving of CBD oil will typically carry anywhere from 10 to 20 mg of CBD extract. In general, it is recommended to begin with the lowest dosage possible.

A higher dosage tends to have more of a sedating effect on a person, therefore being better for insomnia. Some suggest as high as 25 mg. CBD for sleep management may be very useful.

Does CBD Show up on a Drug Test?

These products are usually undetectable in drug tests. However, a large dosage of full-spectrum CBD (containing THC) consumed daily and consistently may accumulate and cause a positive drug test.

This is why it’s important to buy hemp from brands that conduct third-party lab testing on its products. Lab tests verify the quality and concentration of cannabinoids and ensure the purity of ingredients used. If your product is lab tested, it should not cause a positive drug test.

Nevertheless, check your current state laws about CBD product legalities and inform health personnel about consumption before undergoing the test.

Where to Buy CBD Oil

There are many physical stores where consumers can buy their CBD products. Due to the rise of e-commerce, more are opting to make their purchases from online retailers like blosumcbd.com.

Online retailers and physical stores alike have a wide variety of hemp products to choose from. The most common product is the classic oil tincture. As one of the most versatile forms of hemp in the market, there are various ways to get your dose of hemp.

The most efficient way to get CBD into your system is through the sublingual method, wherein you place a drop under the tongue and hold it there for about 60 seconds. This will allow the CBD extract to bypass the digestive tract and go directly into the bloodstream.

Others who dislike the natural earthy taste of CBD prefer to put a few drops of their oil into their foods and beverages. Brands can infuse flavors into their tinctures, which make getting their dose of hemp a delectable experience. Added to food and drinks, it also gives it a boost of flavor.

There are also other product forms rising in the market, such as capsules, gummies, topicals, and even pet-friendly products. As the popularity of CBD grows, so do the choices of consumers.

Summary

As more studies show the potential of CBD for sleep, it’s only a matter of time before science truly uncovers the abilities of hemp. To date, however, no over-the-counter CBD products are approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

These products are not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical disease. Users are to take them as supplements, not medication.

Make sure to consult a doctor before trying any hemp regimen for better sleep. It’s just as important to buy locally made and lab-tested products to ensure your safety.