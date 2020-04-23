Online casinos have changed the way all the games that we all know and love have been played so far. With technology development, many new websites have emerged and enabled the players to play from the comfort of their own home. This leads us to the question if the casino that we want to play in is legit or fake. There are certainly some signs that you need to pay attention to before you decide to provide all your personal information and start playing. In order to help you, we have gathered a few tips to guide you through the process.

Pay attention to their reputation

Online casinos that are working for a while will certainly have plenty of players who will want to share their experiences with the rest of the world. “Word travels fast” so if there is anything wrong with the casino that you like, there is a very small chance that you won’t be able to find it in a matter of minutes. Reviews are the safest way to find everything that you want to know and the great thing is that people are more willing lately to write reviews about the casinos they play in.

A certain period is necessary for a casino to make a reputation and it needs to be active for at least a few years. Also, keep in mind that some people will simply be unhappy because their luck didn’t serve them right. Assess objectively all the information you find online, so you can make the right decision. If there are plenty of good reviews then it is safe to say that the casino is legit, so you can start playing and enjoying your favorite game.

Check their info

The first thing you need to check is if they have a license for a casino. Most licenses are given by Gibraltar, UK, and Malta, so if you see any of these countries, you can be sure that the casino has done its fair share of preparations for enabling the players to join a good casino. Also, it is important that the casino works on ensuring fairness to its players. Responsible gaming means that the players will be protected while playing and that there will be additional protection for the players who are addicted to gambling.

One of the most important things that people must pay attention to is the payment security. Considering that players must provide their personal information and the information from their bank account, it is very important that the casino is reliable and trustworthy. One of the factors that will show that the casino is reliable is that there is no delay in the time the payment is issued. Make sure you do your research about this well because you certainly don’t want your money to go to the wrong hands.

Legit casinos will ensure that all the payments are fully protected from the cybercrime. One of the important factors for determining if the casino is legit is checking if they have clearly written a telephone number, address, and email address on their website.

Read the audits

As you probably know, audits are the official checks of the way some organizations or a casino is working done by the independent body. One such organization is called eCogra. They perform various statistical tests to determine if the games are fair or not. Trustworthy casinos will be more than happy to share the results of the audit with their players. When you see a casino that you like, make sure you don’t rush to start playing. Take your time and read through everything thoroughly. This is the only way to find out if the casino is a real deal or not.

One of the most sensitive things when it comes to online gambling is that the casinos need to be very mindful of the people who are having issues with the addiction. If the player is having trouble with limiting his play, the casino should limit the deposits and prevent the player from spending too much money on playing even if he is not in the position to spend so much.

Check the conditions for cash withdrawal

This is usually the first thing that the players are interested in and it is certainly a very important factor. Check what’s the minimum and maximum withdrawal sum, but also the administration fee that applies so you can count everything in that you need to pay and how much can you take. Considering that new casinos need to work hard to be able to attract new players and keep their loyalty, every casino that wants to stay long in the business will make an effort to enable the players to withdraw the money fast and to make each step as easy as possible.

Now that we have listed all the important things that you need to be aware of and check, it will be much easier for you to find trusted casinos and play your favorite game. Each of these steps is important, so make sure you check everything step by step. Take your time until you are completely sure that the casino you like is fully legit and safe for playing. Don’t forget to play responsibly and seek help if you notice that your gambling is going out of hand. Enjoy the accessibility of the online casinos and the possibility to choose one of the numerous new games that are available to the players.