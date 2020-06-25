Selling your house may be extremely stressful and nerve-wracking, especially when you are under the pressure of time. Whether you want to change your place of living because of financial reasons or a personal situation, there are the basics and tactics you should know to increase your house’s marketability, spend as little time as possible on the market, and attract a lucrative offer.

Follow these considerable steps to sell your house at a competitive price fast and without losing your mind.

How to sell your house fast?

Decide if you are ready

Before starting the process of selling your house, you need to make sure you are ready to do it. Take your time and ask yourself the following questions:

Can you afford the selling of your house? Decide if you can cover the costs of getting your house ready to sell and hiring a professional moving company and a real estate agent.

Do you feel right about leaving your house behind? People tend to love their homes passionately, and selling them feels like saying goodbye to someone dear to their heart. Thereby, be sure to feel emotionally ready to get rid of it.

Is moving the house a wise decision in your situation? For example, if you just need wider living space, taking out a loan for the renovation may occur to be a better option than getting a huge mortgage.

If the answer to all these questions is ‘yes,’ it can be just the right time to give it a go.

Get the professional help

A real estate agent

Hiring a real estate agent with a wealth of experience in sales will help you sell your house fast. The real estate agent can market your house, tell you precisely what buyers will love about your place, give advice on what to change in it, and communicate with the buyer’s agent. Moreover, you will get essential help with the preparation of the needed documentation. The agent is supposed to hire a professional photographer for your home and promote your property on the Internet. Contact several agents to make sure you will get careful guidance on incentives, pricing, and local market expectations. Working with an experienced real estate agent may be a good fit for you, your house, and your neighborhood.

A professional moving company

The process of selling your house and moving to a new one presupposes the relocation of your furniture and other possessions from one place to another. Therefore, you need to make a decision on whether to handle everything by yourself or entrust this job to a specialized moving company.

A professional white glove moving company, such as Fine Art Shippers, specializes in any type of home relocations both across the United States and internationally. When working with moving experts, you can be sure that all of your needs, from packing fine art and furniture to white glove delivery and installation, are fully met. Such companies also offer insurance, appraisal, storage, and other services that you might require when moving your home. This will save you lots of time and effort and help you focus on other important things.

Prepare your house for sale

It is not a secret that the better condition your house is in, the more chances you have to receive attractive offers, and the easier it is to decide on the price. Here you have several steps you should take to prepare your house for showings:

Declutter

Decluttering is an extremely essential part of preparing your house for sale. It will make your home look cleaner, more spacious, and ready for new owners. Consider renting storage space for your stuff. It can be a considerable advantage from a visitor’s perspective, as the less of your items people see in the house, the more expansive and welcoming your place will look. You need to clear your countertops, closets, shelves, and corners, and then throw all of the unused and unnecessary things away, donate them to your local charity organization, or just give them away. Besides, decluttering reduces the number of heavy and bulky items you will have to relocate when the moving day arrives. Additional storage options can help you keep your house in the best selling condition possible.

Decor

When preparing your house for selling, décor matters a lot. You have to make the place look as neutral as possible, so get rid of various funky accessories on the walls and bright colors. Keep in mind that neutral colors, such as beige, ivory, taupe, black, gray, and shades of white, can help potential buyers better imagine themselves in the new place.

Maintenance

The next step is to make a plan for maintenance. Nothing is supposed to get unnoticed during the lengthy and complex home-buying and selling process. In that way, your house will remain in perfect condition while being up for sale.

Decide how to price your house

Deciding the appropriate price for your house is a good way to sell it fast. It is as much of an art as a science, and, therefore, the most important thing here is to work with your real estate agent and follow their advice. You need to find out the cost of similar houses in your area, take into account the features and the recent renovation of your place, and decide what price the market can handle.

Promote your house

Your real estate agent is supposed to be in charge of marketing and promoting your house. However, you can speed up the process by spreading the word about it in your neighborhood. Besides, you can use your own social media accounts and ask your family and friends to help. The more people are aware of the sale, the higher the chances to find someone interested are.

Now you are ready to sell your house. Hopefully, these tips will help you learn how to do it fast and for the most money!