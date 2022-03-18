The kitchen is the home’s beating heart. It may raise the entire look and feel of a house, both in terms of appearance and functionality, when it’s expertly planned. And if it isn’t, it may make a whole house appear antiquated and inefficient, which can be a significant issue if you’re planning to sell. Many homeowners prioritize the kitchen when undertaking house modifications because of its importance.

Remodeling isn’t only about replacing an outdated kitchen. More storage space is required, as well as a refresh after years of use. Fortunately, resale value allows homeowners to recuperate their investment in a kitchen redesign. Whether you want to sell next year or ten years, it’s a good idea to plan. Here, we’ll show you how a variety of kitchen remodeling tasks can increase the total value of your property.

1. Consider Replacing The Flooring

In the kitchen, flooring is frequently overlooked. It’s easy to neglect the surface beneath your feet when there are so many renovation alternatives at eye level. Kitchen floors, on the other hand, receive just as much abuse as any other aspect of the space over time. Your floor gets dirty and ruined every time anything spills, new equipment is carried in, and you cook with hot oil that bubbles and spits. This might pile up over time.

Replacing your flooring with new flooring that is more durable and simpler to clean can be a wise investment. Hardwood, faux wood substitutes, and ceramic tile are good options for a long-lasting and easy-to-clean floor. New flooring also gives the room a subtle shine that cannot be overstated.

To give your kitchen a complete makeover, visit www.RenosGroup.ca.

2. Update The Cabinets

Remember that upgrading cabinets does not necessitate tearing them out and replacing them with new ones. You can update it yourself, such as repainting it. However, demand for cabinets in a different style may exist, depending on the current market trend.

Another excellent alternative is to reface the cabinets, which entails replacing the cabinet skins, as well as the doors and drawer fronts, and applying a new veneer to the cabinet’s surface. Handles, hinges, and drawer pulls are usually replaced as part of the procedure. A method that is both cost economical and effective.

3. Update Countertop

Over the previous few decades, countertops have evolved significantly, and granite countertops are now preferred by 55 percent of home buyers. Installing granite countertops on your next kitchen makeover will raise the value of your home and provide you with a surface that is both stylish and long-lasting. Granite is also low-maintenance, requiring simply polishing rather than frequent tile sealing or stainless steel washing.

Granite countertops are among the most popular on the market right now. A modern aesthetic is achieved by including a kitchen island. You should be aware, however, that a kitchen redesign can cost significantly more than you anticipated. Some people may decide to renovate their kitchen on their own, but it’s not a good idea.

4. Add New Backsplash

A decent backsplash won’t break the bank and will significantly boost the resale value of your home. If you install the backsplash yourself, which is not a difficult task, you may save even more money and so boost your return on investment.

A backsplash is also a great way to protect your lovely walls. Water damage can quickly accumulate. Backsplashes, whether made of metal tiles, glass, or even plain plastic, elevate the appearance of your kitchen and make it more appealing to potential purchasers.

And, like anything else, backsplashes can be overdone. Countertop to ceiling backsplashes has been a significant trend this year. Even if they are lovely and we would recommend them, they would undoubtedly push your budget aside and result in a poor return on your investment.

5. Include Smart Appliances

Appliances are usually part of a major remodeling project and have a lower return than anticipated. Going overboard with the budget is a pitfall to avoid when purchasing new appliances. A better refrigerator, an oven, and a dishwasher should be available. WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity are included in the smart refrigerators. It’s impossible to resist the urge.

If you absolutely must replace your appliances, choose those more environmentally friendly. They boost the resale value of your property more than regular appliances, but they also save you money on electricity.

6. Redo The Paint

It’s sometimes beneficial to take a step back from the details and consider the big picture. Your kitchen is an integral part of your house because it is where many family memories are made and treasured.

And there’s a lot that goes into making it that place. Kitchen cabinets, countertops, appliances, and so forth are all available. However, for these features to stand out, your kitchen must have the proper color scheme. You may then choose the proper color for kitchen cabinets and countertops based on the wall paint. In some ways, your walls are even more important in establishing the kitchen design scheme, which the rest of the room follows.

7. Upgrade The Lighting

You’ll lose out if your kitchen isn’t bright enough and your lighting doesn’t do justice to showing its beauty. We’re not talking about chandeliers, though if that’s what you want, go ahead. However, your property’s resale worth may cause you to reconsider. To enhance and illuminate your kitchen, choose minimalistic light designs. Lighting is crucial in the kitchen, not only to emphasize the space but also to make it more functional. With enough light, accidents are easily avoidable.

Conclusion

A bright and lovely kitchen is very pleasant for you, your guests, and the new homeowners, which is a plus for your return on investment. Everything may be changed with a kitchen redesign. After all is said and done, it is up to you to make the final decision on how you want to redesign your kitchen. Resale value is significant, but it isn’t the most crucial factor. Your wants and desires are our top priority. So, while you can redesign your kitchen as you want, keep in mind the impact on resale value as a solid indicator that you’re making the right choices.