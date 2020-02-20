Do you want to bring a touch of freshness into your home but you don’t have a big budget? Do not worry! Just make a few not-so-big changes to make the whole atmosphere look different!

Even the slightest change in the appearance of your living space will have a positive impact on you and your family. So start small. When it comes to your home, any investment, even the smallest one, is definitely worth it. In addition to creating a more comfortable place for yourself, you will also increase the value of your home – quickly and easily.

To help you out in your remodeling journey, in this article we have prepared a short guide that can help inspire you. Read on and apply some of the advice to remodel your home on a budget.

1. Remove an Internal Wall

Sometimes in order to open up some space and make your living room bigger, you can remove an internal wall. This type of renovation will be done in just a few days if you hire a professional and it would cost you anywhere from £1500 to £1750. It all depends on the size of the wall you want to remove. Also, the price will depend on the wall you want to remove. If you are about to remove a kitchen wall, then you should call an inspection to have a look in the electrics and pipework within the wall. Later on, you can decide whether you’ll need to build a new wall elsewhere or not.

To get a better insight into the cost estimates of this type of renovation, PriceYourJob offers you a list including each part of your home. This way you can know whether removing an internal wall would fit into your budget or not.

2. Change the Carpet

A new carpet is like new hair color – a small change that means a lot! Although at first, it had an insulating role, the carpet became the basic decorative element of almost every space. It enhances the appearance of the whole space and gives it a special charm.

This decorative element makes every room warmer and will fit well into both a modern and traditionally decorated home. One thing is for sure – changing the carpet gives your house a completely different dimension. The typical cost of carpet supplying and fitting would be around £500 if you choose to hire a professional carpet installer.

3. Don’t Forget About the Kitchen!

If you are bored with the kitchen and want something new and different, it does not mean that you need to buy a new kitchen. The solution can be much simpler, and the secret is in the details. You just need some creativity to freshen up your kitchen.

Small and effective details can completely change its appearance. These can be, for example, element handles, kitchen counters, etc. The kitchen handles can cost you as low as a dollar. Installing these can be a DIY project. On the other hand, if you choose to replace the sink, you might need some professional help. The cost to replace the kitchen sink would be about £400.

Renovating the kitchen floor could also be an option when renovating your home. It’s up to you whether you’ll choose tiles, vinyl or laminate. In any case, leave this to a professional, so you don’t regret it later. Lately, gold, bronze and copper details have been very popular in interiors, making them the perfect fit for your kitchen as well.

4. Make Changes to the Bathroom

Bathroom renovations require a lot of effort, time and money. Fortunately, there are a few simple and affordable solutions that will turn your bathroom into the right place to enjoy. Our advice is to start with lighting that can greatly affect the overall atmosphere. Bear in mind that you might need some electrical advice with this one.

A little change of the tiles in the shower can have a great effect and give the bathroom a fresh new look. The cost of supplying and retiling a shower is somewhere around £250 if you want it done by a professional.

On a more decorative note, you can also put some chandeliers in the bathroom to create a romantic feeling. You can also include plants that are suitable for the bathroom and interesting details such as candlesticks, beautiful baskets, towels, etc. When arranging the bathroom, take care of functionality and play with different materials, textures, and patterns.

5. Paint the Walls

The most effective way to lift the atmosphere in a room is to change the color of the walls. If you’ve been true to the white walls so far, add some color to them. If you don’t have the time or experience to do it, hire a professional to paint them for you. The average cost is around £250-£300 for an average size room.

Delicate and pastel shades will give the room a fresh feeling and warm atmosphere, while dark and intense colors make it bolder. Don’t forget the wallpaper either! They are no novelty in interiors, but they are constantly emerging with new and interesting motifs. In addition, they are very easy to install and can transform any wall or space in no time.

Conclusion

According to the 2019 U.K. Houzz & Home Renovation Trends Study, the renovating activity still remains high and trending. Almost half of the homeowners who were previously renovating planned to continue or begin renovations for the upcoming year. Home remodeling has real and tangible effects on how a person or family functions and how they feel. Take some time to review your physical and emotional needs and the current market conditions to turn your remodeling dreams into reality.