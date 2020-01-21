No one in the world deliberately wants to be on the wrong side of the law or the jail, but sometimes it’s not our mistake that lands us in trouble. Sometimes trouble surrounds us from everywhere, and a layperson cannot do much in situations like these because laws can be some tricky things to deal with, and minor errors can only land us in more trouble for façade. That’s why being an Attorney in the US is a tricky job. While lawyers represent people in the court of the law, Attorneys have the responsibility to defend the US Federal Government in the same and are usually involved in plea bargains, issuing subpoenas to the criminals, etc.

We all love taking a break and going out somewhere on a road trip with either our friends or family or anyone you can enjoy those long journeys with. There are nights that we don’t want to end and days that should keep us on the right track where we should not be thinking about the monotonous life that we left back in our homes. Vacations become much more than just holidays when it is more adventurous, and the rush of the thrill is felt not only in the head but in the bones too. That is when we know we have disconnected from our previous self and are taking something new back home.

Not in your wildest dreams will it occur to you that these good moments can get ruined because of a small mishap or just even a slip of hand or foot, and the truth is that we never really are prepared for something like it. Unfortunately, humans don’t have the power of changing any outcome at all before it has happened so, the case becomes tricky.

In a situation of a road trip, you can only avoid some mishaps when you’re prepared for it mentally. The preparedness that cannot come from instincts is usually formed by gathering information about it, but don’t worry – we got it covered for you. Here are some ways to save yourself from a car crash and not let your beautiful moments turn into scars:

Always wear a seat belt

Agreed, this is a no brainer, but this is where all the problems begin. In a lot of countries, not putting on a seat belt leads to fatal injuries that could have been avoided by just putting them on. And honestly, it’s pretty tough for me to understand why people do have a problem with belts and are stubborn enough not to put them on.

Even in the US, in 2017, 47% of the car crashes involved the driver who was not wearing a seatbelt. Therefore, you should keep in mind that it’s not a complicated task, and it will take 2-3 seconds of your life, only.

It all lies in the “details.”

It becomes tough to process things when you’re involved in a crash, knowing that you could have lost your life. The tremor in your hands and adrenaline in your blood are only going to make it harder for you to figure out what to do next. But a few deep breaths would only help relieve the tension and anxiety you’ll be going through will pump more blood to your brain so that you can think about what went wrong and what were the deciding moments where your fate changed forever. The moment you feel your dizziness is all gone, the first thing you should do is understand all the details about what happened and proceed to the next. Have a look at this link to know about all the essential evidence you should gather after a car accident. You can even click photos or record videos of the exterior of the vehicle so that there’s proof for later.

Informing the authorities

In case of a car crash, it is only wise to be the one to call authorities first and find a way to deal with the damage. Most people do not want to include the authorities thinking it will push them to even more trouble. But it’s not always so. As long as you don hurt anyone and you are ready to pay the associated fine, the cops are only going to make it more convenient for you. Their prime concern is your safety.

Avoid using your phone in a car

It would be best if you always focused on limiting distractions while on the road because you never know what might hit you while your eyes are on your phone screen for like a second. Our modern-day social networking apps are designed and created in such a way that you are bound to get hooked, and the world is already facing its repercussions. Therefore, keep your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel. And if you’re bored, you can always car-pool, right?

Get Medical and Legal Help

While it’s true that the cops will be there to assist you but not always will they be understanding and get the fact that some mishap took place, and it was not entirely your fault that things turned out the way they did. They are going to ask questions, and you are going to have to answer them, and even one slightly off-road answer can get you a ticket which you won’t like paying. So after you’ve looked after yourself enough to be alright, my advice would be to “Lawyer Up.” Yeah, it’ll cost you a bit to hire a lawyer, but at least you won’t have to deal with the law to avoid a simple ticket or who knows what!