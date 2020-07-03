Gambling can be one of the most exciting games anyone can play during their lives. The adrenaline rush of winning the jackpot, the pressure build-up while waiting for the outcome and the moment of coming back after a huge last week is something amazing. When you combine all of those feelings into just one game, it truly is an amazing experience. However, usually, when I go to on online casino I always seem to get stuck playing slot machines.

The biggest reason why I prefer to play on slots instead of anything else is that I find it the most interesting and I think it gives me the highest chances of winning some money. But, playing these games is not just about pressing one button again and again. Many people think that slots are the most basic type of gambling, but I do not think that is true. The people who have the right knowledge and enough experience can make a lot of money out of these types of games.

Assuming that you are the type of person that wants to make as much money as possible from these machines, here is a quick guide for 2020 to help you achieve that.

Place higher bets

One of the first things you need to understand is the fact that placing higher bets will result in a bigger prize almost all the time. These machines are rigged in such a way that higher denominations can lead to better pay. This is why it is never a good idea to go on a machine with a small budget. A smaller budget will not allow you to wager a lot of times which means your chances of getting a jackpot are reduced.

Once you are ready with a higher budget, you can finally select your favorite slot and start with higher bets and push for even higher ones if you are on a winning streak. Although, for those that are playing just for fun, I would recommend wagering the lowest amount possible for the most spins. More spins will equal more fun.

Go for the maximum amount

I believe that this part of the guide is not for everyone. You should try out this tip only if you are prepared with a big wallet and if you accept the possibility of losing a lot of money. I know, betting the maximum amount on every spin does not make a lot of sense. It seems like going down this path you’re only going to lose your money faster than ever. This is not exactly true, but admit that the risk is definitely much higher. But, the reward will be much higher too.

So, what is the logic behind this? Well, most slot machine jackpots are adjusted in a way to pay out only to those that wager the maximum amount. Without putting that maximum amount of money in a spin, it is 100% impossible to win the jackpot. Assuming that you are the type of person that wants to make a lot of money out of these games, this is one of the ways you can do that.

Although, I do have to mention that this method is best used on online casinos instead of physical ones. The reasoning behind this is because most casinos award or offer you several free spins. According to slots-o-rama, some websites offer even up to 200 free spins. Who knows, out of those 200 free games, you could hit the jackpot.

Testing phase

Before you utilize any of these methods I mentioned above, you should first find the right slot machine. To do this, you will have to test at least a couple of them to have some kind of basis which you can use to make the right decision. In fact, I would suggest going on a testing period in which will try out at least 20 or 30 different slots. The more you research about them, the higher the chances that you will find a suitable game for your needs.

However, my testing, I do not mean spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on just one game. With just a couple of rounds, you will be able to analyze how the game works and whether it is what you are looking for. I would even suggest writing down all of the information you discover during the research.

Find something fun

Playing on slot machines is not just about getting the jackpot and earning a lot of money. Part of the charm is sometimes to lose a bit of money too. It is normal, it happens and it pushes you to go even further. In other words, sometimes you just need to have a bit of fun instead of constantly focusing on making some cash.

I would recommend finding a slot with a theme that you will find interesting. Consider the fact that you will be looking at the same screen for several hours a day, so at least make sure it is something flashy and fun.

Create an account

For those that are planning to play slots on online casinos, I would suggest that you first make an account. Believe it or not, but some casinos may have rigged their games to provide wins only for those that have an account. This is not true for every casino, but it doesn’t hurt to try and create a free account.

You don’t exactly lose anything by creating an account. In fact, you might even get more out of it because most online casinos offer free daily spins for those that have an account. So, whichever website you plan on visiting, make sure that you are signed up and login every time you press on that shiny spin button.

By following this simple guide for 2020 and trying out these different tips and methods I mentioned above, I am sure that you will have a lot more success when playing slot machines in online casinos.