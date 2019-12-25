The home is the place you spent most of your time in. It’s cozy, warm and you are free to do whatever you want. We want our homes to be nice and clean so we can entertain guests and relax without having to notice that little piece of dust in the corner.

Taking care of the house does not only mean to vacuum every week or dust every few days. Painting the home is as much important as the other things you do around the house.

By painting our home, we not only make it look better, but we also invest in our health. When your home is painted it repels insects and pests. The paint disinfects the walls and your environment is a lot safer than it was before.

In this article, you can learn more about when is the right time to paint your home and how to do it effectively.

How often should you paint your home?

Some walls in your home need to be repainted more frequently than others. This is due to daily wear and tear. Keep in mind that every surface is different and it wears off faster or slower.

House Exterior

The outside of the house should be painted every 5 to 10 years;

Wood sliding – every 3 to 7 years. 4 years if it’s stained;

Aluminum sliding – every 5 years;

Brick – if it’s painted, every 15 to 20 years. If it’s not painted, it only needs occasional cleaning.

House Interior

Living room and dining room – should be painted every 5 to 7 years;

– should be painted every 5 to 7 years; Kitchen and bathroom – every 3 to 4 years;

– every 3 to 4 years; Bedrooms – every 2 to 3 years;

– every 2 to 3 years; Hallways – every 2 to 3 years.

Choose the right time of the year

Avoid painting on a rainy day. Humidity means drips and slow drying. If you have to paint when it’s raining and it’s humid, take your time. The slow-drying process will allow you to correct any mistakes before moving to the next coat. Just make sure you don’t overdo it, because it will show when you’ve finished.

If it’s very hot or very cold, the whole project may be ruined. This is especially important if you are painting the exterior of your house.

Extremely hot days will make the paint dry too fast and you won’t have any time to correct any mistakes. You will also risk the paint drying on the brush or in the container and that could make lumps.

The best time is to paint the home in early fall or late spring.

Clean and prepare the surface

Check the room for any cracked, peeling or flaking areas. They need to be scraped or lightly sanded before applying the primer and the paint. If you don’t do this, you’ll end up wasting your time and your money. The new coat will pull the old paint loose and after a short period of time, the new walls will look worse than the old ones did.

If you notice any greasy spots, wash them with soap and rinse that with clean water. In all other cases, wipe the walls with a damp cloth so that the new paint will have a clean and dust-free surface to stick to.

If you are unsure what and how to do the preparation or painting, you should get expert advice. The Maler team suggests finding a painter with the right skills instead of wasting time and money to do that yourself.

Buy proper equipment

Good brushes and roller covers are just as important as the paint. Choose a high-quality paint and don’t save pennies on the application. The proper brushes will give excellent coverage on the first try and you won’t waste time and more paint on the re-application.

Choose a high-end painter’s tape so you will have no issues sealing out the drips and blurs. If you invest in high-quality equipment the whole project will go faster and the job will be done easier.

Make any necessary repairs

After you’ve cleaned and prepared the surface you should check if something needs to be repaired. When the whole house is already a mess, you cannot make it worse. If any windows or doors need to be replaced or fixed, do it now. The same goes for switches and outlet covers. It’s smart to remove them before you start painting.

You should also protect anything you don’t want to get accidentally painted in the process. Cover the floors, furniture, and hardware. You can use small plastic bags for door handles.

Use primer

The combination of paint and primer will work only if you have a clean and smooth surface. But if you haven’t painted your home for a long time, it’s good to buy a separate primer. Apply the primer first and then use the paint. Read the guide first to know how long you should wait before you apply the paint.

Box your paint

Get a professional, like the salesperson to help you estimate how much paint you’re going to need. Buy it all at once. The next step is to combine all the paint in one large container and mix it thoroughly. This is also known as boxing the paint. Doing this will make the paint consistent and you won’t get different shades of the same color.

Use the roller

If you’ve chosen the right paint, you will have no issues applying it. Don’t use too much pressure and be sure to use an extension pole so you can reach the high places without hurting yourself.

Paint from top to bottom

Use the roller to apply paint from the ceiling downwards. If you make a mistake, paint right over it as you work your way down the wall. When an area starts to dry, leave it to dry fully. If it’s partially wet, the next layer of paint can leave marks and color streaks on the surface.

With these tips you will be able to get the job done in no time. Remember to use good equipment, choose the right time of the year and have patience.

If you make some mistakes, don’t worry, you will do better next time. However, if you are unsure if you can get the job done right, it’s better to call a professional. Experienced painters with the right skills will help you make your home perfect.