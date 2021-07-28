Email marketing has been around for quite some time now and is losing the hype from businesses it once had due to a common decrease in open and click-through rates. This means, fewer people are reading company newsletters. However, that doesn’t mean you can exit out of this blog post.

We have the solutions you need to make sure your newsletter gets read. Having a newsletter is an insanely effective way to connect with your current and potential customers.

Here’s how it works in case you’re a little lost: Someone signs up for your newsletter on your website or landing page and you now have their contact information and permission to send them anything you want until they unsubscribe.

Which, with these tips they won’t. Email marketing hasn’t died because it is an email. It’s died, for some, because businesses were not utilizing it right. In this article we give you some tips on how to make sure people read your newsletter.

If you need help to manage your email marketing area, you could look for a freelancer or a marketing agency, click here to select marketing agencies that attend your needs.

Make sure it doesn’t go to spam

Many people struggle with getting their open rates up, no matter what they do, simply because their newsletter is going to the spam folder! When this happens, your subscriber may not even know you are sending them anything.

Of course they aren’t opening anything!

The easiest and most important thing you can do to let people know is to create a thank you page when people sign up, which tells them specifically to check their spam and promotions tab (The promotions tab is Gmails hidden spam folder) and to add you into their contacts.

If whoever subscribed to your emails really wants what you’re sending, like that juicy step by step guide or that amazing coupon for 25% off, they’re going to take you out of their spam folder.

To prevent going back in their spam folder, you want to make sure you are being personable. The number one thing that sends emails to the spam folder is an overload of HTML.

This means all of those pretty columns, bars and images your putting in your email are ruining your open rates. Keep the design minimal. Images are okay, but the columns, boxes, shapes and everything else extra will send you straight to the spam folder in any high-security inbox.

You should also find out the first name short code for your email program, so you can put their first name in the greeting and somewhere else in the email. Popular places to try are in the subject line and in the middle of a paragraph where it makes sense.

When Gmail, Yahoo or any other email host see’s the email is personal, they will send you to the inbox and not to the spam folder.

Just make sure you are making the first name a required field, otherwise since many people skip it out, you may have the risk your email says “First name” or has an awkward blank spot.

You also will need to clean your list to remove non-openers, Odds are that your email is already going to some spam folders and they won’t open. This metric will affect your emails with the e mail providers. So keep your list clean.

Send content they won’t want to miss

You should not be sending out content that is on your website. The people on your email list opted in to get MORE that what they can get on your website. By signing up, they told you “I can’t get enough.”

So, give them more. Send irresistible offers, coupons, details, stories and anything else you know your audience wants. The better the content, the more likely your audience will be to want your emails in their inbox.

You haven’t heard this before

Your subject line is the second most important part of the email. You’ve probably heard it is the first, because it’s the only way to grab their attention and get them to open the email, which is true, but if you send one bad email that doesn’t have irresistible content, then the people who read it will probably never open another email again.

That being said, you do want to make sure your email subject line is just as irresistible as your content.

There are two strategies you can try and test. The first is to be very blunt about the content inside. For example, if you’re offering a 25% off coupon your subject line could be as simple as “Open this email for 25% off anything in the store!”

The second approach is to use a mysterious subject line that makes the receiver curious enough to open the email and find out what’s inside. For example, if you’re offering the 25% off coupon but want to try a different subject line, you could use “You don’t want to miss out on this crazy deal!” We suggest using a few different variations over time and tracking the open rates to see what works best. Do you have an email newsletter going out regularly? Comment below and let us know!

In Conclusion

Email marketing is some of the most important marketing tools your company can have. If you rely only on third party companies, such as Facebook or Google to bring you traffic, you don’t own your audience, which means, whatever change they make it can impact your traffic and revenue substantially.

So follow the steps of this article and you will make sure people will read and potentially take action on your newsletter.

You will have to keep your list clean, removing the non-openers frequently. This will help you avoid that your emails go to spam folder. Also, you must be interesting to your audience. Let’s say you have an audience that followed your website because you’re the master of SEO, they won’t like to receive personal finance tips, for example. Just present new and interesting topics to them. And last but not least, make them curious with the subject line, try to get their attention to open it. Follow these steps and you may keep your audience loyal.