You thought that self-isolation would last a couple of weeks. Now, it’s been well over a month and there are no signs of the quarantine slowing down any time soon. For some, being indoors all day is like a dream come true. For others, it’s almost impossible to keep up your mental health.

There’s no doubt that the pandemic has had an impact on people’s mental health. So, where can you turn to when your mental health is low? There are a few things you can do, both by yourself and with others. Let’s take a look.

Work Out

COVID-19 has made the relationship with exercise complicated. In most places, gym doors are still sealed shut. If you live in a city, it can be harder to find outdoor places to work out. Some parks may be shut down. You may be neglecting working out because of that.

However, you have to keep your exercise game strong. Play some YouTube videos that teach you how to have an effective workout while at home. Order some exercise equipment, or buy some when you are on an essential grocery trip. It can be harder to come by due to stocks being low, but with enough luck, you can find it.

Working out lifts your mood and lets you release your negative emotions in a healthy manner, so keep it up, and you’ll improve your mood.

Drink Sparingly

Alcohol use has gone up because of the coronavirus. It does make sense; many people are at home, bored, and they’re in a sour mood. There’s nothing wrong with having the occasional drink, but don’t make a habit of it. Too much drinking could lead to alcoholism, or at the very least, it makes you feel a whole lot worse. Have a beer or glass of wine, but don’t chug it all down.

Practice Meditation

Another way you can improve your mental health is to practice meditation or mindfulness. By implementing controlled breathing, body scans, or other meditative techniques, you can clear your mind, lift your mood up, and improve your overall mental health condition.

What makes meditation so awesome is the fact that you don’t need anything fancy, either. Most people can do it without any tools. Apps and videos can be good ways to learn more about it, and to find white noise or guided imagery to make your meditation much easier.

Use Social Media Wisely

Social media has always been a double-edged sword, but during the pandemic, it’s even more so. It can be a good way to check up on your friends, keep up with the news, or entertain yourself. However, it can be addictive and toxic for your mental health.

This especially applies if you follow people who post misinformation about COVID-19, or who are trying to start fights. Quarantine has definitely messed with some people’s minds, and for the sake of your own mental health, you may want to unfollow certain people.

Find a Job Online, or Learn a New Skill

Many people are still out of a job, and that can drive one’s motivation down the drain. However, there are many jobs you can do online. If you have some writing skills, you may find freelance writing gigs. You could work in data entry, customer service, or do another remote job, too. The possibilities are quite immense. You may not make enough money for it to be full-time, but you can be able to get some extra income and experience.

If you can’t find a job, why not learn a new skill? It doesn’t have to be something necessarily tied to a job; it can be a new hobby, such as sewing, or learning a new language. Both of these can be used for a job, by the way.

Get Plenty of Rest

An adequate amount of sleep is needed for your mental health to be optimum. Needs vary, but you need about 7-9 hours or so. While not everyone is going to get the perfect amount of sleep every night, if you’ve had many bad nights, you need to fix this.

Unwind before bed. Make sure to get some sunlight as well. Exercise can make it easier to fall asleep at night, too. Meditate a little before bed. If you can’t fall asleep, get out of bed and do something to make you tired. Do all it takes.

Chat With Your Friends

Keep your social health up by having a video hangout or a chatting session with your friends. While it may be no substitute for face-to-face interaction, it can improve your mental health quite a bit, and you can remind one another that you will get through this no matter what.

Spring Clean a Little

If you’re tired of your home, why not rearrange it a little? Clean up, move around, or declutter your home. This can give you a nice little mental health boost, and you may find junk you no longer need anymore. Some of it can be worth a pretty penny, and you may be able to sell it online. When you need a little extra cash, sometimes the answer may be inside of your own home.

Talk to a Therapist Online

If you have intense depression, anxiety, or just need someone to talk to during the coronavirus pandemic, a therapist or counselor is a good option. However, you can’t see one in-person right now.

That’s where online therapy comes in, especially through BetterHelp.com. Online therapy connects you to a therapist through your computer or other devices, and you can talk to them on your own schedule.

For the sake of your mental health, it is important that you speak to a mental health professional concerning any issues you’re having during the pandemic.

Conclusion

It’s important to prioritize mental health during this pandemic. Take the steps needed to keep your mental health up, and you will be able to get out of this with your mind intact.