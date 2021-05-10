As a flooring type, carpet has a lot of advantages. It’s soft. It’s versatile. You can get it in a wide range of different colors and styles. But it also has a major disadvantage: it’s much harder to keep clean than a hardwood floor.

After a few years of staining and regular wear and tear, your carpet can begin to look gross and unwelcoming. Fortunately, with the right cleaning strategies, you can get it look cleaner than it ever has before.

Core Principles

Effective carpet cleaning boils down to a handful of core principles:

Minimize staining. First, you need to work proactively to prevent staining whenever possible. The fewer opportunities there are for spills and the less time your carpet has to absorb the stain, the better.

Ongoing Maintenance

You should work to clean your carpets on a regular basis – at least once or twice a week. If you have pets, kids, or another variable that leads to more carpet wear and tear, you may need to clean it even more often. According to BISSELL, vacuuming robots are one of the easiest and most convenient ways to accomplish this. They work automatically, helping you manage pet hair, dust, and dirt particles in the weeks between your deep cleaning sessions. Not only will your deep cleans be more effective and more manageable, but you’ll also get to live in a cleaner, more comfortable house.

Responding to a Spill

If and when a spill does occur, there are some important strategies you can use to respond to it quickly:

Soak up the spill. First, soak up the spill. This is a mitigation strategy designed to prevent the substance from doing any more damage. Use paper towels or something similarly absorbent to cover the liquid and pull it out of the carpet. Apply this several times, with fresh paper towels each time if necessary, until the stain is only damp and not saturated.

Deep Cleaning the Carpet

No matter how quickly you respond to spills or how consistently you keep the carpet vacuumed, eventually it will begin to show signs of deterioration. Once a month or so, you should strive to give your carpet a “deep” clean:

Move the furniture. This should be obvious, but it’s important to remember that your carpet can suffer from wear and tear even if it’s covered with furniture. Move all your furniture out of the way so you can give the entirety of your carpet the deep cleaning it needs.

Preventing Spills and Stains

You can also keep your carpet in better shape by preventing spills and stains in the first place. For example:

Use carpet protectors or rugs in high-traffic areas.

Carefully train your pets.

Use tables, coasters, and other items to keep drinks from spilling on the carpet.

Ask guests to remove their shoes before entering your home.

With these strategies, your home will have cleaner carpets at all times. Your deep cleaning sessions will restore them to like-new condition, your periodic maintenance sessions will keep it tidy in the interim, and your stain prevention strategies will keep your carpet from developing ugly, permanent stains.