Like your skin, your hair needs special attention. You can’t just throw on any old product and keep your fingers crossed. There are different hair types that exist that require special attention.

According to allthingshair.com, oily hair is one of the most common hair types, and it’s the most frustrating.

Do you wake up with greasy hair when you only washed it the day before? Do you wonder why on Earth it looks 3 days old when it’s barely 1 day old? The struggle is real. Oily hair happens when too much sebum is released and travels up the hair follicle along the hair fiber – this is what gives you greasy hair generally, but this shouldn’t be within a day.

You will be relieved to know that you can do something to prevent the stress! There are so many easy solutions to resolve the issue, so you can wave goodbye to those bad hair days.

Wash Your Hair More

Unfortunately, this hair type requires more washing. Whilst with dry hair it is recommended to wash your hair every 2 to 3 days, with oily hair, you need to wash your hair every single day. This will strip your hair of any excess oils and will allow you to get rid of any excess product that has been left caked in your hair.

Shampoo Properly

You may be reading this skeptically, but yes, you can wash your hair “wrong”. Add a small amount of shampoo to your hair and work it into your roots and scalp. Avoid using your nails and really use your fingers to work the shampoo into your locks. Focus on the scalp to wash your hair of excess oils and you’ll slowly but surely reduce some of your natural oils.

Condition Properly

Avoid excess product by conditioning properly. What do we mean by that? If you suffer from oily hair, don’t feel the necessity to apply conditioner to your scalp. Instead, apply it to the ends and even avoid the scalp. That way, you won’t suffer from build up and your hair will appear a lot less greasy!

Steer Clear of Heat Styling Tools

Although this is just a general rule for any hair type, we strongly recommend it for oily hair too. Though we love curling our hair or giving it the poker-straight look, heat styling tools can make your hair look and feel greasy faster. Let your hair air dry when you can, and when you just have to blow dry your hair, use a spritz of heat protectant spray to protect your hair.

Empty Your Hairbrush

Sounds simple enough, but if you have oily hair, you need to get into a routine of removing old hair from your hairbrush. Otherwise, you’ll just be brushing your hair with a brush full of old oil. Your brush may even be full of the old product, perhaps a leave-in product or hair spray – you don’t want to create even more build-up!

Rinse Your Hair Properly

We have all missed a patch of conditioner when we rinse our hair and we’ve got out the shower with a bubbly patch on our heads. This is a big no-no for those of you with oily hair. Take an extra few minutes to rinse your hair properly and all over to ensure that there are no leftovers of your hair care routine. Leftover products can make your hair look greasy and unmaintained.

Stop Touching Your Hair

We all have bad habits like twirling our hair or just fiddling with it out of nerves. This can make your hair even greasier! Touching your hair too much can really change its appearance. Like your hair, your skin also produces oil, and by playing with your hair regularly, you are putting even more oil in it!

Wear Your Hair Down

Although we love experimenting with fun hairstyles, if you have oily hair, you need to wear it down from time to time. Pulling your hair back into a high ponytail for example can make the oils spread quicker. Let your hair down loose and let it breathe – you won’t have to wash it so much thanks to this tip!

Natural Solutions

Help tame your oily hair with natural products. Apply apple cider vinegar to help restore the pH balance in your hair and tone down the natural oils. Dilute with water and apply to your hair – leave for a few minutes before rinsing.

Another solution is using coconut oil. Mixing an oily product with something acidic helps you achieve that balance. Mix coconut oil with grapefruit juice and lemon juice before rubbing the mixture into your scalp.

Try Dry Shampoos

If you’re concerned about over-washing your hair, an alternative is to use dry shampoo. It can still remove excess oils and give your hair some oomph without having to jump into the shower. It’s perfect if your hair requires several washes a day. Dry shampoo is so easy to get your hands on – just apply it to your hair and rub it in with your fingers.

Eat Heathily

Your diet can affect your hair – fact! Adding Vitamin B rich foods will help moderate the amount of natural oils in your hair. Seaweed, salmon, eggs, dairy and beef will be the perfect foods to help you on your hair journey. Make sure you stay hydrated and drink plenty of water, this will improve the condition of your hair, skin and nails – the almighty trio!

No Over-Brushing

Just as you can’t over-wash, you can’t over-brush. Over-brushing distributes all the sebum all over your hair – not only will you have greasy roots, but the rest will be covered in sebum too! If your hair gets tangled easily, use a wide-toothed comb, this will prevent grease and your hair will be smooth and knotless!

Avoid Sticky Styling Products

When possible, avoid sticky styling products that will just increase build up in your hair. Hairspray, gel, mousse, and wax are your enemies. They will grease up your hair even more just through their consistency. Opt for more natural alternatives to style your hair!