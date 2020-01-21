Getting over a break-up is hard – everyone knows that. But it is particularly rough if you and your ex were living together. And it doesn’t help that there are still things in the apartment that reminds you of your relationship. It might be some artwork that you bought together, a piece of furniture you both wanted to replace, or even a stain on the couch from the party you threw together.

So what can you do to make getting over a break-up easier? Obviously, you can’t go and buy new furniture every time you part ways with someone. But there are some small changes that you can make that will result in you feeling better.

Give your house or apartment a new life, and reclaim it as yours. You might ask – How can I do that? Well, you can, for example…

Donate or Sell What You Don’t Want

If your ex left some things behind, sell them or donate if you don’t want them. Of course, you should first ask your ex if he is going to take them or not. But sometimes it’s not possible – everything depends on the terms of the break-up. In that case, you need to follow your gut.

If you want to donate, there are two ways in which you can do it – you can either do it through a website , and they will come to your house for collection. Or you can just give it in person. No matter what you do – sell or donate – you will definitely feel slightly relieved that they will stop reminding you of an ended relationship.

However, if you’re not ready yet to look through the stuff that your ex left behind, don’t force yourself – that’s the worst thing that you can do. Instead, put all the stuff in a box for the time being – open it when you are ready.

Change The Bedding

It’s important to start redecorating your bedroom. After all, sharing a bed with someone is one of the most intimate aspects of the relationship. That’s why you shouldn’t wait to change the bedsheets. Buy a new set of sheets, add some cute pillows, but most importantly – make sure that your bed reflects you. You will be surprised how something as simple as a new duvet can do to your room and mood.

If it’s within your budget, you can go for a completely new bed. If on the other hand, you want to change something, but buying new bedding is not financially possible for you at the moment – don’t worry. You can just buy a blanket – similar effects, but at a much lower cost.

Rearrange The Furniture

As it was already said – unfortunately, you cannot buy a new set of furniture every time you break-up with someone. But rearranging the one you already have will work in the same way. Treat your apartment as an empty canvas that you can change the way you want. Rearrange it in a way that it becomes just yours, and not yours and your ex’s.

Make A Design Decision Your Ex Would Have Hated

A relationship is about compromise, especially when you are living together and have to decide how you want to decorate the place you will be sharing. However, after a break-up, you don’t need to take into consideration anyone’s opinion – only yours matters.

There’s no better way to get over a break-up, then doing things that you couldn’t do while you were in the relationship. If your ex hated the idea of pink walls, but you like it – go ahead, paint your walls pink. Their opinion is not relevant to you anymore. This is also an excellent opportunity for you to find out what your home design preferences are.

Change The Smell

The smell of your ex’s cologne or perfume still lingers in the air? To get rid of it, you can buy some air-fresheners with your favourite aroma. You can also try scented candles. After all, there’s nothing more relaxing than soaking yourself in a bath with bubbles, with scented candles all around you, a glass of wine in hand and soft music playing in the background.

Conclusion

Getting over a person that you were living with is harder than if you weren’t living together. Mostly because a lot of things remind you of them. That’s why redecorating your house after a break-up is an excellent start to getting over that person.

However, remember that in this case, it’s the small changes that matter. Especially since after a break-up people tend to be emotional and make decisions in a spit of the moment, which can later result in, for example, negative impact on the property value.

Change the bedsheets, paint your walls if you want, add some cute decorations like a pillow or some artwork – the choices are endless. Get rid of everything that might evoke negative emotions or hurtful memories. This should give a fresh start, after which you can start living your life again as a single woman/man. And how fun is that.