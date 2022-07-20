Cryptocurrency is designed to be used as a store of value and as a currency to make transactions as well. To decide which crypto to buy, first, you need to decide how you want to use your cryptocurrency. Since cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc. are valuable, that is why they are most commonly used as a store of value.

However, to store your digital currencies you must have a crypto wallet where you can keep them as a store of value or make daily transactions from websites that allow customers to send payments with their cryptocurrency. In this article, you will get insights into the following factors that will help you to decide which crypto to buy.

Factors to consider before deciding which crypto to buy

1. Research

The best way to decide which cryptocurrency to buy is through research. Buying crypto can be risky as they are volatile, so you might want to do some research on different types of crypto, so you can make an informed decision, and you don’t have to regret purchasing them.

Once you have done enough research you will be able to figure out which crypto is best for you. Based on your purpose of buying crypto, research different aspects and features to determine which one will be the best for you. Also, ensure that the source of information you use for research is updated.

2. Follow the trend

If you don’t want to spend your time researching different cryptocurrencies then you can simply follow the trend. This is the easiest way to decide which crypto to buy. There are plenty of influencers and investors who share timely updates on everything related to digital currencies on their social media platforms.

You can follow these influences or investors to get all valuable updates on crypto coins and other crucial information about the crypto market. There are even plenty of websites that provide the latest updates on different types of cryptocurrency that are currently trending in the market. However, ensure the website you are visiting is reliable and legitimate or else you can lose your money.

3. Monitor past performance

If you want to make a wise decision in purchasing the best cryptocurrency then consider monitoring the past performance of the different crypto coins. Check the change in the value of these cryptocurrencies, so you can decide which crypto will be profitable in the future.

If crypto has shown negative performance and the value has decreased over time then it will not be a wise decision to buy that crypto. On the contrary, a crypto with positive performance with an incline in its value over time makes a perfect fit for investment. There are several online platforms where you can compare the past performance of any cryptocurrency.

4. Investment capacity

You might also want to take into account your investment capacity before deciding which crypto to buy. If you have a huge investment capacity then you can go for digital currencies that are on the top of the crypto table considering the risks and other related factors.

However, crypto investments are different from other digital assets. They are extremely volatile i.e. price prediction can be challenging. Hence, it can be risky to invest a huge amount in cryptocurrency especially if you don’t have much experience in crypto investments. If you don’t want to see yourself drowning under a financial burden then invest up to an amount that you can afford to lose.

If you don’t have a huge investment capacity then you can buy crypto with a lower investment value and if it works out for you then you can consider increasing your investment capacity.

5. Features

Not all crypto coins are the same. Most of them are designed for different purposes with different features. Before buying crypto, you might want to check out its features and make sure those features are significant enough and have the potential to attract investors over time.

Also, ensure that the cryptocurrency is spurring a lot of developer activity towards improving its features. If the crypto has features that will benefit human society it is bound to get attention and slowly people will start investing in it. Any digital coin with unique features is a good investment portfolio considering it has shown positive performance in the past months.

6. Look for established cryptocurrency

You can also buy any cryptocurrency that is well established and has a lot of investors in the market. There is always a possibility of scams by newly launched digital assets. It is for the best to avoid buying any new cryptocurrency that has just been launched as an investment tool. Not all newly launched cryptocurrencies are the same but consider checking their legitimacy before investing your money.

Furthermore, avoid new coins that haven’t launched yet because they fall under the same category as well. Chances are high they are most likely scams. There are scammers creating websites that pose as trustworthy exchanges but are nothing more than covert scams of unwary investors.

The Bottom-line

Deciding which digital asset to buy is not an easy task. There are so many options, and it is hard to know which one is the best for you. There are so many kinds of cryptocurrencies out in the crypto market that it can be hard to know which one is best for your needs.

You could spend hours and hours reading forums, blogs, and other sources of information to try to come up with the perfect choice. It’s important to understand what makes each coin different from another before making your final choice. If you are unsure about which crypto to buy then consider these factors before deciding the best cryptocurrency to invest in.