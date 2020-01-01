Today, we can hardly imagine life without the internet. It is accessible to a large number of world population, and the functioning of many things related to our daily lives depends on its existence.

It Is A Necessity Of The Modern World

In the modern world, almost all walks of life require the existence of the internet. It has entered through a big door into all pores of society and today is a global network of information and communication because it is closely linked to the telecommunication technologies that are parallelly being developed.

Modern ways of education are inextricably linked to its use. Modern business, banking, public administration, medical services, military cooperation, communication between political actors at the state and interstate levels and many other aspects of daily life are closely related to the Internet and its importance.

The Internet Now And Then

The history of the Internet and its origins is quite controversial. There are different theories about the purpose of the first internet and how it was created. What we can say is that the internet was originally designed as a small network between several computers used for internal purposes by the US Department of Defence.

A small group of engineers and computer scientists were hired to develop it. For this reason, the first steps in the emergence and development of the Internet date back to 1969.

That’s when the first network called ARPANET (Advanced Research Project Agency Network) was created. It was a network of several computers aimed at linking the defense system and communication between the main and most important factors.

Internet As An Influential Technology

Having discovered the unlimited possibilities of this type of communication and the network itself – the Internet continued to develop at a rapid pace. In the 1970s and 1980s, this experiment expanded from a military project to a public research experimental project of general interest.

Since then until today we have unstoppable growth of this technology for the benefit of the whole world. Over time, this global network grew and evolved. Along with it, other areas such as computer technology, informatics, telecommunication technologies, satellite infrastructure as support, etc. were developed.

Great Global Network

Technical and technological progress have made serious shifts in the speed of information flow, security, accessibility, transmission technology, types of internet, etc. However, the development has not stopped there today.

In addition to all the benefits that the Internet has brought to us, daily innovations in the field of computer and telecommunication technologies are recorded, and new successes are daily surprising lovers in this field. Although only about a thousand computers were connected to the ARPANET in the 1980s, scientists claimed that the development and expansion of the network would not stop there.

Even then, it was clear that this technology would grow into a network that would connect billions of computers across the globe. Large global networks made up of smaller ones – that is the Internet today. Now it is impossible to stop, shut down, or interrupt it.

Has It Gotten Out Of Control?

Is today’s internet what its inventors wanted to do? Or have we created something like the famous Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein? Maybe we will never know the answers to these questions, but what is certain is that the life of a modern man without the internet is impossible to imagine.

Ways To Access The Network

ISPs offer us different options for accessing the Internet. It is only important to choose which one suits us best. What comes into play when choosing a type of connection is first and foremost signal stability and information flow rate.

These are the two most common factors on which an individual or business user decides. Of course, the security of access is also important, as well as the price of the monthly package.

According to InternetNearMe, there are also other benefits offered by providers. Many of them will offer technical support, discounts for business users, quality of equipment, etc. Therefore, everything is important and everything influences our choice.

When choosing a provider, choose only the best ones and keep in mind the criteria regarding possible additional costs, introductory offers, packages that can be found in the official provider’s offers, add-ons, availability of customer service, as well as local offers.

Ways To Use

There are several ways you can connect to the Internet, which are:

DSL Technology

DSL access technology is one of the oldest and is based on the transmission of internet signals over existing telephone cables. Anyone who meets this requirement has the option of using DSL technology. ADSL is an abbreviation of Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line, which means that it is an asymmetric user line.

This asymmetric is related to the speed of information flow and indicates, in particular, the speed, which is higher in the direction from networks to the user and slightly slower in the direction from the user to the network. Hence the asymmetry characteristic of it. Anyone with a fixed-line connection and a digital telephone exchange can use this type of connection.

The ADSL gives us enormous capabilities, sufficient speeds, an affordable price, and providers strive to provide users with maximum service, which includes high-quality accompanying equipment and technical support.

Cable

This type of network service uses cables instead of phone wiring to deliver us a high-speed connection. The max download speed ranges from 100 to over 300 Mbps. This connection is much more reliable. However, this service is not available to everyone so we must check out with the provider to see if it is possible to install it.

Optical Internet

This is a special technology that enables access to the Internet with the help of fiber optic cables. This form of connectivity is currently state-of-the-art and provides end-users with the most advanced services and facilities. If you choose this type of internet connection, you must have the conditions for it.

So there needs to be a fiber-optic network, or a hub, from where it could be routed to your business or apartment. If you can afford the optical internet, be sure to do so. The benefits are numerous and the quality, security, and speed of information flow are unmatched by other types of Internet.