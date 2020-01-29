College life is excellent. One becomes more affluent in terms of positive emotions, new acquaintances, and the overall joy of being a student. However, academic life may well be sometimes turbulent, especially when a student is loaded with homework assignments, not to mention the period of endless exams. The latter makes one think of the usefulness of education and creates second thoughts regarding the benefits of college life. Especially it is related to homework such as essays and presentations. There is no need to panic; your assignment, whether it is an essay or a coursework, completed by gpalabs.com, will definitely get the highest grade. As follows, there are lots of ways and tips on how to become more relaxed before an exam. We approached this topic carefully and upon further examination, and surveys designed the list of the most useful and profitable methods concerning calming your nerves before those frustrating things during college time, which makes a student completely stressed and lost in regular life.

Create A Schedule

Constructing a schedule and prioritizing things to learn will not only save your time but will also give you more confidence and reduce your anxiety. No need to revise your math, which may be the last exam if you have history tomorrow. What is more, leave time for breaks. It is widely agreed that the human brain cannot be concentrated for a long time, so it is vitally important to stop once in a while and allow your brain to have a short rest. Just get up, walk around, stretch out your body, make a massage to your eyes, neck, drink some water, and get back to work.

Furthermore, be more pragmatic. Meaning by that set priorities on things you know not that good. Improving your weaknesses will help you to progress in revising material and cover more information.

Pay Attention To Food And Water Balance

Stress causes lots of energy, which, in turn, connected to your calories and hydration. Try to maintain your calorie intake by following a healthy diet. Plus, instead of drinking dozens of cups of coffee, try to take a nap and get back to study. Avoid eating snacks and drink energy drinks; your productivity will not be increased in that way. Getting back to a schedule, devote your time on cooking some healthy food and drinking water. You will notice that it will boost your efficiency, and your body, as well as the brain, will be working way better and faster.

In A Healthy Body Lives A Healthy Mind

Start doing exercises for the reason that it will not only make you more fit but also it will reduce the pressure after a tough day of work. What is more, it is empirically identified that doing some exercises improves your blood circulation, which fills your brain with oxygen, which, in turn, refreshes your mind and gives you more energy to keep studying. Important to admit, you don’t have to do professional sport. Doing some pull and push-ups is enough to stay fit and feel superb. Plus, if you have mates who are willing to go to a gym, go with them. A combination of socializing and physical activities is a valuable thing.

Breathing Activities

Researchers proved that deep breathing can help you to feel at ease and get ready to sleep. The most straightforward technique is to take a deep breath, slowly count to six and then exhale, and again count to six. Remember to place one hand on your belly and one hand on your chest. Repeat the inhale-exhale method up to ten times for two minutes. The same you can try before the exam, it helps to activate your brain so that your productivity will be boosted. Note that such a technique not only useful in terms of relaxing but also it refreshes your lungs and increases their endurance.

Get Enough Sleep

Everyone knows that sleep is not just a requirement before some important event but also for excellent health. A lack of sleep carries with it several deprivations, stresses, brain work, and reactions. A diversity of studies suggest that college students should sleep at least seven hours daily to maintain good health and keep up all the processes in a body to work correctly. Also, try to divide forty minutes daily on taking a nap. Recent research proves that a nap helps to improve creativity, which means that the brain rebuilds and strengthens memories that are responsible for people’s creativity. What is more, the nap enhances memory and focus so that our learning is improved and tends to be more qualitative.

Revision

Before going to bed, go through your notes again. If you have studied carefully, you don’t have to revise more than twenty minutes in order not to load your brain. Do the same when getting up early in the morning. However, sometimes it happens that you have the feeling that you forgot everything you have known before. It is a common perception among scholars, so there is no need to panic. During the exam, precisely after getting the question, you will remember what you studied and learned.

The Bottom Line

In order to conclude, students tend to be extremely nervous during exams. Many of them have no idea how to reduce stress and stay calm. As follows, the ways, as mentioned above, are considered to be the most useful ones, which are not only focused on reducing mental pressure but also to boost one’s productivity.