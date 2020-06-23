Have you ever wondered how the wealthiest people in the world got to where they are? Or how they stay at such a level of wealth, despite spending and losing money on investments on a regular basis?

There’s no surefire strategy to become wealthy or ensure your wealth is protected, but there are some basic principles and common themes that have helped millions of people become millionaires—or even billionaires.

Avenues of Wealth Accrual

Most people become wealthy in one of a few main ways:

Many people receive an inheritance when a parent dies, but this isn’t an especially common way of becoming wealthy. Among the wealthiest 5 percent of households, the average inheritance was $1.1 million. Comparatively, the bottom 50 percent of households received a mere $68,000. Either way, this isn’t an avenue that’s under your control.

Somewhat more commonly, people become wealthy from high-paying positions. They get jobs that earn high-six figures or even seven figures per year, and are able to save a fortune over the course of a decade. It’s possible to “climb the ladder” to one of these positions, but it’s not an available path for everyone. Instead, the most available path to accruing wealth is through investments, like businesses, stocks, and real estate. Because this path is the most accessible, we’ll spend the most time discussing it.

Protecting Wealth

Once you have substantial wealth, you’ll need some kind of strategy in place to protect it. If you leave it in a savings account, it won’t generate enough interest to keep up with inflation. If you get a divorce, your spouse could gain control of half your assets (or more). If you’re ever sued, or if your business goes under, your personal assets could be at stake.

Fortunately, there are several asset protection strategies a wealthy person can use to protect their assets, including:

According to Alper Law, offshore trusts are generally not accessible to U.S. courts; in the event of a divorce or threatening lawsuit, an offshore trust can keep at least some of your assets safe. More straightforwardly, you could get an insurance policy (or multiple policies) to protect your wealth. For example, you might invest in an umbrella liability insurance policy.

Holding your wealth in a number of different types of assets and different locations makes it harder for any single event to cause a catastrophic loss.

You can also distribute your wealth in a way that makes it harder to target. For example, you could give portions of your wealth to your children or family members you trust.

Accruing Wealth Through Investments

Investments are the most reliable way to build wealth, since anyone with a bit of extra money can invest, and the right investments can turn even the smallest amount of money into a fortune.

Wealth building via investments relies on compound interest, or a snowballing effect. When you make an investment that earns interest, and you reinvest that interest, you’ll begin earning interest on both your initial principal and your new interest, resulting in practically exponential growth. At an interest rate of just 7 percent, you can double your money every 10 years or so. In other words, if you start investing at 20, your money will double 4 times by the time you’re ready to retire at 60; $10,000 becomes $160,000, and $100,0000 becomes $1.6 million.

These principles can help you achieve results:

There are many worthy asset types to invest in, including businesses, stocks, bonds, and real estate, each with pros and cons. Choose assets that make the most sense to you, and gradually decrease your risk exposure as you get older. For example, stocks tend to be higher-risk, higher-reward, while bonds tend to be lower-risk, lower-reward. Rely on retirement accounts. Prioritize putting your money in retirement accounts, like 401(k) plans or IRAs; these accounts typically offer tax advantages that help you reap a higher total growth rate.

With these strategies, almost anyone can become wealthy over time. You don’t need an exorbitant salary, nor do you need to rely on a windfall to get here. All you need is a bit of investing knowledge, and enough extra money to put into your assets of choice.