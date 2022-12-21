Plumbing business is a form of business that’s considered to be very lucrative, a plumber’s salary range in the US is between $52,417 and $68,920; that’s a huge buck and anyone who admires a high-paying profession would want to get started with plumbing business.

However, getting started and becoming successful in the plumbing business requires you to be a professional in the field, and it’s impossible to attain this professional height if you don’t know the right steps to take in becoming a plumbing contractor.

In this post, we’ll walk you through the easy step-by-step guide on how to become a plumbing contractor.

While we’ll be showing you the steps you should take to start your plumbing business, it might be a half-baked guide if you don’t know who plumbing contractors are, what they do, and their major skills; thus, we’ll first delve into who a plumbing contractor is.

Who Is A Plumbing Contractor?

A plumbing contractor is someone who has expertise in the installation, repair, and maintenance of a building’s plumbing systems.

This can include everything from the pipes and fixtures that supply water to the building, to the drainage systems that remove waste water.

Plumbing contractors are typically licensed and trained in the field and may have years of experience working on a variety of different plumbing systems. They are knowledgeable about local building codes and regulations and can help ensure that a building’s plumbing is up to code and functioning properly.

What Do Plumbing Contractors Do?

One of the major responsibilities of a plumbing contractor is to install new plumbing systems in a building. This can include installing pipes and fixtures, such as sinks, toilets, and showers, as well as connecting the building to the main water supply and sewage systems.

A plumbing contractor may also be responsible for installing and maintaining the plumbing for heating and cooling systems, as well as for appliances such as washing machines and dishwashers.

In addition to installation, they are also responsible for repairing and maintaining existing plumbing systems. This can include fixing leaks, replacing worn or broken pipes and fixtures, and unclogging drains. They may also be called upon to perform regular maintenance on a building’s plumbing, such as cleaning and inspecting pipes and fixtures to ensure that they are functioning properly.

They may work on a variety of different buildings, from residential homes to commercial and industrial buildings. They can as well work independently or as part of a larger team of contractors on a construction project.

Plumbing contractors are an essential part of the construction and maintenance of buildings. They ensure that a building’s plumbing systems are installed and functioning properly, and provide vital services for the repair and maintenance of these systems.

Step By Step Guides On How To Become A Plumbing Contractor

To become a plumbing contractor, you will need to go through some steps and certain requirements, which may vary depending on the country or state of your residence.

Becoming a plumbing contractor requires a combination of education, training, and experience.

Below is the step-by-step guide you should follow to become a plumbing contractor:

Earn A High School Diploma

An aspiring plumbing contractor should have at least a high school diploma or probably must have completed higher education.

This is very essential and it might even be required for potential plumbing contractors in many states.

Complete A Plumbing Apprenticeship

Completing an apprenticeship in plumbing is an essential step you need to take to become a professional plumbing contractor.

An apprenticeship is a valuable way for aspiring plumbing contractors to gain practical experience and training in the field.

During an apprenticeship, aspiring plumbing contractors can learn important skills and knowledge from experienced professionals, such as how to install and repair plumbing systems, how to read blueprints and diagrams, and how to safely use tools and equipment.

Additionally, when you complete a plumbing apprenticeship, it gives you a high chance of obtaining a license quickly.

Completing an apprenticeship can therefore help you to meet major requirements and become a licensed plumbing contractor.

However, the apprenticeship program may last for four to five years which may vary according to your state.

Obtain A Plumbing Contractor License

After completing your apprenticeship, the next thing you would want to do is to obtain a plumbing contractor license from your state or local licensing agency.

This usually involves passing a written exam and meeting any other requirements set by the licensing agency.

A plumbing license serves as evidence that you have the knowledge, skills, and experience necessary to safely and effectively perform plumbing work.

Some states even require licenses for plumbing contractors; by requiring contractors to be licensed, states aim to protect consumers from unqualified or inexperienced practitioners who may not have the necessary expertise to do the job properly.

As a result, obtaining a license is an important step for aspiring plumbing contractors who want to start their businesses and offer their services to the public.

Get Liability Insurance For Your Business

As a plumbing contractor, you will be responsible for the work you and your employees perform, so it’s important to have liability insurance to protect yourself and your business in a case whereby you are found to be at fault for any damage or injury that occurs as a result of your work.

Liability insurance can provide coverage for legal fees, settlements, and other related costs that may arise from a lawsuit. It can also help to protect your business’s assets and income if you are unable to work due to a lawsuit.

Additionally, many clients and potential clients may require proof of liability insurance before hiring you for a job, so having this type of insurance can help you to attract and retain clients.

Set Up Your Business

Once you have completed the steps above, you’re now on the right track to setting up your plumbing contractor business. This may involve registering your business, setting up a business plan, and creating a business account.

Registering your business

By registering your plumbing business, you’ll have a high advantage over unregistered businesses in your field.

It will also increase your credibility, and your potential clients will be very happy to hire you for a plumbing job.

Setting up a business plan

The quote; “if you fail to plan, you plan to fail” is very relevant in any business. If you don’t have a strategic plan for your plumbing business, it might be very difficult to attain growth, and your business might fail.

A business plan will help you to define your business goals, identify your target market, and create a strategy for achieving success. It will also be useful when it comes to securing financing or attracting investors.

Creating a business account

It’s very easy to exhaust your account balance, especially if you don’t usually plan how much you would be spending in a month.

Nevertheless, a separate account is essential for your plumbing business as it will enable the separation of personal and business finances, which will make it easier for you to manage the financial aspects of your business.

Choose A Pricing Plan

One of your major goals in starting a plumbing business is to be paid for providing services to people, so you wouldn’t want to neglect your pricing plan, especially if you are an experienced plumbing contractor and you are sure of your ability to provide nothing short of quality service to your client.

So, you should decide whether you want to be paid per hour or either be paid per job done.

Build Your Reputation

As a new plumbing contractor, it’s important to focus on building a good reputation and gaining the trust of your clients.

It’s very easy, you can achieve a great reputation for your plumbing business by providing quality work, being reliable and professional, and maintaining good communication with your clients.

Starting out as a newbie in the plumbing contractors space can be very tedious. However, InsideAdvisorPro makes the process seamless by enabling contractors to land suitable contracts.

Tools Needed To Start Plumbing Business

Even though we’ve outlined the step-by-step guide to becoming a plumbing contractor, it’s worth noting that tools are an essential part of the work.

Plumbing requires specialized tools to perform tasks such as cutting pipes, soldering, and unclogging drains. Without tools; no job can be done.

These tools are necessary for completing the work safely and effectively. Some common plumbing tools that plumbing contractors use include pipe cutters, pipe wrenches, hacksaws, soldering torches, and auger.

How Much Money To Start A Plumbing Business?

It’s also worth noting that plumbing businesses require a certain amount of money to establish.

However, the cost of starting a plumbing business may vary based on how you want to establish your business, and most especially the location.

But the average minimum amount required to start a plumbing business is in the range of $19,267 and $35,923.

Conclusion

Starting a plumbing business or becoming a plumbing contractor can seem to be very difficult, considering the requirements and especially the years required to dedicate to a plumbing apprenticeship.

However, it’s a high-paying profession, and if you want to have a high-demanding career and be paid a high amount for your services, the guides in this article are what you need to become a plumbing contractor.