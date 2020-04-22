Introduction

Many people working for brands make the mistake of leaving SEO to their digital or SEO agencies. However, if you are the entrepreneur, or the CEO, or even the Marketing Head, you should know about the basics.

In this article, we are going to help you not only understand SEO, but also make you a SEO expert. This will help you understand how digital works. It will also help you not be fooled by agencies, which promise the stars, only to hard-land on Earth.

What is Search Engine Optimization and why is it important for Modern Business?

Search Engine Optimization or SEO is a process that helps websites rank on Google. It is also a mechanism by which Google, and other search engines help us get our place on the World Wide Web. Creating a brand website and expecting traffic and exposure automatically is not going to happen.

SEO is composed of two main categories-

On-Page SEO

This refers to all the changes and optimizations you will have to carry out on your own desktop and mobile website versions. This is an ‘Internal Process’.

Off-Page SEO

This refers to all the external possibilities and strategies that will help you create the best performance of your website. The process is best understood as being ‘External To Internal’.

Why is SEO so important for Modern Business?

We live in a world of information technology. Almost all our actions, decisions and information are deduced from the internet. We research products and services before buying them on the internet. Which brand is better, what is the price, how to contact them, and even usage are issues that the internet helps us with.

Every brand and its website is competing with thousands of other websites and businesses for attention. This is why it is important to improve the performance of your website and establish it in the best way possible on search engines.

SEO helps us achieve that. It helps improve the performance of websites so that they are able to fully exploit and take advantage of search engines. In its very basic form, Google’s Webmaster Quality Guidelines determine SEO. However, SEO experts state that it cannot be enough.

5 Easy Steps to help you become a SEO Expert: The List

Know the basics of Google’s Quality Guidelines and other information-

The best place to start your SEO expert journey is to hear it from the horse’s mouth- Google! Google’s Blog and Press Rooms are continuously updated with the best way to present your website. Try reading one article per day and summarising it in your own words.

This will help you get relevant, true and rumour-free information directly from the source. You should also try to avoid complicated strategies from the get-go. If you listen to too many people or sources, it is just going to end up confusing you.

Educate yourself about Concepts related to the Digital Ecosystem-

One of the cool or confusing (depending on who you ask) things about digital are concepts. You will be bombarded with abbreviations. Do not panic, and figure them out one at a time. Some of the abbreviations, which you should know at your fingertips are-

SEM- Search Engine Marketing

SMM- Social Media Marketing

PPC- Pay-Per Click

CMS- Content Management System

GP- Guest Posting

LB- Link Building

BO- Blogger Outreach

ALT- Alternative Text Attribute

CTA- Call To Action

PR- Page Rank

SERP- Search Engine Results Page

All these abbreviations are central to your understanding of SEO. Take time out and enlighten yourself about them.

Explore the Real Meaning of SEO-

SEO is not only about building links all the time. It is one of the most holistic and complete ways to have a positive 360-degree effect on your digital presence. A good SEO strategy will not only help you rank, it will also help you build your brand, drive traffic and establish your credibility as an authority in your niche.

In other words, real SEO is a multi-dimensional concept. Any one SEO strategy is simply not enough to guarantee all the above points, which I have stated. You will need to combine strategies, fix priorities and proceed accordingly.

Choose the right Platforms to know about the most recent SEO Updates-

Once you have gathered the basics, you will need to elevate your understanding of SEO. Please bear in mind that this ecosystem is very dynamic. SEO updates change frequently. The key is to keep yourself updated with platform and SEO blogs that give you the most updated information.

You do need to follow more than three platforms or blogs in addition to Google. That is all the information you will ever need. Create a disciplined reading habit and also follow the social media platforms for the latest blogs, as and when they are released.

Practice SEO by selecting the best SEO Tools

It is always great to have a string theoretical foundation. However, unless you practice SEO, you will never know the difference in application. Practising SEO can be made possible with SEO tools. The best tools are the ones that Google provides. They are free and do not require complex understanding.

Google Webmaster Tools and Google Analytics should be a good starting point to understand the practical application of SEO. However, if you want to go for paid tools, you can also do that. The key is to use them and understand the practical aspects of how SEO works.

Conclusion

With search engines experiencing billions of searched every single day, no brand should ignore the power, which search possesses. SEO is a great way to help your brand reach the right target audience. It is definite, quantifiable and measurable.