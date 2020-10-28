Many people dream of taking control of their own time and income by ending their dependency on an employer and becoming their own boss. Whether the plan is to start a business, work as a sole trader or pursue any other ambition, the independence and autonomy that comes with no longer being a tiny cog in a big machine is highly appealing. Of course, there’s often a lot more responsibility that comes with working for oneself – from filling in tax returns to keeping an eye on the market in which you operate. For many, though, this is a small price to pay for freedom. The issue preventing a large number of people from taking the step is that they’re so used to the idea of the 9 to 5 that it’s hard to know where to start. In this article, we’ll look at some of the key steps you’ll need to take before striking out on your own.

Find Your Niche

It’s best to offer a clear, finite selection of services in order to keep things manageable. It will give you a clear professional identity too, enabling potential clients to understand precisely what you’ll be able to do for them before they approach you. Having a compact, fixed roster of offerings will help you to draw up a clear price list and keep well-stocked with all of the equipment and materials you’re likely to need. What’s more, if you provide multiple highly diverse services, you may be required to register for taxation and look into licensing or insurance in numerous different capacities, making matters very complicated. Make sure that, whatever you offer your clients, you provide it at a standard that will easily compete with the others in your field. Do a little research into your competitors and try to find a niche or practice that will separate you from the rest.

Organize Your Finances

Before you start sinking money into a new business or venture, you need to know exactly where you stand financially as an individual. This is particularly important if you’re planning to apply for a bank loan to start your business, or if you intend to get investors interested in your idea. For a start, you’ll need to develop a clear idea of your credit score and build up a solid understanding of your situation when it comes to debt. If you come across as an individual who handles money well, you’re more likely to succeed in your financial applications. It’s now possible to get matched with loan options in 60 seconds or less with a personal loan from this site to use the proceeds to get your credit card debt under control, as getting your finances under control is a great start to a new business venture on the right foot.

Give Yourself Enough Time

Be sensible about the new step you’re intending to take. Successful ventures can take years to properly plan. Spend enough time doing your research, make the right contacts, learn the tricks of the trade, perfect your approach and make a name for yourself. One of the most popular ways to begin working for yourself is to make a start while you’re still employed. Many people start working on their business plan during evenings and weekends and set everything up bit by bit. If, for example, you’re planning on selling handcrafted furniture, you may decide to design a product range and develop prototypes, attempt a little market research, build your website and social media presence and start selling pieces while still employed. This means that there will be less of a risk to your finances and your peace of mind, enabling you to gradually develop your brand without feeling rushed. While you’re moonlighting, you should use the opportunity to develop strong estimates regarding your business’s performance. How many products or services can you provide per week, month or year? What kind of pricing will keep you afloat? Is there anything available to make your work better or easier?

Think About Marketing

Marketing is one of the most significant aspects of running a business or providing a service. In fact – while most professionals strive to provide the best possible products and services – in some cases, more money and effort is invested in the reach and appeal of the advertising than in the product itself. While that isn’t always the recommend approach, we can’t stress the importance of marketing enough. After all, how will clients know who you are and what you do unless you’re highly visible and accessible on the right platforms? Consider everything from the production of flyers and the design of a shop front to your website and social media streams – and even how you receive and handle reviews.

You should also think about search engine optimization. This technique enables you to attract larger amounts of relevant traffic and helps you to become more discoverable via search engines by optimizing the content on your website, blog and other online locations. One of the simplest ways to achieve this is by using a free online keyword search tool. Simply search for words and phrases associated with your profession and the tool will reveal the most popular terms that are entered into search engines in order to find businesses like yours. Some resources will even allow you to narrow your search down to your local region, helping you to appeal to the customers who are most likely to use you.

Get to Grips with Legislation and Insurance

It can be very dangerous to overlook certain areas of the law as it relates to your field of practice. Legal challenges can spell doom, even for bigger companies. Take time to make sure you have all of the right certificates, licenses and processes in place before you start trading. Insurance is vital too, whether it involves cover for goods in transit, employee safety, premises, specific equipment or loss of income. It may seem like a waste to invest a chunk of your precious budget in these matters at the beginning, but you’ll sincerely regret any oversight if the worst should happen.