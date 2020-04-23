Many people would argue that the living room inside might well be the most important part of a house or an apartment. It is the place where the entire family can gather and socialize by playing card games, tabletop games, or watch TV. This is why it is so important to ensure that it has enough space to make it a comfortable room in which anyone can enjoy their free time. It is also the place where most of the friendly gatherings and parties will occur.

However, when styling and decorating the living room, it is very important to account for every activity that you or your family might partake in it. For example, most people use it for watching movies or TV shows. Assuming that you are the type of person that also enjoys a lot of time in front of the television then you will need to decorate the room based on the TV. By doing this, you will create an atmosphere that is best for TV viewing.

So, what can you really do with your furniture and with the positioning of your TV, to improve your viewing experience? Where should you move your sofa, your favorite chair, or the table? Should you move them at all? These are some of the questions you might be asking yourself, and we will be glad to answer them for you.

Establishing the focal point

In every home, a certain location is determined to be the focal point. This focal point will be used to orient your furniture and decorate around it. In some homes, this focal point can be something like a fireplace, a nice round table, or maybe a window. But, for your situation and most of the other homes, the focal point is the television.

Once you determine where the focal point will be, you can place your television, and then you can start thinking about where your furniture will be placed for the best viewing experience.

The sofa

After creating the focal point, it is important to determine where your sitting position will be and on what you exactly you will be sitting on. Of course, it is not just about the comfortability of the sitting, but the design of the furniture you will purchase too. It is very important that you combine the styling of both the sofa you are considering to buy and your living room space. The size of your couch is another vital piece of information because if it is too big, it can cause a problem with traffic flow while too small can become a problem when everyone is at home.

Creating a balance between too big and too small will create the perfect atmosphere and space.

Distance from the TV

Another thing that is very important to consider while arranging the living room is the distance between the TV and your sitting position. Too close can have a serious impact on your viewing experience, while being too far from the TV will also result in a bad experience. It may also cause too much eye strain which is never a good thing.

To properly experience your favorite movies and TV shows, here are some recommended distancing measurements.

For a 40″ television, you will need to be positioned anywhere between 3 and 5 feet away from the screen.

For 45 inches you will need a distance between 3.5 and 5.5 feet away for the best viewing experience

55 inches will require a distance between 5 and 7.5 feet

For TVs that are larger than 70″, you will probably need to be located at least 7 feet away.

Keep in mind, these measurements were taken on TVs with high-quality videos. For lower-quality movies and TV shows, you will probably need to get a bit closer, although that is not exactly recommended. You can see here where you can get access to high-quality broadcasting services.

Other seating options

Naturally, a sofa or two may not always be enough sitting space for an entire family. Some would rather sit on a chair than a sofa. Sitting next to a person for several hours can get uncomfortable and frustrating. This is why we recommend that people always consider other seating options for their living room.

However, before you go out and buy anything, make sure you take some measurements at home first. Measure just how long and wide your new sofa is and how much free space you will have for a chair or two. If you are not left with a lot of space then you should probably reconsider your options. You shouldn’t oversaturate the room with too much stuff otherwise, you might slow down the traffic flow.

Coffee table

Naturally, if you plan on watching a movie with your friends or your family, you will probably be having a couple of drinks or snacks such as popcorn or chips. For the best TV watching experience, you will need a coffee table where everyone will be able to put down their glasses and plates. Nobody likes to see crumpets on their sofa or chairs right?

Look for a coffee table that will be easily combined with the style of your living room and make sure it doesn’t take up too much space. It is also smart to think of the legroom space for the people that will be sitting on the sofa.

Side tables

Unfortunately, not everyone has enough free space in their living room to place an entire coffee table in the middle. Closing down the valuable traffic flow for a table is definitely not worth it.

However, that does not mean there isn’t a solution to this problem. You should consider getting a couple of side tables that you can place on the sides of the chair and the sofa. This way, you will keep the space in the room open while providing a place for everyone where they can set down their snacks and drinks.

By following our advice and the steps we mentioned above, you will definitely create the best possible TV watching experience.