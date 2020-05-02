Online gambling has become a favorite pastime activity for many people. This is the reason why there are so many online casinos, doing their best to attract new players. Depending on one’s experience and knowledge of a certain game, some people put more money in than others.

However, there is always one question that usually goes through their hand – How secure is my account and my money? This concern is to be expected since almost everything can be found online. What’s more, one’s bank account can be hacked and their funds can be stolen. Nevertheless, you shouldn’t be too worried. Why? Well, first of all, these websites use top-notch encryption, and secondly, there are a few things that you can do on your own.

Play at licensed casinos

Due to the fact that online gambling has become so popular and that there are numerous online casinos available, you have to be extra careful when choosing one of them. The absolute first thing that you have to do, before setting up an account and doing anything else, is to check whether the casino has a license. It is issued by the country from which the website originates, and it is usually displayed somewhere on the web page where it is quite visible. If you want to see how transparent the license should be, visit qq39.

If you cannot find this information, you should just move to the next one. Keep in mind that in some countries, online gambling is prohibited by the law. Still, due to the fact that everything is done via the internet, you can always find one that is not only perfectly legal, but it can also guarantee the security of your data.

Read the information page

Upon finding the license and ensuring that everything is right, the next thing that you should do is to check the ‘About Us’ page. This is important because of two reasons. Firstly, you will learn about the website i.e. casino itself, how everything works, and so on. Secondly, you will be introduced to all the information regarding the game. Sometimes, online casinos have unique rules and regulations about the game, and it is of crucial importance for you to learn everything about them. Besides affecting your game, these can help you win or on the other hand, lose a lot of money.

Furthermore, read the fine print i.e. the terms and conditions that you have to agree to. The importance of these is similar to the previously mentioned rules. People usually tend to just click through these when installing an app or signing up for some service, but this definitely not what you should do in this case. After all, you will be putting in your credit card and bank account information, and this is the data that you want to protect.

Do not download anything

This isn’t something that doesn’t occur on a regular basis, but you should still be informed about it. Some websites can ask you to download software and you might even be presented with the notification that you cannot play if you skip this step. It doesn’t matter whether this casino meets all your requirements, if this is what you have to do, you shouldn’t go through with it.

Why? In all honesty, one can never be certain what they are installing a program, even if it is a simple app or a game. By doing this, you can actually endanger the security of your data, especially if you aren’t a tech-savvy person. It is really easy to add viruses to this software that can easily find and scan your passwords.

Learn about the software

Furthermore, you might not be aware of this, but online casinos do not create the software that they use. Instead, they get one from third-party developers, which means that you can learn some basic information about it. This is a general rule that has the goal of protecting the player by preventing the casinos to turn the games to their advantage.

Check the developers, their work, and the quality of the software they create. You want to ensure that the game is fair and that the numbers picked by the random generator really are actually, well, random.

Investigate the payment methods

If there are some unusual methods, and some commonly used ones such as Visa and PayPal are not available, it probably means that something is not right. In addition, all the information regarding the payment and withdrawal process should be presented to you. Naturally, this is something that you should thoroughly inspect and make sure to read and understand every last detail.

When it comes to choosing a single method to use, you can choose between inputting your credit card information and making the payment directly from your account, or on the other note, you can opt for e-wallet. This way, you can decide how much money you are willing to spend, transfer it to the wallet, and you won’t have to worry about the safety of your bank account.

Search for the lock sign

There is another step that you should take before you type in any kind of personal information, especially those about your finances. You should look for that tiny lock symbol next to the website’s address. This symbol indicates that SSL (secure sockets layer) encryption is used.

You have probably seen this little lock on other web pages, usually those of online retailers. If an online casino doesn’t have this symbol next to the URL, it means that it doesn’t have the SSL certificate, even if there are numerous badges on the website.

Use strong password

Finally, this is the last tip that we have for you. We all know that we should use mysterious passwords, but still, most of us use some that are easy to remember like 1234, our birthday, name, nickname, and so on. You have to remember that hackers are used to these meaning that it only takes them a few seconds to crack them.

Due to this reason, you have to really think about the password you are going to use. If it is something that seems too complicated, and something that you cannot remember instantly, it is probably perfect. What’s more, you can even use a password manager that is going to create a random one just for you.