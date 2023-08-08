In our modern life, full of ups and downs, there is a secret to having a calm mind and letting go of the burden – beloved pets.

Pets are a source of joy and healing. Whether you are having a stroke, anxiety, or asthma, having a pet at home can be a source of relief. According to the NIH, pet owners are less likely to have depression.

Beyond the undeniable cuteness of pets, the furry champions impact our mental and physical well-being. When they wag their tails with unbridled happiness or purr with comforting serenity, a pet’s presence can uplift your spirits and dissolve all the stress of a busy day. There is more than having a pet, and in this article, we explore the benefits of having a pet.

1. Reduce Anxiety

You know the saying that a dog is a man’s best friend? Having a pet gives you the companionship you need to feel free.

The companionship of a pet offers you comfort and eases anxiety. If you’re anxious about going out and facing the world, having a dog pet from a pet shop Dubai can help you ease the Anxiety.

Pets live in the moment and don’t worry about what happened in the past or what is likely to happen tomorrow. This way, they can help you appreciate the present and live your life fully.

2. Boost Immunity to Allergies

You should consider having a pet in your home if you’re expecting a baby soon. According to a study published by Clinical & Experimental Allergy, children are less likely to develop allergic disease, hay fever, asthma, and eczema if they grow up exposed to pets before they turn six months.

Kids who grow up around pet dogs and cats have a stronger immune system than those who are not in such an environment when young.

3. Improve Fitness

As a dog owner, you can make walking in the park or jogging with your dog a hobby. You need some regular walks and exercise when you own a dog. This gives you a reason to get off the couch, unplug yourself and feel the breeze and nature in your neighborhood. Doing exercise like walking improves your well-being and mental health.

You can as well use the time walking with your dog to improve Fitness and develop relaxation and mindfulness.

4. Helps Children Cope with ADHD

Having a child pet around in the house can help your child with ADHD in many ways. Pets make it easy for children with ADHD to learn routines and become more responsible.

Additionally, most pets are playful, and this provides good energy for kids with ADHD. Also, having a pet at home will simply calm down children with ADHD conditions, and this improves their confidence and provides the companionship they need.

5. A Healthier Aging

If you want to age gracefully, then you should think of having a pet by your side. Some research has shown that adults get more social and emotional support from pets when they face depression and loneliness. Pest helps to reduce anxiety and stress and promotes exercise, which is vital in treating diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Pets are a source of positive non-verbal communication. The playful interaction from a trained and docile animal can soothe a patient with Alzheimer’s and decrease their aggressive behavior. In most cases, a problem behavior is a reaction to the stressed response of the caregiver.

Cancer and hospital patients also need pet companionship. Pets assist patients with pain management and interaction with nurses and doctors. Also, patients coupled with animal-assisted activities respond better to treatments. Additionally, those patients have also reported improvement in quality of life soon after being discharged from the hospital.

6. Improved Social Interaction

Pets improve social interaction and can help you overcome social phobia. A pet creates an opportunity for social interaction. For instance, if you have a pet, you can join the animal club and attend shows where you interact with other pet owners.

You will be going to pet-friendly events, parks, and beaches. This way, you increase your social network. You can also make new friends by taking your dog for an evening walk as you wait for a vet.

Your dog will help you overcome social phobia by introducing you to other pet owners in the neighborhood.

7. Lowers Cholesterol and High Blood Pressure

Having a dog plays a bigger role than giving you the companionship you need. According to the CDC, having a dog can also lower your blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Recent research also affirms that cat owners are 30% less likely to encounter heart attacks and 40% less likely to suffer a stroke.

NIH also concludes from several studies that having a pet can decrease triglycerides, blood pressure, and decrease cholesterol levels. All these are major contributing factors to heart attack in older adults.

8. Childhood Development

Mental health and emotional development are critical to children becoming healthy adults. Pets benefit children in many ways, especially children with developmental challenges. For instance, children with ADHD have been shown to focus more when under a predictable routine that pets provide.

Also, for kids with autism, the experience of petting an animal can help with soothing, and this gives them better social skills. So, having a cat or a dog as a pet for your kid can help with the child’s development.

Final Thoughts

Having a pet has many benefits, from physical to mental health. A pet improves mental and physical health in many ways by preventing anxiety and helping with depression. In children, having a pet helps with lowering the symptoms of ADHD and autism.

As an adult with social phobia, a pet can help you improve your interaction with other pet owners. So, if you’ve been thinking of visiting a pet shop in Dubai to get your favorite pet, then you now have no reason to wait any longer.