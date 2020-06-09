What is Forex?

Forex is the short-form for Foreign Exchange, and it is a process of buying and selling. It is defined as the process of exchanging one currency for some other currency. Forex helps in trading, in commerce, and also while traveling from one country to another.

Forex is a business of possibilities and probabilities. There exists no such hard and fast rule that ensures you about the profit you will earn by doing the foreign exchange. In this business, you can either hit the jackpot, or you can suffer from significant losses.

The foreign exchange process is certainly not a marathon where you will be able to make profits now and then. Instead, it is a substantial and slow process where you have to be patient enough to reap results out of your hard work.

To make money in this business, you need to at first ace the art of trading. Plan ways in which you will save your capital and then invest it properly. Know your goal and be realistic enough to make the correct choice. If you focus on creating a fifty percent profit every month, you will hardly make any profit. Instead, focus on the trading process, and the benefit will come your way naturally.

Do not trade as per the news and keep your bets small at first. Only when you have aced the trading process, slowly increasing your bets. The forex market is ever-changing, and the demand keeps changing very frequently. However, if you are planning to start trading in the forex market, consider knowing some basics beforehand.

Factors Affecting the Amount of Money you can make Trading Forex:

Forex trading is determined by the percentage gain you make on a buy/sell transaction in a mathematical model. The sheer magnitude of the amount of Forex traded daily makes the potential for making money limitless. Keep an alternative income for the starting days. The uncertainty in this business is large, and hence you cannot rely on it and make it your sole source of income. Now that you know the basics of Forex Trading, let us look at the factors which will determine the money you can make trading forex.

The factors that will affect the amount of money that you make are:

Paper Trading Account: You can use a fake trading account known as the paper trading account to understand better. There is no financial risk involved in trying trading through this phony account. You can set your hand in the trading department with the paper trading account. Distinct brokerages provide several such applications that you can install on your mobile that work the same live apps. However, you don’t have your capital at risk.

Currency Gain/Loss Value:

The single most аttrасtivе aspect of the forex market iѕ thаt it iѕ practically impossible fоr аnу investor, grоuр оf investors оr finаnсiаl inѕtitutiоnѕ to miѕuѕе it. It iѕ such a lаrgе market, with mоnеу flowing thrоugh it dаilу in еѕtimаtеd trilliоnѕ of dollars, thаt nо ѕinglе еntitу, hоwеvеr lаrgе, can gain a ѕtаtiѕtiсаllу ѕignifiсаnt соntrоl оvеr the fоrеx market. This means thаt it iѕ соmрlеtеlу frее оf аnу influеnсеѕ, beyond the truе fundamental driving forces thаt move it.

However, with nо еxtrа соmmiѕѕiоnѕ аnd charges, thе forex trаdеr iѕ lеft to enjoy еvеrу lаѕt bit of рrоfit thаt he оr she dоеѕ mаkе, оnсе thеу are раѕt thе bid аѕk spread mаrk.

Thеrе iѕ nо rеwаrd without risk, but аѕ a bеginning investor you should minimizе it аnd gо fоr ѕtеаdу рrоfitѕ. The idea iѕ to learn, observe trends of thе mаrkеt аnd invеѕt whеn you are mоѕt ѕесurе аbоut thе оutсоmе.

The right attitude

There may not be a single moment of any day when a person into trading is carefree. And a common thing you would notice between a watch and the stock market, they never stop. Thousands of markets millions of people all moving with the deal, but the FOMO remains the same. It is written for “Fear of Missing Out”. It is the fear, every trader that endures while they are into the trade market. It’s an emotion developed by the uncertainty, the undecided rise and fall in a trade, for they are not sure of the consequences.

Sometimes the fall in the game at the very beginning may compel trader to make imprudent decisions. They assume that the game cannot raise the future, even though the price is moving with strong momentum. The entry into the trade very early, even before the set-up, ensures their risk is managed with the proper proportion of reward they earn. But unfortunately, they end up making a loss as the price further rises.

There may be situations when the trader is ready to enter, with all the proper set up waiting for the climax, i.e., the perfect time but regrettably miss the moment. The price mover so fast that they could not realize this could be the best time to enter. This is another form of FOMO where the trader is well prepared but is emotionally disordered, which hurts a lot, as the price may not rise furthermore for which they were waiting for and have to make other decisions at a loss.

Once you have the trading rules high on your mind, for sure, FOMO would never be a deciding factor for a thriving trade in a stock market. No matter how hard the game goes, no matter how high the FOMO raise, your homework would never let you fail in any case. Your practice and patience are the keys to appropriate emotional management among traders in the stock market.

Final Words:

The simple risk-controlled strategy suggests that there is a fifty-five percent success rate involved in forex trading. Trading makes many more winners than it contributes to the losers’ list. Just start with a small capital and make it big in the trading world.