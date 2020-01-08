The Online Security Technologies Making Waves

The Internet of Things (IoT) has changed our lives forever and will continue to do is in more ways than we can imagine. It is now almost impossible to avoid having an online presence in one way or another; whether it’s a social media account, a smartphone or a smart house. The most pressing question of the age, therefore, is how we can protect what little privacy we have left and how we can protect our precious data from cybercriminals.

You may think that just because you’re only using the internet to read emails and play casino games that you’re not really at risk from cybercriminals. But it would be a mistake to take the questions of online security lightly. A fraudster needs very little information in order to steal your identity and you’d be surprised at how easily they can get hold of your credit card details.

People from the best online casinos Canada, such as casinopilot.ca advise that you should always take care of your data, especially when handling money with an address. Such online casinos have special systems in play to take care of their users the best that they can. They also advise that if you are a business owner, no matter how big or small the business, keeping up to date with security technology is essential.

Online casinos often use data encryption to ensure that personal and financial details of players are turned into code. This prevents the information from being understood by viewers in the unlikely event that an unauthorized user was able to access the database. The reputable casinos are also all regulated and certified by eCOGRA (E-commerce and Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance) that place player protection and operational standards at the forefront.

The battle against hackers and online fraudsters is very real and it’s fought on a daily basis. It seems that as soon as the tech wizards come up with a new wave of online security technology the tech hackers have found a way to bypass it. All hope is not lost, however; modern technology is increasing security online and it seems, for now at least, that the white hats are winning the war.

Hardware Authentication

Hardware authentication relies on a physical device that under the control of an authorized user and that grants computer access when used alongside a password. Hardware authentication has come to the fore due to the increase in smart technology. Passwords are just too easy to crack and so when it comes to our homes and cars, a more robust security system was essential.

By using the hardware as a form of token in itself that adds an extra element to the process of proving a user’s identity, tech giants, such as Intel, have managed to increase the security of a user’s entire network. Basically, it means that a hacker cannot take over your network from a remote location – they need physical access to your device.

Hardware authentication is particularly important in situations where a network wants to ensure that only those that are authorized to do so are able to access the resources. Through using a variety of different factors to authenticate a user’s identity, hardware authentication is an online security system that is popular amongst many.

However, it’s important to become aware of the problem with using hardware-based authentication devices. The main issue is that they can be lost or stolen, which causes issues when ensuring that only authorized users are able to access the computer’s resources.

Deep Learning

Artificial intelligence is no longer relegated to the fantasy world of Star Trek or the Marvel universe. AI is now at a stage of development where it can be utilized to help increase our online security. Thanks to AI, our home and business network can analyze the behavior patterns of regular users and, therefore, raise a red flag when it detects irregular behavior.

If a hacker breaks into a system to compromise or steal data, alarm bells will start ringing and the system will automatically go into lockdown. Large companies are utilizing this tech to protect their business from outside intruders and also to weed out rogue employees on the inside. The tech can compare the behavior patterns of people working within the same department or managerial level and, therefore, raise a red flag if a discrepancy is detected.

The benefit of deep learning is that it does not involve human bias, and therefore the deep learning system is more scalable and accurate than traditional machine learning which required human expertise. These new systems can offer the accuracy and speed that we need to be able to defend ourselves against hackers in the modern world.

The Cloud

Cloud computing is not just a trend, it is now a must in our complex technological world and supports companies with their daily operations. It is made up of a set of procedures, controls and technologies that, together, protect online data and information. The delivery of the cloud computing system will depend on the individual cloud provider, as well as the security solutions used.

More and more companies are turning to the Cloud for increased online protection. By using the cloud, a company’s data is given an added layer of protection. The Cloud provides state-of-the-art virtual firewalls, virtual security hardware, and virtual detection and prevention systems. This means that even a small business can benefit from the kind of online security that was previously only enjoyed by large, multi-million dollar companies with in-house security teams.

Organizations are rapidly adopting cloud computing systems due to their vast offerings with regards to online security, as well as their low set-up costs. However, managing these online security systems is not an easy task due to the complex features involved in using cloud services.