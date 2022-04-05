Do you often inspect your heat pump to see if it’s working correctly or wait until the cold season? Well, you don’t have to wait for the cold. Besides, you need to ask yourself, “How long does a heat pump last?” Last-minute checks will only breed inconvenience.

So, how long can a heat pump last? An experienced heat pump technician like the ones here will explain that the life expectancy of a heat pump depends on various factors. But generally, it can last up to 15 years with the correct maintenance.

How Long Does a Heat Pump Last?

Experts have been coming up with new and improved heat pump types every other day. More recent models can last up to 15 years and will only start to show signs of wearing off after a decade. Some pumps even push it to 20 years.

A breakdown starts at the compressor leading to a rise in temperature of the refrigerant. When these signs begin to show, you have to decide if you want to replace the whole unit or just the broken down part. Perhaps age often can guide your decision.

Factors Affecting Your Heat Pump’s Lifespan

Various factors determine the life expectancy of a heat pump, such as:

Design

Modern units can last up to 25 years, which isn’t the case with older models whose lifespan is 15 years. The latest models have more intricate designs, ensuring they run longer and require minimal maintenance.

Manufacturing Date

The manufacturing date of a heat pump determines how long it will run. For instance, a system built-in 2022 will last longer than a system built-in 2017. It’s a factor worth considering when looking for a heat pump to know how soon you have to replace it.

Usage

The more you use a heat pump, the shorter its lifespan. Poor insulation is one of the things that could lead you to use your heat pump more. It’s even worse if the heat pump is undersized for your space.

So, how long does a heat pump system last if used more frequently? In this case, expect your heat pump to break down sooner. Use the correct sized heat pump in the right amount of insulation if you want it to run for the appropriate time.

Location

Living in extremely cold areas requires that your pump work extra hard. As much as experts design heating units to function in cold conditions, it takes a toll when temperatures drop below freezing point.

Again, extra humid and salty conditions can corrode some heating unit parts. Depending on your location, get a heat pump but consider the factors that could make you replace it earlier.

Installation and Maintenance

How long does a heat pump usually last when maintained? Experienced technicians know the right way to install a heat pump to ensure it serves you in the long term. Routine maintenance also ensures that a heat pump works to maximum life expectancy.

When to get Heat Pump Replacement

It’s essential to stay on top of things and keep track of your pumps performance. Most of the appliances running in your home will need replacements eventually. Frequent servicing and maintenance ensure that your heat pump runs for long enough, but you can’t evade replacing it.

Here are a few things that will let you know it’s time to replace your heat pump

Age of Heat Pump

Once your pump reaches a certain age, often ten years, it stops running like it did when it was new. You can keep calling your technician for servicing and maintenance, and nothing will change. Still, you shouldn’t neglect it.

Let it continue running for a while until it reaches 15 years, and then it’s time to replace it. The set has already started to break down at this age, and replacing it becomes the better option. Consider going for an upgraded model at that point.

Frequent Repairs

It is typical to schedule maintenance and servicing for your heat pump. It is a sign you need to replace it when you pay for several repairs in a single year. Frequent repairs mean some parts of the heat pump are breaking down.

The last thing you want is for it to catch you off guard during the cold season. A replacement is a smart thing to do financially.

Spike in Utility Bills

Your heat pump is working too hard when the energy bill starts increasing. Your heat pump is most likely the problem if you haven’t changed anything, like adding new appliances to your home space.

Deteriorating performance only shows that your heat pump is slowly breaking down, and replacing it might be good. Check it out as soon as possible; otherwise, you will keep paying more for bills and even spend time in a cold space.

Makes Unordinary Sounds

It’s typical for heating systems to make some noise and switch on and off. Strange noises from appliances in your home are never a promising sign. Consider not rushing to replace it first when you notice strange noises.

Let your technician give you a diagnosis and go from there. Older heat pumps are often likely to develop strange noises but so can relatively new ones. Prepare your budget to support a replacement if it is past its prime and noisy.

Inconsistent Heat Supply

The performance of a heat pump changes as it grows older. There comes the point when it’s not making the required difference in the conditions in your space. Your space stops being comfortable since there is some imbalance in your space.

Inconsistent and reduced heating is a sign that your pump has problems, and replacing it might be your only option.

Final Words

How long does a heat pump last? After a specific time, usually 15 years, it’s time to start considering that you need a new heat pump. If you are lucky and your system reaches the ten-year mark and is still functioning correctly, there is no need to rush replacing it.

You could do with an upgrade, perhaps. Expensive repairs and spiked energy bills would make having an old heat pump a liability. You have to choose what’s more convenient for you between repairs and a replacement.