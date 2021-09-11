Cleaning is a process that we need to focus on much more frequently than we are doing today. If you take a look at some official statistics, you will see that roughly 60% of Americans perform it once in two weeks. While there is nothing wrong with this period, many experts believe that it should be done once a week.

That way, we can avoid all sorts of problems that can arise from not being careful enough about hygiene. If you take a look at the market, you will see there are a plethora of different products and methods you can use to perform this sort of work.

Among the most popular cleaning methods nowadays is laser cleaning. Because of this technique’s numerous benefits, it has quickly replaced other methods such as media blasting and dry-ice blasting. Over the years, it has established itself as one of the most sought-after methods.

This method works differently compared to the other options as well. For those curious about why it is currently one of the most efficient ways to clean surfaces, this article will explain everything you need to know about this effective method.

How Does This Method Work?

The technology utilized for this method works by projecting the optical maser light pulses toward the surface to be taken care of. When the laser pulses hit contaminants on the surface, they will either disintegrate or turn into gas. This process takes a short time to finish, that’s why some people prefer it over others. As you can see, this is an approach that will take much less of your time than some other solutions you can find on the market.

Basically, it is an ideal way for removing impurities, debris, and coatings from all sorts of surfaces. Compared to traditional cleaning techniques, this option is significantly less tedious. Plus, it will help you cut some costs, even though it does look like a more complicated process than some other ones. Eliminating stubborn contaminants such as rust and oxide needed much effort and time back then. There are even instances in which the cleaning process can damage the surface underneath.

Even though it is more efficient than the others, the costs that come with it remain relatively low. As a customer, you can expect reduced long-term costs by going for this alternative. Cleaning surfaces with laser technology would also require fewer maintenance appointments. Therefore, if you are interested in checking out some of the products that can provide you with this approach, be sure to take a look at en.jptoe.com.

What are the Benefits?

Naturally, the choice about what methods you will prefer is based on the benefits it can provide you with. If you are still hesitant about choosing this cleaning method, here are some of the many benefits you can expect to reap from undergoing it. Let’s take a look at these.

Works for Most Surface Types

A particular impurity on a given surface will only get eradicated when the cleaning power surpasses the ablation threshold. We will all agree that this is something no one of us will enjoy, no matter how much of a perfectionist we are, or not. All types of surface cleaning keep this aspect in mind, including laser cleaning.

When it comes to banishing stubborn contaminants such as dirt and rust, laser cleaning’s powerful beams would surely accomplish the job effortlessly. So, you shouldn’t hesitate to use this approach, no matter what sort of surface we are talking about. You can be sure that all pieces of debris will be taken care of properly. Be sure to try it out on every surface you have in your home.

Selectivity is a Possibility

Like mentioned earlier, the ablation threshold plays a role in layer and contamination removal. Each material has a different ablation threshold. Since laser technology allows you to use just the right amount of power, it is possible to leave other surfaces untouched. This characteristic makes it ideal for individuals who worry that the material under the impurity might get damaged.

As you will agree, there are some situations where you will not want to participate in removing particles from a certain surface. With this approach, you will have a chance to avoid them quite easily. When you see something like this, it becomes quite clear that other approaches cannot provide you with this sort of selectivity. So, if you are in need of this option, look no further than this method.

Quick Removal of Contaminants

Unlike traditional cleaning techniques, laser cleaning takes less time to finish. The previous methods were not strong enough, which made waiting necessary. Laser cleaning hastens the process with the help of its high-powered beams. There are generally two fiber laser cleaning methods – continuous and pulsed. Even though these two produce similar results, the removal speed of one may vary slightly.

We’ve mentioned the fact that this sort of contaminants removal is much more complex than some other ones. Still, that doesn’t mean that you will need to invest a lot of time before you are ready to use it. Learning how to handle these devices will not take too much of your time and effort. Its complexity is in the way the device operates. It doesn’t have a lot to do with your ability to use it or not.

Where To Get Reliable Equipment

Yes, there are numerous laser cleaning equipment providers from which to choose. Why don’t you narrow down your search by choosing JPT laser? As the first manufacturer of MOPA fiber lasers in China, JPT strives to become the top global provider of lasers and intelligent equipment.

The team behind this company consists of professionals from reputable universities and institutes. Not only that, but JPT has a full range of R&D testing equipment and advanced production equipment. You can rest assured that JPT laser has your back for all your laser cleaning equipment needs.

The Bottom Line

With modern technology penetrating pretty much every aspect of our life, we can see that more of it becomes a part of our life by the day. There is no reason why it should be any different with a process as simple as cleaning. Here, you can learn all there is to know about a new way of how you can do that.