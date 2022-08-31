Delta 8 THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid derived from the hemp plant. Delta 8 is present in marijuana in trace amounts as opposed to other CBDs and offers a different kind of high. Because cannabis produces such little Delta 8, extraction takes immense effort.

Similar to other CBD and all other cannabinoids, Delta 8 acts in conjunction with your endocannabinoid system to produce a light body high. Some Delta 8 users call it “marijuana-lite” because it is high and doesn’t affect your daily activities.

Delta 8 THC is a perfect in-between for those seeking the benefits of cannabis without any extreme side effects. While marijuana and other cannabinoids may cause side effects such as short-term memory loss, paranoia, or anxiety. You are more likely to get great relaxation and euphoria with Delta 8.

Delta 8 THC Versus Delta 9 THC

There is a lot of debate concerning its legality, there is no doubt about its popularity. While marijuana and some cannabinoid derivatives like delta 9 are not legal all over the United States, there are loopholes in the legislation for Delta 8 THC.

The chemical difference between Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC is the position of a double bond on their carbon chains. These small differences widely affect how these compounds react with our endocannabinoid systems. Delta 9 forms a stronger bond with CB1 receptors and produces strong psychoactive symptoms like euphoria, hyperactivity, and chattiness. Delta 8 has much milder symptoms like relaxation.

People who prefer Delta 8 to Delta 9 and other cannabinoids gravitate to it for several reasons. The key reason is that Delta 8 is significantly less potent. You get what can be described as a “clear-headed high.” With Delta 8, you can get the medicinal effects of THC like pain relief and reduced anxiety and inflammation without the adverse side effects of derivatives like Delta 9. These symptoms include paranoia, mental fog, and impaired motor skills.

Another major difference between Delta 8 and Delta 9 is how long it takes to act. Delta 8 has a gradual onset and eases users into a light euphoric state. Delta 9, on the other hand, has a more rapid and spontaneous onset. This can be jarring, especially for people new to cannabis use.

Best Ways to Take Delta 8 THC

The best way to enjoy Delta 8 THC depends on many factors. The amount of time it takes to kick in, how long the effects last, and personal preference. You can get Delta 8 in a variety of products.

Delta 8 vapes take the least time to kick in, but the effects will fade quickly. Vape pens and hemp flowers can take effect instantly or in a few minutes, but the short-lived high is between 2 and 4 hours. You can also buy Delta 8 in tinctures which you place under your tongue. THC is directly absorbed into your bloodstream and bypasses the digestive system.

This means a moderately quick onset but also around 6 hours of effectiveness. Finally, the products with the longest duration of effects are capsules or gummies. The results can last up to 10 hours but take 90 minutes to 2 hours to kick in.

Edibles like gummies are a good option if you are new to THC products. They are sweet and offer a controlled dosage. Gummies usually contain a specific amount of THC and you can manage your dosage by taking half a gummy and increasing the dose as you get more comfortable. Many online stores like OrganicCBDNugs offer ultra-premium delta-8 gummies but watch out for brands that don’t reveal dosage information.

What are the benefits of Delta 8?

Many people hesitate in taking delta 8 THC. However, there are numerous benefits of the same. The most significant ones are as follows-

Excellent results: If you are suffering from any mental health illness, you must consider delta I THC. The primary reason behind it is that it provides incredible results after a while. You will see that your symptoms have been reduced to some extent after consuming the same. Apart from that, the psychoactive effects are not that overpowering. In other words, you can remain patient and focused even after getting high. So, that is one of the best things about delta 8.

People who have tried it know how it feels. Their experiences are unique, but only a few have faced the consequences. If you use the product carefully, it won’t create problems for you. You need to first gain some knowledge regarding consumption and other things before using it.

Help increase appetite: Many people have eating disorders or low hunger. Although they are curable, some people can’t get the results within a few days or weeks. It is always better to change the medication or try delta 8. However, you have to first consult a doctor regarding the same.

Many studies have shown that delta 8 is pretty effective at increasing hunger. The consumption should be accurate to get the results in no time. You don’t have to waste much of your time on other things because this cure might help you overcome hunger problems. You will lead a healthy life after the same.

Suitable for the brain: Another beneficial thing about delta 8 is that it will protect your brain from harmful diseases. Health professionals also recommend it to people with Alzheimer’s or other disorders. It safeguards the neurons of the brain, which are essential for overall well-being.

Brain diseases are most common among old age people. Sometimes, the only way to resolve them is to try different methods. Some medications will also work.

Reduces sleeping problems: If you struggle while sleeping, it might be the case of insomnia. In such a situation, you must try delta 8. It will help you sleep better without any struggles. That is why most people prefer it over other substances. You will also see the results in a few days or weeks. So, that is a good thing for you.

Also, don’t forget to consult your doctor and ask them about the same. They will give you the proper guidance, for sure.

Improve digestion: People suffering from stomach-related problems can also benefit from delta 8. It seems like an impossible thing, but it has been proven. When digestion improves, the overall health of the body also improves. Therefore, you should consider trying it.

Relaxing effects: Relaxation is necessary when it comes to people living hectic lives. When they fail at doing something, it makes them depressed. If you panic most of the time, you can consider delta 8. It will also help you overcome your fears.

Side-Effects of Delta 8 THC

You may hardly feel the side effects if you consume Delta 8 moderately. A few individuals may experience symptoms such as,

Red eyes

Dry mouth

Increased appetite

Drowsiness

Anxiety

Not everyone experiences these side effects, so don’t let these deter you. To safely consume Delta 8 and other cannabis products, remember a few things. To reduce the effects of an increased appetite, be sure to have a filling meal before you take THC products. It is also recommended to remain hydrated while ingesting Delta 8 THC.

Some users may experience “skewed thinking” and anxiety on Delta 8. If you experience these symptoms, remain calm and understand they will pass. Also, consider reducing your dosage.

Overall, the side effects of Delta 8 are minimal compared to other cannabis products. And they are certainly outweighed by the benefits. The benefits are boosting appetite, improving sleep, preventing nausea and vomiting, and relaxation.

The Bottom line

Delta 8 THC is generally considered a mild psychoactive drug, but getting your hands on a safe product is key. It is best to buy products from companies in states that are regulated and offer third-party testing. This is because adverse effects from contaminated products are not uncommon.

Although you don’t need a prescription to enjoy Delta 8 products, remember to indulge safely and responsibly.