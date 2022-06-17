Canada is one of many countries fortunate enough to have loads of land. This allows residents to make use of several hobbies from motor racing to something as simple as football, but how do Canadians love to spend most of their time?

Reading

Almost everyone understands the value of reading or listening to a book, and Canadians are no exception, ranking reading as one of their top leisure pastimes. But they also devote time to their favourite publications or local newspapers in addition to reading books.

In 2020, the number of individuals who like reading children’s and young adult novels is expected to double, according to several recent studies.

Movie/Series Binge-Watching

Watching television is a favourite pastime for many people throughout the world, not just those in Canada and the US. After a long and exhausting workday, you go home, grab the remote control, and join the thrilling world of entertainment programs, eager to unwind.

The fact that Canadians like spending their spare time in front of the television is no surprise. In addition to viewing discussion shows and the news, Canadians also take pleasure in watching a variety of sporting events.

Online Gaming

Canadians have long had a fondness for video games and other forms of gambling. In recent months online gambling has taken an uprise which is probably due to hot online casino sites such as Comeon and many others providing excellent games, bonuses and services to players. Online gambling can be a super fun pastime to enjoy alone or with friends, Canadians love their wagering!

Adventuring Around the Country

Nature and wildlife in Canada are awe-inspiring. Residents have been returning to several of the area’s national parks and cultural sites in the last few years. It’s a great outdoor pastime for everyone who enjoys the outdoors. If you want to spend time with your family, this is a great pastime. Think of yourself as a visitor in your own backyard. You’ll be amazed at how many new things you’ll find out.

Using Social Media

The majority of Canadians’ spare time is spent on their cellphones, and much of that time is spent browsing social media. You may not even remember a time before social media platforms were a thing.

In today’s fast-paced, high-stress environment, it’s hard to relax. It appears that racing against the clock has become a legitimate athletic discipline. The necessity of making the most of our spare time is obvious: doing things that make us feel good and unwind is critical. Rather than looking down on them, we should take a cue from them since, as the data shows, they utilise it quite well.

Cooking

A Majority of Canadians have taken their free time to the kitchen! It appears that cooking has really enticed Canadians with a majority looking to learn signature dishes like Bannock, Peameal Bacon and even Nanaimo bars for those with a sweet tooth. Cooking is a fan pastime and an amazing skill to learn and add to your book of things you can do. If you’re interested in learning to cook Canadian signature dishes it’s recommended to check out Youtube for a quick and free method of education.

Stargazing

Canadians aren’t short for open spaces in the countryside as we mentioned earlier, this makes way for some great spots to Stargaze and explores the world beyond our own. Stargazing can be peaceful while also opening up our imagination. In our hectic lives seldom do we actually sit down and just look up into the world beyond and just wonder about all the cool, scary and overall interesting adventures and planets there are to explore. Space is fascinating and the fact that we can just look up and only take a mere glance at what’s out there is somewhat calming.

Karaoke

Yes, Canadians are guilty too! To be fair, who doesn’t love a few drinks and getting overjoyed into grabbing that mic and inheriting our inner Neil Young! Of course, Karaoke is best enjoyed with friends and some drinks.

Painting

Painting is another super popular pastime enjoyed by many Canadians! Painting can help let out some of your inner child! Throughout the recent pandemic, many have resorted to colouring books and painting to have some fun without the use of the internet. One of the easiest ways to impress your friends and family with your painting skills is to indulge yourself in a Bob Ross painting tutorial and take your painting skills to the test.

Game Nights

Game nights are super fun ways of killing some time with friends. Whatever the game of choice make sure you grab a ton of snacks to munch on throughout the game sesh. One of the most popular board games worldwide is monopoly. If you have ever played this wonderful game of property you know it destroys friendships! Many board games like monopoly allow space for creating house rules which can add to the fun! Make sure your gaming pals actually make it till the end or like most monopoly games it will end up on the floor after someone had a fit of rage.

Listening to Music

Sitting back and blasting out your favourite tunes is a great way to unwind and forget if even briefly about our hectic lives. Many Canadians love their music and it’s no surprise either, with artists like Neil Young, Rush and The Guess Who it’s hard to not enjoy the music! Many canadians still enjoy the live concert vibes and in fact, many Canadian bars will have band blasting out their material or covers to hundreds of people on a weekly basis!

Conclusion

Canadians seem to be enjoying their free time rather nicely. It’s clear that social media has taken up a good majority of not just Canadians’ time but globally. Some will argue that the amount of time spent on social media is not natural and we will only get the answers within a few years’ time. Perhaps Canadians are using their phones more than ever due to the Canadian f1 drivers like Lance Stroll.