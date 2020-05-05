Getting the “Sorry, your loan application was declined” response from a lender can be a frustrating experience, especially when you have an emergency to deal with. While every lender tends to have their specific lending criteria, there are a few handy ways to improve your chances of getting approved for a loan.

When applying for your next loan, make sure you follow the tips below to swing the odds to your favour.

Meet the lender’s eligibility requirements

Please note that even the guaranteed loans have basic eligibility requirements that you must meet. Otherwise, you’ll get rejected. Once you find a lender offering friendly repayment terms, it’s important to check out their qualifying criteria. Most online lenders typically require that you’re a UK resident, at least 18 years old, and have a proper physical address and steady source of income.

Work on improving your credit rating

There are several UK lenders offering bad credit loans. As long as you provide proof of income, they may approve without even peeping into your credit history. However, having a good credit rating is still important to qualify for other types of loans.

The first step to building good scores is to request a credit report and review it to uncover any potential mistakes. You may want to consider taking out new loans and ensure you pay them on time. This can go a long way in boosting your credit rating.

Guidelines for Increasing Your Creditworthiness

In today’s world, loans are something that is mandatory for a lot of people. After going through these guidelines you might be able to improve your chances of getting your loan approved by increasing your credit score and making your general creditworthiness more appealing, but even more than that it can help you become financially independent and stable.

To get started, with some planning and budgeting, lots of hard work and careful spending, it is not that hard to increase your credit score and have yourself have the appeal of someone who can choose between a variety of different credit products. Another way of making this process easier is a credit repair company, they would make your credit report much cleaner and remove any errors that would make things harder, information that doesn’t matter anymore and unsupported accounts. All in all, these things aren’t just for a good credit score but overall success in handling your finances. We all know that life is filled with surprises, both bad and good, and the bad ones tend to be unexpected expenses and having some money on the side is great for those situations.

Give correct details

In addition to meeting the eligibility requirements, you must provide correct information to avoid unnecessary delays or rejection. If it’s a case of minor typos or omission, you may get a second chance to correct your loan application details. However, submitting inaccurate information of your ID, name, physical address, date of birth, and employment details can easily result in the rejection of your application.

Meet affordability screenings

Affordability screenings give lenders an idea of your ability to repay the loan without much risk of falling behind on your payments. A lender may not only ask for proof of income or employment but also other monthly expenses. For example, they may request to know your utility bills, food bills, rent, and the current loans that your servicing.

Applying for a loan that a lender thinks you’ll have trouble paying comfortably certainly lowers your chances of getting approved. Generally, you’re more likely to be considered for the loan when the repayments take up less than 30% of your net income.

Consider a guarantor

If you don't have a credit to qualify for a short term loan on your own, you can request a family member, close friend, or colleague with a stellar credit rating or higher income to be your guarantor. Since cosigned loans carry less risk for lenders, you may qualify for better interest rates and the repayment period.

These set of guidelines can make a great difference. Also, always make sure you carefully go through the terms and conditions of the lender. Seek clarification if there’s something you don’t understand.

Find the Best Lender Fit

After trying all of those former options and you don’t have the best credit score, if you have made sure that you have chosen the correct lender you could still be qualified for a loan. For instance, a number of lenders like to loan less money to people who are rebuilding their credit at that time.

On the other hand some banks tend to automatically reject applicants who have a credit score below 700, so you should be looking for some smaller financial institutions, you have a much higher chance that they will be willing to work with you, this includes places like local credit unions and community banks. Another options is looking into online lending networks where you can see many different lenders from all over the country.

Your Job

Another very important factor in getting a loan from a bank is your income and having a steady income can help immensely when it comes to that. Lenders want to see that you have a stable job history and that they count on you staying employed so you can return the loan.

You definitely do not want to your lenders to look at your history and see big changes in income or frequent job changes just before you apply for a loan. Having the same job a couple of months before going to apply for a loan tends to show them that you are responsible and that you have a stable financial situation and that you will have the money need to repay the lender in the future.