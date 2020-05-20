As urban areas and urban populations rapidly expand worldwide, one of the problems facing many cities is transportation management. If public transportation is managed well, it can help decongest roads and get people where they need to be as quickly as possible. However, the larger the city, the more complex it is to manage public transportation.

And if this complicated system isn’t well-managed, it can quickly disrupt urban productivity as streets become congested. And in some areas, people might not feel safe relying on walking or bicycling to get where they need to go. While privately owned cars and trucks might not be the solution, particularly in a city where public transportation options such as buses and subways are already offered, smaller motorized vehicles such as hoverboards could be a rising trend.

Keep reading to gain a better understanding of some of the problems facing urban transportation and why smaller motorized vehicles could become more popular.

Challenges getting around urban areas

Most urban areas face similar transportation problems. One of the largest challenges is traffic congestion. Even in areas where public transportation is available, the amount of vehicles on the road leads to slow commute times, air pollution, and high amounts of fuel being used. Not to mention, many people get frustrated with traffic congestion, leading to road rage!

Another challenge is that people face long commutes. As residence areas and commercial areas move further apart, some individuals are unable to rely on methods such as walking and biking, and instead, have to rely on public transportation or a vehicle to get to work.

For many people, relying on public transportation is frustrating. They might not like dealing with crowds, not have the finances to take public transportation, or have a work schedule that doesn’t align when services are available.

Alternatives to cars and trucks

In some cities, walking or biking might be an alternative to large vehicles. However, some people might not live in areas where walking is a safe option. And if a city doesn’t have well-maintained biking paths, bicycling might not be an option either. This is why some people are instead turning to smaller motorized vehicle options. These include hoverboards, scooters, and motorized skateboards .

These smaller motorized vehicles rely on electric motors to move, eliminating concerns with air pollution. They are also a cheaper option to owning a car or having to rely on public transportation. And because they can be easily maneuvered, both on sidewalks and around cars, they can help to speed up commutes. It also helps eliminate some of the congestion on the main roads.

Getting around a big city

Many people traditionally think of hoverboards and electric scooters as being toys, but people of all ages are starting to rely on these forms of transportation. For those that only need to travel a mile or two to get to their destination, a small motorized vehicle is more time and cost-efficient than having to hire a private driver.

Some people find themselves using smaller motorized vehicles as a primary form of transportation, while others with longer commutes use them to easily get to the bus stop or subway station.

No matter how they’re being used or who is using them, they can make getting around a big city easier. Some cities are even starting to offer services where someone can temporarily rent a form of small motorized transportation, such as a Segway.

Obstacles to overcome

Of course, there are still some concerns surrounding the introduction of smaller motorized vehicles in larger cities. From being leary in regards to how safe motorized scooters are or wondering which hoverboard to buy, it is only natural people will have questions. Luckily there are sites like Be Active Outside that answer these questions.

One obstacle to overcome is making sure smaller motorized vehicles can be safely used by every type of person, regardless of size or age. This could mean having to make models of various styles and with different safety features.

Another concern is whether these modes of transportation can be safely used on sidewalks where people are walking. In some places, separate pathways (similar in concept to bike pathways) might be required.

Final thoughts