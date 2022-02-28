When driving, a dashboard light indicator popping up on your Honda auto can be a little stressful. You should take these warning lights seriously because they indicate something is wrong. A yellow light means that you should drive with caution and have your car checked by a specialist as soon as possible, while a red light indicates a more severe problem. In that case, it is best to pull safely to the side of the road and call your mechanic for assistance.

But knowing how to spot such emergencies is vital to avoid inconveniences while on the road. Many car owners often forget, neglect, or procrastinate regular car tune-up until the warning light appears, which is not wise. Auto tune-ups are not costly, and they are periodic. If you neglect or skip these tune-ups, your honda auto will start revealing signs of neglect.

Difficulty starting the engine

Difficulty starting the engine of your honda car could indicate several problems. For instance, the spark plugs could be misfiring and preventing the engine from turning over, which means it needs a replacement that is not costly. Another reason could be that your battery has reached a dead-end and requires an inexpensive repair or a replacement. Regular honda auto maintenance helps you catch such problems earlier on before you face the problem of an engine that won’t start in the middle of something.

Stalling

Can you imagine your car stalling at a vital moment, such as on the highway or at a busy intersection? You don’t want to bear that thought. The stalling of your honda auto can be caused by several things, from a clogged air filter to bad spark plugs, and can be rectified with a simple honda auto repair. Stalling is frustrating and dangerous; therefore, you should stay ahead of regular auto maintenance to keep your car in good working condition.

A leak, regardless of the color

One of the signs of a leak is a liquid pooling up on your driveway whenever you park your car. The fluid can be red, orange, yellow, green, brown, or blue, and it can be hard for you to identify its source unless you are an experienced mechanic. A bright green fluid indicates a coolant leak, while a red or brown liquid indicates an engine oil leak.

The leak could also be from the transmission fluid tank or brakes. Driving with a leaky tank in your Honda auto can cause more harm which is why you should call a mechanic immediately.

Smoke, whether from the front or rear

Whether coming from the front or rear of your Honda auto, smoke is never a good sign. Smoke emanating from under the hood is a sign of an overheating engine which means that your coolant tank is dry. It could also be that you neglected the white smoke emanating from the tailpipe resulting in the engine overheating.

Whatever the reason, you need to call a mechanic if you notice that your car is emitting smoke. If you are driving when that happens, pull over, and wait for the engine to cool. Note that operating the car without professional help in such cases can cause severe engine damage.

Reduced fuel mileage

Although it is not easy to track fuel mileage without a gauge, you should be able to notice a significant drop in your car. Your honda auto’s fuel mileage depends on several factors, including the smooth operation of your engine, the efficiency of your emission system, and the state of your car. For instance, poor wheel alignment can adversely impact fuel mileage. If you notice a decline in your car’s fuel mileage, it is best to seek experienced honda specialists at https://carolinamobileautoservice.com/honda-specialists/.

A knocking sound

When you hear a knocking or strange sound in your car, never ignore it, like you wouldn’t ignore someone knocking at your door. A knocking sound signals the need for an immediate auto repair, and it is the last sound you hear before your engine dies in most cases. Therefore you should immediately turn the engine off to avoid an ultimate breakdown and call a mechanic immediately.

Other weird sounds

Your car may produce other weird sounds apart from the knocking sound. If strange is the only way to describe the sound you hear, your vehicle shouldn’t be making it.

A squealing or grinding noise is an example of a weird auto sound that signals a problem with the brakes- that they are worn out and need a replacement.Remember that the more miles you drive, the more the brakes get worn out, and the squealing sounds mean that they have reached a point of replacement.

Another funny sound is a droning or dragging noise which usually indicates an issue with the wheel bearings. It may also signal that something is rubbing against your vehicle’s brake rotors when it shouldn’t. All in all, calling in an experienced mechanic is wise to identify the exact problem.

A leaning steering

You can notice leaning steering quickly. For instance, try to loosen your grip slightly when driving on a straight road. Does it continue traveling straight, or does it veer off gently in one direction? Your honda auto should travel straight when you don’t steer it. If it doesn’t, there is a problem with wheel alignment, which makes it hard to control the car and affects your fuel economy.

There is a warning light on

A warning light on your dashboard signals that you should have taken your honda auto for a tune-up a while ago, but you didn’t. That is a reason to immediately take your car to an auto repair and maintenance shop. There are two ways a check engine light signals: it can remain steadily lit or continue flashing.

When the light continuously flashes or blinks, it warns you of a problem requiring immediate attention. If the light is steady, the issue is not immediate, but your car should be inspected immediately.

The bottom line

Encountering the above-mentioned warning signs means that you should be more proactive with your honda auto’s periodic repair and maintenance. Even if you are budget conscious, regular tune-ups are something you cannot overlook as it saves you more in the long run.