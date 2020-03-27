Many things in the house we think we can do on our own. And we have many things to do on our own. We should clean up after ourselves regularly, we should regularly maintain all household appliances, follow the instructions and the like.

Of course, we need to know how to do other small chores around the house, we need to know how to change the light bulb, fix some minor failures, to know that the unplug filter on the washing machine and the like. However, there are some jobs we should leave to people who are much more professional than we are.

Some things should be left to the masters because they will do it much better, and other things should be left to the masters because they will do it much more professionally and, above all, more safely than you. Especially when it comes to larger works such as renovations.

Painters

Now, most of you will probably say that this is a job you can do yourself. But the problem is that most people here are very mistaken. Primarily those who have never done this and then think that it is not so difficult.

They have no idea how much color they need, how the colors mix and how the lime is made. You need to know all this to work out. Then the painting procedure is not easy and the painters know it very well. There may not be such security risks here, but there is certainly a risk that your paint on the walls may be uneven.

That is why the painter is the first address you should go to. Painters are professionals in their craft, they know how much paint is needed, they know how it is done, they are familiar with the procedure and the result after a painter’s endeavor can only be pure perfection. Of course, here we are talking about painters who have experience and are committed to their business.

If you are doing this for the first time, it is really recommended that you call an experienced painting company like malerkanonen, and each time you may try one yourself, but if you see that you are failing, do not hesitate to hire a professional.

We’ll first explain what the most common mistakes are when trying to do this job yourself, and then what the benefits are if a professional does it for you.

The most common mistakes

When we are not experienced in an area, it is normal for us to make mistakes, and later to learn from our own mistakes. We are trying to correct them and make it much better next time. When it comes to renovating an apartment, it is always good to consult a specialist. Various mistakes can be made while painting, there may be some banal mistakes that you thought you would never make.

Mistakes begin when buying paint

For example, if you want red on your walls, how do you know what color you want? Do you know that all walls are different and that the color that is indicated will not be the same color on your walls?

Do you know that the color can change at different angles, depending on the light? Do you know that the color will change when dried?

White is the easiest color, but with other colors, mistakes are made here. Therefore, if you want a specific color, then it would be good to hire a painter, because he will know exactly how many times that color should be coated and how it should be diluted and mixed.

Mistake Number Two – Bad Roller And Brushes

This mistake can cost you the good looks of your apartment. It is usually said that good brushes and a good roller last for years, lasting literally as long as you go. So choose carefully.

For painters, their “accessories” are paramount and this is one of the reasons why they do their job excellently. Of course, this is the skill in the first place, but even the painters themselves would not know how to do it properly if they simply did not have a good tool, which in this case are good brushes and an excellent roller.

Mistake number three – the walls were not leveled before

You need to get your walls ready. You cannot leave the walls uneven, because after they look worse, they will look messy. If you already hate doing it, then leave the job to the painters, who do it with pleasure and, above all, with experience.

And here are 5 benefits when hiring a professional

1. Quality

You won’t have to worry, they do it all their lives and have the knowledge and tools they need. They will prepare the walls, they will not damage your flooring or leave messy lines. They can also best advise you on choosing the right shade.

2. Saves time

Like anything you are not expert at, it takes a long time. As this is not a short and easy job, it can take you too long. The professionals will meet the deadline you set and then the whole renovation will be easier to arrange. This requires not only painting the walls, but also moving and protecting the furniture and many other things that you have forgotten.

3. Save you money too

While it may not seem like it at first, we will explain why you save money. Although you have to pay for them, they always have material discounts. They buy large quantities and then the stores give them discounts. So when you get it all together, you’ll save money.

4. Clean

After this job, your home is in complete chaos. But it doesn’t have to be that way. They will clean up everything after the work is done and you will enter your brand new home.

5. Insurance

They are, unlike you, insured. So in the event of any problem or damage, the insurance will cover it. If you work alone, all the risk is yours.

Conclusion

We hope you understand why hiring a painter is the right choice. Do not let a process as beautiful as home renovation become a nightmare.