CBD is truly exceptional, right. It is interesting how a part of cannabis made a whole industry that generates millions every year. Moreover, it is used for medical conditions, which is most important. Naturally, people are using it for various purposes, with or without THC compounds. Therefore, you can assume that the competition among the companies who produce it is massive.

With the huge amount of CBD online dispensaries available, it can be confusing when it comes to picking the right distributor. Consumers are left with a bunch of different options and too much contradictory information to make a decision off of. When it comes to online sales, all of the manufacturers are competing in the same title Best CBD Oil Company. This is a major reason you need to be careful.

Competition amongst online dispensaries can create confusion with the consumer, as all of them are competing for the title ‘best CBD oil.’ It’s therefore important for buyers to be informed about this modern-age natural product. What kind of function it provides, as well as which one is a perfect fit for your needs.

What is CBD Oil?

Known as cannabidiol, CBD is a chemical compound that is found in the cannabis plant. Cannabidiol is only one of more than 100 compounds found in this widely known plant. It is popular because it doesn’t have any intoxicating effect when digested. Compared to its counterpart, THC, which is the chemical compound that creates the feeling of being ‘high’ when smoked.

Cannabidiol is extracted from hemp’s aerial parts itself (the pinkish-purple flower at the top of the plant). This does not include the leaves, which contain high amounts of THC and are used in edibles that create a psychoactive effect.

The main reason why CBD is typically extracted from hemp plants and not Marijuana or Cannabis is that it has a high-CBD count and a low-THC count.

Cannabidiol products can be found in a variety of flavors and as a capsule, topical, or tincture. They have been proven to help with conditions such as acne, acute pain, anxiety, depression, and arthritis.

Click here to learn more about the difference between hemp, cannabis, and Marijuana.

Once you have a clear understanding of what cannabidiol is and where it comes from, you have to consider the following factors before purchasing it:

1. Hemp or Marijuana

When you are looking for a product that won’t give you a high effect, you have to make sure that the dispensary is selling CBD oil that comes from the Hemp plant.

Hemp and Marijuana both come from plant species Cannabis Sativa. The major difference is that they vary drastically in THC composition. Marijuana is known for its high THC composition, which is why many users smoke it to get experience its psychoactive high feeling. Hemp, on the other hand, is specifically grown to produce a product with a low THC level.

Hemp-derived products such as CBD oil that contains less than 0.3% THC is federally legal and can be sold by online dispensaries. Naturally, you should be aware that some of the states haven’t legalized either medical or recreational use of marijuana. You need to check what’s the legal status of these kinds of products in your state.

2. High-Quality vs. Low-Quality

When you see a bottle of CBD oil on sale, how do you know if it really is of high quality or not? This is where full-spectrum products come in to play. Whenever you purchase a full-spectrum product, it will contain the possible number of cannabinoids found in hemp.

This might be problematic, as full-spectrum products have a higher chance of containing more THC. Thus, being detected during a drug test. In this case, you might opt for CBD oil that doesn’t contain any percentage of THC in it. Thankfully, there are a lot of them to choose from on the market. You will have no problem finding them.

Alternatively, you can look for products that are on a broad spectrum. This refers to CBD oils that have undergone further processing to remove traces of THC, therefore enhancing only CBD and terpenes of the hemp plant.

In previous years, consumers could buy cannabidiol isolate, which doesn’t have any other plant materials present and contain 99% concentrated CBD. However, when there aren’t any cannabinoids and terpenes present, the overall medicinal effect won’t be as strong. This is why educating yourself on this topic is important. Doing that will provide you with the knowledge to find the one that suits you the best.

3. Is it Lab Tested?

Especially if you don’t want to consume any THC containing products, you can check the label on the product. Most dispensaries should have the exact information on the products available. You need to be aware that this is like walking on thin ice. You ask, why is that?

Well, this is similar to social media advertising since everyone can claim that they sell a legit CBD oil. Naturally, you will encounter this occurrence if you are trying to buy CBD oil online. Before you do that, you need to make sure that you’ve checked which laboratory did the testing of the product.

If there are no results from a third-party laboratory, you should skip the product and try finding something else. On the other hand, you can request them from the seller. Naturally, if the company couldn’t provide them, you need to avoid purchasing their product. You can check out cheefbotanicals.com for some high-quality CBD oil products on the spectrum.

4. What Kind of Product?

There’s an array of products to choose from varying between edibles, extracts, drinks, concentrates, topicals, and vape products. Consult your provider about these products, as the different methods of consumption vary in therapeutic properties. At the same time, you should avoid products that are sold only through social media.

As long as you double-check whether the marketing claims are verified, whether the product is derived from a hemp plant, and that it’s on the spectrum of your choice, you’ll be able to find a high-quality product from the dispensary. Some manufacturers could claim that their product is doing wonders for people. Maybe you will see some reviews that tell this story. Sadly, most of the time, these are not legit, and you should avoid buying this product.

One more thing that you should pay attention to is if there are any legit reviews of the product. It is crucial to read all of them, both bad and good. That way, you will make a conclusion of your own. In cases where there are only a few of them, we recommend you avoid buying that product.

The Conclusion

If you are a first-time buyer, education is of the highest priority. You need to make sure that you accumulated all of the necessary knowledge about the CBD oil itself as well as the products that you intend to buy. Naturally, we strongly recommend that you should consult your doctor before using one of these. As you probably know, CBD oil has medical benefits, but some people shouldn’t use it for safety reasons. At the same time, we’ve provided you with a guide to help you buy the best CBD oils on the market. We hope that we will have an influence on your future decision.