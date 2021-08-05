Cannabidiol, better known as CBD, is a drug derived from the Cannabis plant. CBD comes in many forms, but oil is one of the most popular ones. CBD oil is used to treat different diseases, cancer-related pains, depression, anxiety, etc. It is legalized in numerous places.

CBD can be derived from both hemp seed and marijuana plants. We are going to try and explain the difference between the two. We will also give you an idea of which one is better to use and the benefits of both. Stick around to find out more!

Hemp Oil

Hemp oil comes from the seeds of the Cannabis sativa plant. Hemp and marijuana are the same species, but the main difference between the two is the percentage of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content. This difference is not relevant in science, but they are differentiated legally. Hemp oil contains less than 0.3% of THC. Since the percentage is tiny, hemp oil will not get you high or tipsy.

Hemp oil is rich in nutritional antioxidants such as Omega 3 and 6, vitamins B and D. For this reason, many nutritional supplements contain hemp seed oil. This oil also has a lot of health benefits. For example, it can help with high cholesterol, cardiovascular health, triglycerides, and the like.

Some other benefits of hemp oil are the following:

Helps with constipation.

Boosts your immune system.

Helps with skin conditions.

Improves gastrointestinal conditions.

Relieves cancer-related pain.

Has antioxidant and anti-aging effects.

Extraction Process

Hemp oil comes from cannabis seeds. Before the extraction process begins, the seeds must be adequately cleaned to remove any leaves or dirt residue. The entire process is complex and requires a lot of attention.

Once the seeds are cleaned, they are loaded onto hoppers, then moved under a press. The press extrudes the seeds and separates the oil.

Heat is not good for cannabis oil, and even when you store it, it must be in a cool place in order to preserve it longer. However, during the extraction process, the seeds are exposed to temperatures that go up to 40ºC, but it quickly cools down to 20ºC.

It is stored in stainless-steel containers before packaging!

Is Hemp Oil Safe?

Hemp oil rarely causes any side effects, and it is much more beneficial than harmful! Since it contains minimal THC, it does not cause intoxication. Hemp oil has minimum recreational value, and thus it is not used for that purpose.

Even though side effects are almost non-existent, some possible side effects could be dry mouth, diarrhea, reduced appetite, and exhaustion. We do not recommend you to use this oil with other medication such as blood thinners. However, any complications with this drug are highly unlikely.

CBD Oil

CBD oil is extracted from marijuana, a cannabis plant with a higher percentage of THC than hemp. CBD oil contains over 0.3% of THC, which is why it is not legal in some places.

Even though CBD oil refers to the oil from marijuana, CBD can technically be extracted from both hemp and marijuana.

While hemp oil is made of seeds, CBD oil is made of flowers, leaves, and stems. Products with CBD will not get you high. However, the chances are not zero.

CBD had a lot of benefits without mind-altering effects. Here are some health benefits of taking CBD oil:

Pain relief

Boosts your appetite

Improves sleeping habits

Reduces depression and anxiety

Prevents diabetes

Reduces acne

Benefits heart and brain health.

Extraction Process

Extracting CBD involves isolating it from other parts of the plant. Doing this properly is very important as it impacts the quality and purity of the final product. There are a couple of ways for this to be done:

Alcohol Extraction

The Rick Simpson Method

Carrier Oil Extraction

CO2 Extraction.

The best and most commonly used method is the last one. Carbon dioxide or CO2 is at a supercritical point where the liquid is placed at a high temperature. This is done to preserve the quality while extracting CBD from the plant.

CO2 goes through the plants and takes all of the best parts. Almost every reputable company uses this method as it is highly effective and produces much less waste!

Is CBD Oil Safe?

Just like hemp seed oil, CBD oil is safe for use. It does not cause addiction or intoxication as it does not contain a lot of THC.

The potential side effects are the same as those for hemp oil, but they are incredibly uncommon. Feel free to use CBD oils for different purposes legally!

How It Works

It is still not determined how our bodies react when we consume CBD. However, scientists suggest that THC does the following:

Prevention of the endocannabinoid reuptake

Activating the transient receptor potential vanilloid 1

Increasing the serotonin receptors’ activity.

Which One is Better?

As we can conclude from the information presented above, both hemp seed oil and CBD oil have their own benefits. There is no right or wrong, but they do have certain qualities that are not as prominent in the other.

For example, hemp oil is nutritional, which is why it is more suitable to fix appetite loss and similar issues. On the other hand, CBD has a higher percentage of THC, which is why it helps with anxiety and relieves pain better than hemp oil. For example, hemp oil might be more helpful with inflammatory diseases, but CBD is more beneficial when treating depression.

Both hemp and CBD oil can help with all these symptoms, and the only difference is the purpose they serve.

Endnote

Overall, CBD and hemp oil are made from the same plant called Cannabis. However, they are made of different parts of that plant. These products cannot get you high, but they do help with both physical and mental health issues.

If you have not already, you should consider using CBD if it is legal in your area!