I just bought a new car and want to learn how to take better care of it? You’ve come to the right place.

Like any other object, cars don’t last forever. Yet, it is likely to last for a longer time than normal if you take proper care of it. And, like all of us, when making a major investment such as buying a car, you sure want to keep this costly possession in tip-top shape as much time as possible.

Here are 7 car maintenance tips that will help you make your vehicle live longer:

1. Drive with care all the time

First things first, extending your car’s life comes down to driving it carefully all the time. And, we aren’t just talking about avoiding road accidents because that’s a pretty obvious thing to know. However, there’s much more involved in being car considerate because your driving habits have a direct effect on the lifespan of your car.

From not racing your car’s engine during start-up to accelerating slowly at the beginning, not warming the engine before driving, and avoid driving at high speeds and accelerating quickly, these are all driving tips that will help you protect your vehicle from premature damage.

Another driving tip to protect your car would be to extend the life of your tires by avoiding fast starts, stops, and turns. Also, you should always focus on the road to spot and avoid potential potholes and objects on the road. Plus, you should never run over curbs or hit the tire against the curb when parking your car.

2. Check oil and coolant regularly

Checking your car’s oil and coolant levels regularly is not only a must to extend your car’s life but it can also save you from some costly repairs.

By doing this you will make sure that in case there is any leak in your car, you will spot it prematurely and fix it before the problem gets bigger. Moreover, you will make sure to avoid any of the problems that can be caused by low levels of oil and coolant.

A car with low oil levels is at risk of damaging its engine which not only severely impacts the performance of the car but can also impact your own safety. As for coolant, driving with low levels of coolant can have multiple serious consequences including engine meltdown, engine block, and corrosion.

3. Change filters regularly

Changing your car’s filters regularly is one of the key rules in extending its lifespan. Most car manufacturers suggest changing oil filters every time you have your car’s oil changed. And, we also recommend you to do so.

Yet, apart from the oil filter in your car, there are also other several filters that require regular maintenance including the air filter, the cabin air filter, and the fuel filter. Each of those filters completes an important task, so you shouldn’t neglect any of them. For example, while the air filter keeps the air that enters the engine for combustion clean, the fuel filter removes the dirt or impurities that can exist in petrol fuel and water in diesel fuel.

Now, you may not have to change the filters every three months because their quality highly depends on how often you use your car and your driving habits. However, it is crucial to check them regularly and replace them when needed.

4. Check the shock absorbers

If you notice that your car’s ride quality is not what it used to be, it is a good idea to take a look at the shock absorbers to see if they are in good shape or not.

As the experts from Pedders explain “Shock absorbers are a lot more important for your overall driving experience than you would imagine. They don’t just smooth out those bumps you drive over every day. They also prevent excessive sway and bounce when turning and help your car’s tires stay in constant contact with the road.”

However, if you notice tire shaking and wheel vibration after hitting a bump, or your overall driving experience is a bouncy ride, you must look for replacement shock absorbers.

Proper shocks in your car make the difference between enjoyable driving experience and a stressful one. And, they are also crucial for your safety on the road. So, don’t neglect to check them regularly and replace them if necessary.

5. Keep the car clean

Keeping your car clean is extremely important and not just for aesthetic purposes. It will help your car keep its value and appeal if you keep both the inside and the outside of it regularly.

Regular waxing and washing your car are crucial to keep your car’s paint in excellent shape and prevent it from fading. However, it is important to use cleaning products designed especially for auto interiors and exteriors because other cleaning products may include certain substances that can damage your vehicle.

As for the interior of your car, make sure that you don’t just clean up food and drink spills but also vacuum the carpets regularly and remove unnecessary clutter. It will help you avoid pricey car cleaning bills and keep the value of your car high for a longer time in case you consider reselling it in the future.

6. Park it out of the sun

Keeping your car out of the sunlight is another important thing to consider. Over time, the sun can do a lot of harm to the appearance of your car. From bleaching your interior upholstery to damaging the exterior paint of your car, prolonged exposure to sunlight can definitely make your car look a lot older than it really is a lot faster.

So, if you have a garage where you park your car every day, there’s nothing to worry about the sunlight damaging your car’s surfaces. However, if you must park your car outdoors, make sure that you seek shade or cover the car during the day time.

7. Check tire pressure

We’ve already mentioned a few things to do to protect your car’s tires as much as possible. But, apart from driving carefully to make sure you keep your tires in tip-top shape, you must also check them regularly. To be more precise, the tire inflation must be checked once in a while. Most mechanics recommend checking your tire pressure every day before driving your car. However, make sure that you do it at least once or twice a week because proper tire inflation is essential to make the tires last longer.