One of the things that I hate about getting in the morning is having to go to the freezing cold bathroom to do my regular morning routine. I assume that almost everyone is going to agree with this argument. Usually, none of us have any kind of heating installed in bathrooms because that is a waste of energy, right? Well, there is evidence that it is not true. More and more people nowadays are installing heated bathroom floors in their apartments and houses.

However, just because it is becoming a trend nowadays, does that mean that it is a good thing? Well, to come to a certain conclusion, we have to go through the different advantages and disadvantages of heated bathroom floors. We all know that warm towels beneath our feet are going to feel comfortable, but is it really worth the money?

To help people get an answer to these questions, I decided to write this article and talk about the most important pros and cons of this kind of luxury.

Pros

Little to no maintenance

Installing any kind of heating system in a house or an apartment is costly and very time-consuming. Even after those large expenses, you still have to factor in the cost of maintenance in the future. The fact is that radiators, air-conditioning units, and HVAC systems need to be frequently maintained over the years. Last year, I spent more than a simple a few hundred dollars just to have professionals clean the AC unit in my home.

Fortunately, the technology used for heating bathroom tiles is much more different and does not require any kind of maintenance if properly installed.

Given mind, the installation process can rarely go wrong because it is quite easy and cheap to do. If you find a reliable business, I am sure that they will do a great job. After that, you will not have to worry about any future expenses because that heating system should last you for decades.

Certain companies even advertise a warranty for over 20 years.

It is silent

This might not be one of those advantages that are commonly appreciated, but I think that the noise produced by HVAC systems or AC units should not be ignored. A lot of these devices can be very noisy, especially during the winter. Too much noise and vibrations can ruin your night when relaxing.

Fortunately, heated bathroom floors do not produce any kind of noise. It is completely silent and you will be able to enjoy that silence every time you are in the bath.

Great energy efficiency

The energy costs nowadays are constantly on the rise. The energy bills that I get are much more expensive than what they used to be five years ago. It is apparent that energy is becoming expensive and that we should be careful about the devices we are buying. It is very important to look for energy-efficient products, otherwise, you are going to end up with a huge bill at the end of the month.

Considering energy efficiency is also important if you want to lead a greener lifestyle. If you want to considerably reduce your carbon footprint, you should always look for energy-efficient products.

Fortunately, floor heating systems are always energy-efficient as suggested by www.futofolia.hu. In fact, they are much more efficient than any other alternative. The heat these systems produce is always retained under the tiles in the bathroom. There is no room for it to escape.

Easy installation process

The main reason why so many people avoid the idea of installing such a heating system in their home is mostly that they are afraid that it is too complicated. However, this is a common misconception because the installation process is actually quite simple.

It is so simple that even if you have the right tools and equipment, you could probably do it by yourself. Yes, it is that easy. Of course, you will first have to figure out what exactly you will need to do, but after that, it is smooth sailing.

The process goes like this. The tiles are removed which can take several hours and it is probably the most difficult part of the process. Once that is done, a layer of the heating system is applied which is about a few centimeters thick. After that, the tiles are put back in their place in the project is already done. With the help of an experienced professional, this can take no more than a few days.

Cons

The floor is going to be elevated

Even though the layer I mentioned previously is only a few centimeters thick, it is still going to make your floor a little bit elevated. This might not be a very serious disadvantage, but if you already have a short ceiling, it can be seen as a problem.

Although, if your ceiling is tall enough, I do not think that it is a disadvantage that should make you reconsider.

It can be expensive

I think that a lot of companies in this market will disagree with this statement am going to make, but I do believe that the installation of floor heating systems can be quite expensive sometimes.

However, you have to keep in mind that all of this depends on what kind of bathroom you have. The price is calculated based on the size of your bathroom. If it is quite small, a few square-foot of the layer is not going to cost you a lot. But, if you have a larger bathroom, you may need to pull out some extra cash from your pocket.

I guess it also depends on the offer from the company. I am sure there are businesses which offer a much cheaper price per square foot. If you can, try to look for a price tag that is under $10 per square foot.

As you can see, there are both pros and cons of heated bathroom floors, but I think that is also quite apparent that the advantages outweigh the disadvantages considerably.