What You Should Know about Heat Pump Installation

For those of us out there who have traditional HVAC systems, you may have heard of a newer type that has gained a lot of popularity lately. These are known as heat pumps, and they’re quite efficient and effective both for heating homes but also for keeping them cool. This means that we can rely on them both in the summer and the winter, which is nice.

Now, if you’re not really certain as to whether or not you want one, and you’ve been considering your options for a while now, then you’ve come to the right place! You can get an idea of what to expect on this page, but otherwise, let’s delve into what the installation process looks like.

The Basics about Heat Pumps

Before we can properly explore whether or not making the switch to one of these units is right for you and your family, it’s important to understand fully what they do and what they are capable of. The first thing to note is that heat pumps run off of electricity, so that is where the billing will come into play.

However, they aren’t very expensive to install or to maintain, and they help to reduce your energy consumption (and thus bills) over time. That’s because they’re an appliance that is designed to move heat out of one area into another – whether that’s moving hot air outside or inside, depending on the season.

They work fairly similarly to air conditioners, though there is of course one key difference. Namely, they’ve got another component, called a reversing valve, and this allows them to easily swap between heating and cooling the space that they’re in. There are a few different types of heating pumps, be they an air pump, a ground pump, or a hybrid one.

These different types of pumps just refer to where they source the heat energy, which they use to keep a home cool or warm when turned on. It’s pretty simple, as you can see here: (https://www.logan-inc.com/columbus/heating/heat-pump-installation/), and there are plenty of options available all across Ohio if you’re looking into it.

Another factor we’d like to touch upon here in terms of why they’ve become so popular is the fact that they’re also an eco-friendly option for heating and cooling our homes. They don’t use carbon-based fuel, but rather, they draw from heat sources occurring around us. This means that they don’t release nearly as many greenhouse gas emissions as other units.

Are They Worth Switching To?

Another big question that many folks have when it comes to these types of systems is whether or not they’re really worth it as far as switching from a traditional HVAC unit. There are pros and cons to each of them, of course, but it can be hard to make the decision at the end of the day. One consideration you’ll want to think about is the fact that most heat pumps have to be replaced eventually.

The timeline will depend on the unit that you go with, as you can probably imagine. It’s worth talking to your contractor about the various options that exist. Hopefully, they can help to steer you in the right direction and help you to find one that is reliable and energy efficient. There are plenty out there like that, but even the best of the best does eventually need to be replaced – that’s just how these things work.

As far as the costs go, that is the other biggest concern that most folks tend to have here. It’s only natural, considering that if you do get a heating pump installed, it will cost money. We want to ensure that our hard-earned dollars are going towards a worthy cause, right?

It can be hard to decide what’s the “best” way to go about these sorts of things, though. That’s why picking the right unit is such a big deal. Discuss it with your contractor to see if they would recommend an air pump, a ground pump, or a hybrid one. Hybrids are the most common these days because they are so versatile, but they can be a bit more expensive.

Really, it’s hard to say they’re not worthwhile so long as you find a reputable installation team and a good pump system. They can help us reduce our carbon footprint, which is a big deal to a lot of folks out there. Beyond that, over periods of time, they can actually help us save some money because of their efficiency.

If you’ve been debating, hopefully this article has helped you come to a decision. Don’t forget to check out the resources we’ve provided, and remember that you can always talk to a professional to see what the best option for you and your family would be.