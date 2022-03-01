There are almost 5 million apps available for both iOS and Android users all over the world and even though when we choose to download them from the official stores, they are most likely to be safe for us to use, we still don’t want to waste time on the wrong platform. There are many platforms that are going to be almost good enough, and there are also some that will just be buggy, they will lag, and they are not going to give us what we need. Before downloading a new platform, you need to be aware of what you can get, and here we are going to list some things that you should know before using heart rate variability apps.

1. They only require your camera to take the measurement

Many people wonder if they are going to need any special device to be able to use these platforms, and the good news is, no, you don’t need any additional device to take the measurement. You only need a phone that has a camera and a flashlight. The way that these apps work is that they take all of the measurements including your heart rate and your HRV using just the light that comes from your camera.

This makes things a lot easy for people that own a device from any brand, and you don’t have to worry about having too many additional sensors that are not a built-in feature.

2. You can connect them to your other devices

Even though you don’t need to have an additional device to take all the measurements, you can still connect your HRV app with your other devices like your smartwatch. Most of the reliable and good platforms are going to allow this feature, and you won’t even have to use your camera to take the measurement.

Everything can be set up automatically, and you can sync all of your devices to get constant data and do analysis. One thing that you should note is that sometimes these are paid features, so you won’t be able to check that out with only the trial versions.

3. There are free and paid versions

Before using a heart rate variability app, you should know that on the current market you can find both free and paid versions of these platforms. Nevertheless, most of the reliable and trustworthy apps are going to let you test the trial version before you choose to pay.

More often than not, you will be able to choose between different subscription plans, and as you can see if you click here, you can also get a discount if you choose to pay for an annual subscription instead of a monthly one. This shows that with the right HRV platform, you will be able to save some money.

4. Most are extremely easy to install and use

Choosing a user-friendly platform is a must, no matter how tech-savvy you are. We never want to bother to spend too much time figuring things out, and if the app is too complex for you to understand as soon as you download it, chances are, it is not a good one.

The best platforms that are available on the market are going to help you understand and find everything you need, just by looking at it and skimming through the words on the screen. You should not have to spend too much time finding how to do the measurement or how to access the data and analysis of your condition.

5. They can help you track your condition

There are a lot of physicians that are recommending these platforms because they can help their patients keep track of their conditions without having to go to the doctor’s office all the time. We all know how important heart rate variability is, and you need to check it constantly, no matter if you are healthy or if you are dealing with a certain condition.

Well, instead of going to your GP every other day, you can just get an app for your phone and track your condition. Later on, you can share your data and results with your physician, and they can help you with the right course of treatment without having to keep you in the hospital to monitor your health.

6. You can learn more about your health with them

The best platforms that you can find on the market are going to help you learn more about your health and they will not provide information for your heart rate variability only. You can access and take a lot of different tests to assess your levels of stress, anxiety, and even depression. Even though they are not going to serve as a self-diagnosing tool, and even though you should never diagnose yourself without consulting with your GP, they are still going to help you learn more about your health.

When choosing the right HRV platform for your needs, make sure that it offers these features, and that you can add additional data, such as your blood pressure so that you can get well-rounded information.

7. There are a lot of options available

Finally, there are a lot of different HRV apps that you can find both on PlayStore and AppStore, and it is up to you to choose the right one for your needs. Some are going to offer more features than others, while there are also going to be those that lag and don’t show the right data.

You should do some research to see which ones are the ones that are most commonly recommended by users, and you should always compare them. Just because someone liked a platform, does not mean that you are going to enjoy it as well. Because of this you should download the top two or three that you can find, and compare them. Make sure you use the trial version when you do the comparison so that you can choose if you want to subscribe and pay for the services later.

Keep in mind these things before you choose to download and install an app, and know that with a heart rate variability platform you are going to improve your health, you will know what you need to pay attention to, and you can also learn how to reduce stress and avoid anxiety.