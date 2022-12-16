Successful healthcare content marketing is the product of thorough research and diligent monitoring. After setting up your campaigns, you need to spend time tweaking and perfecting them to ensure the best content that engages your patients.

This guide is about measuring the effectiveness of your content marketing strategies. We start with two of the most important qualities of a successful content strategy and end with using data insights.

Major Qualities of Fruitful Healthcare Content Marketing

How can you tell that your content marketing is working? Are your prospects taking action? Having these two qualities means your efforts are paying off.

Content That Helps Reach Marketing Goals

The best healthcare content can make people more aware of your brand, products, and services and drive more traffic to your website. It is your best chance to reach your marketing goals.

Whether your content intends to engage people, give them the latest health information, or drive traffic to your local clinic, you know your efforts are worth it when you reach your goal.

When planning for content marketing, keep these common goals and the content that goes with them in mind.

Increase brand awareness. Highlight your brand to show that your products and services are better than your competitors. Content like blog posts and articles support customer recognition, especially when you have a new product or a new service to offer.

Your content campaign efforts are working when you are hitting your marketing metrics. After defining your goals, decide on the metrics that help you track and measure your content performance.

Over a third of surveyed marketers said content marketing is successful in producing leads. Also, 72% said it educates their audience, and 63% said it builds customer loyalty. Use the metrics below to figure out how well your healthcare content strategies are meeting your goals.

Monitor Organic Traffic

Pay close attention to organic traffic if your goal is to increase brand awareness. Those who stumble upon your content through search engines and visit your site make up your organic traffic. This is not only an essential metric for e-commerce marketing but for healthcare as well, because you must also gauge if your content marketing efforts are relevant to your customers.

View your website’s organic traffic using tools like Google Search Console or Google Analytics. A high volume of organic traffic means your strategies, including search engine optimization (SEO) efforts, are successful and are bringing you better opportunities for lead generation, not to mention conversions.

Check Page, Document, or Video Views

Metrics like page views, document views, and video views help determine if your target audience is getting your message. Check these metrics on the channels you use. For instance, YouTube lets you monitor and optimize your video views. Meanwhile, Google Analytics and Google Search Console report your page views.

Views do not count visitors that left immediately. On YouTube, for instance, a visitor should have stayed at least 30 seconds to count as a view. High page, document, and video views mean that people are staying on your site and finding your content useful and interesting. The longer they stay, the better your chances are for conversion.

Track E-book, Video, and Document Downloads

People who want to learn more about your healthcare brand and services but would like to do this in their own time would download your content for later. Tracking e-books, videos, and document downloads helps you determine whether your marketing efforts are working.

Check these metrics in your Google Analytics account. Choose the website where you want to track your content or file downloads.

Keep an Eye on Blog, Social Media Likes, and Shares

People tend to like and share posts that they find interesting or helpful. So you can tell your work is paying off when your content gets this kind of response: when your target audience sees your content as relevant, helpful, and worth sharing. Keep track of these metrics on your blog and social media platforms.

Observe Email and Newsletter Subscriptions

Subscriptions require sign-ups, so you are generating leads and getting better opportunities for conversion. A high email and newsletter subscription rate means your efforts are bearing fruit: your audience finds your content suitable and is willing to follow your healthcare company’s activities. Keep tabs on the subscription count on your email marketing platform.

Improve Healthcare Content Marketing With Data Insights

Digital Authority Partners says it is important to measure the success of your content marketing strategies if you want to create interesting content. Once you have gathered enough data, you can turn this into insights to better understand your audience and their preferred content and content platforms.

How you convey data through reports determines the success of your marketing efforts. Turn data into insights through testing to help optimize your content marketing campaigns. Use A/B testing to gain insights into potential changes and effects on your content.

You can choose what is best for your customer segments by carefully changing your campaigns. Run A/B testing on the following:

Test posting frequency or schedule. If you blog, test whether it is best to post during weekends or weekdays, bi-weekly or weekly posts.

Summing Up

Follow these five steps to find out how effective your content marketing is: set your goals, choose your metrics, choose your KPIs, calculate your campaign’s performance, and test your data to turn it into insights. With these critical steps in mind, you can make better, more effective, and more cost-efficient healthcare content campaigns.