Marijuana has been used as a healing plant for many centuries. It is said that it helps with a lot of mental health conditions, as well as digestive problems, cancer and that it helps people sleep. There are a lot of different types of cannabis, and in most of the countries, the use of medical marijuana has been legalized. The main types of marijuana are Indica and Sativa. The strain of cannabis Sativa is called hemp and people have been using the seed as well as the flower of the plant for various medical purposes.

If you are just starting to use marijuana for your condition, then you probably have many questions about what should you use and what works better for your specific condition. No matter what you choose to use, you should always consult with your doctor, as even though cannabis is organic, it may interfere with some of the other medications you are taking. Always be responsible when using it and make sure you use the correct dosage.

To help you understand what hemp seed and hemp flower do, and to help you choose the best course of action in your treatment, we created this guide. As you can see, even though it is the same plant, the seed, and the flower are used for different medical purposes.

Hemp Flower

It is said that the flower is a strong version of the CBD, because it is low in THC and high in CBD. Cannabidiol is used to treat medical conditions, whereas, THC is giving the users the feeling of high. When THC is taken in small doses, it can help people who are suffering from a serious condition. The flower is usually smoked or vaped by the users, even though in some cases it can be combined with food.

There are many conditions that you can treat with the hemp flower since it gets into your system quickly and it can relieve pain faster than other supplements. Let’s talk about what you could use the flower for:

Sleep aid

There are a lot of people who suffer from insomnia and that even when they manage to fall asleep, they wake up easily and always feel sleep-deprived. The flower can help you fall asleep faster and it will regulate your sleeping cycle. Users report feeling refreshed and finally being able to get a good night’s sleep. You can also use this plant for relaxation after a long day when you don’t have enough time to take a nap.

Pain reliever

If you are suffering from a disease that is causing you muscle or joint pain, hemp can help you relieve the pain. Even if the pain is not chronic and you just have a minor injury, you can reduce the pain in a natural way. It is said that cannabis ointments can help you cope with the pain, as well as the bruising.

Quit smoking

If you are a smoker and if you want to quit smoking, then using the hemp flower may help you achieve your goal. However, you should be careful about how often you use marijuana because you don’t want to replace cigarettes with cannabis. Studies show that when people use CBD, they smoke about 50% fewer cigarettes.

Cope with depression and anxiety symptoms

Studies show that people who use CBD can battle symptoms of depression and anxiety. Smoking hemp flower can help you relieve social anxiety as well and Organiccbdnugs suggests that it can even help you get over the feelings of fear, shaking and difficulty concentrating.

Compared to other medications that are used to treat these conditions, CBD does not cause addiction and it is a natural way to battle the symptoms.

Hemp seed

The seeds come from the hemp plant and they, as well as the flower, contain only about 0.03% of THC. They are also called a superfood, as they are really nutritious. The brown seeds are rich in fiber, protein and fatty acids, so many people call them the food of the future.

Most of the seeds can be eaten raw, but they can also be used for vaping or smoking. There are a lot of edibles that contain the seeds, and since they create no psychedelic effect, you are free to consume them anytime. Now let’s talk about the main benefits of the seeds.

Heart disease

It is said that people who consume these seeds on a daily basis have a lower risk of heart disease. People use them for relaxation and to battle stress. As we all know, stress is the main factor that could lead to many different conditions, including heart disease.

They lower the blood pressure and the omega fatty acids protect the heart from different diseases including arrhythmia.

Reduced inflammation

If you have issues with your joints or if you are suffering from any type of arthritis, then you should try using CBD. The seeds help not only with joint inflammation, but they can also help you battle diseases like diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and metabolic syndrome.

Skin conditions

People who have skin prone to acne, or who are suffering from diseases like chronic inflammation, dermatitis or psoriasis should use this plant, as it may help you with your skin condition.

Once again, the omega fatty acids will help your skin rejuvenate and users report that they experienced a noticeable difference in just a few months after using it.

Digestive problems

People who are suffering from any digestive or metabolic issues can benefit from the seeds. They can also help you cope with eating disorders, as they will calm your nervous system and it will help your body process the food in a better way.

Even though the hemp seed and the flower come from the same plant, they have different healing properties. However, they can both help you cope with symptoms of many diseases and they will improve your overall condition.

Consult with an expert about which one would benefit you the most and see which way of using the plant works best for you. Since these are natural and organic products, you should not experience any side effects. However, you should consult with your doctor before using marijuana and inform them about your desired treatment.