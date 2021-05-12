The fact is that even though some of the Hollywood stars earn millions today, it used to not be like that. Many famous actors and actresses have gone through difficult moments throughout their lives toF reach Hollywood Boulevard. Many of them have come a long way from their native India to succeed and show Hollywood that there is talent and beauty outside of America. Introducing the 6 most handsome Indian actors in Hollywood.

Hollywood Dream

Whether we want to admit it or not, Hollywood is the kingdom of cinematography. The most popular and famous movies were made in Hollywood. Every actor’s dream is to go there and make a successful career over there. Although Americans are the ones who mostly achieve that – actors and artists from India also know how to offer their best talents. Many of them went to America with a smile on their faces and made their films even better. We will focus only on famous actors from India, who managed to go to Hollywood and make their careers even better there. Most of them have proven that the best acting talent comes from India. And who are the most handsome Indian actors that made a successful career in Hollywood? Here is the answer to that question.

Talent And Beauty: Most Handsome Indian Actors In Hollywood

Most of the actors who come from India are extremely educated and multi-talented people. They act, sing, dance, and their exotic appearance never leaves anyone indifferent. Actors and actresses who come from India are known not only for their lavish talent but also for their lavish beauty. You can read the life-stories of some famous Indian actors and see how much work and effort they have invested into their success.

We present to you some of the most beautiful and handsome Indian actors who are conquering or have already conquered Hollywood.

1. Kunal Nayyar

If we tell you, Kunal Nayyar, you may not know it right away – but if we tell Rajesh Koothrappali, you will immediately remember the funny Indian guy from the famous TV sitcom The Big Bang Theory. Although he is best known for his role of Rajesh Koothrappali – this actor has also won many awards, such as the Garland Award, which he received in the United States. He is considered to be one of the most handsome actors in Hollywood, and he also showed his lavish acting talent in England, collaborating with the popular Royal Shakespeare Company.

2. Mindy Kaling

Although she was not born in India – her roots are from India. Mindy Kaling was born Vera Mindy Chokalingam. Today, she is a well-known American actress, writer, and producer. We know her for her role in the sitcom Office. However, she continued her acting career in her own TV show called Mindy Project. The actress was nominated for an Emmy and she has acted in numerous films and wrote the famous play, Matt & Ben.

3. Shahrukh Khan

Another true master of Bollywood – Shahrukh Khan. He even bears the unofficial nickname The King of Bollywood. There is a good reason for that. Namely, Khan has so many film awards, that, believe it or not, he entered the Indian Guinness Book of Records. His ambitions don’t end in Bollywood. Namely, Shahrukh Khan has such a phenomenon that he has caught the eye of many Western producers, and his lavish talent has already been proven on several fronts. His character, according to the producers, is such that he can play a charming villain. Whether that will happen soon in any of the Hollywood blockbusters remains to be seen. One thing is for sure – Shahrukh Khan absolutely fits the list of the most handsome actors from India.

4. Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai was one of the first in her generation of Indian actors to switch to Western projects, starring in movies like Provoked, The Last Legion with Colin Firth and Ben Kingsley, and as a femme fatal in the comedy-drama, Pink Panther 2. Before she started her career as an actress, she was a model, and she made her first movie in 1997. She won numerous acting awards and she is the unofficial ambassador of Indian cinematography in the world. Aishwarya Rai was Miss World in 1994. Rai was named one of the most beautiful actresses in commercial Indian cinema, and for years she was on the jury of the Cannes Film Festival.

5. Irrfan Khan

Although not a typical Hollywood beauty, this actor is said to possess a charisma that is almost magnetically appealing. Irrfan Khan was born in Jaipur but has expanded his career far beyond India. His lavish acting talent has set the benchmark when it comes to acting. Today, Hollywood producers engage him in very serious projects like Inferno, directed by Ron Howard. We have also seen this actor in movies such as Life of Pi and The Amazing Spider-Man.

6. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is a Bollywood and Hollywood star who in 2000 was named the most beautiful woman in the world. Today, the beautiful woman is a busy actress and the wife of the famous musician Nick Jonas. However, she started her career as Miss India, and then Miss World. After winning the flattering title, Priyanka became a Bollywood star, and Hollywood didn’t want to miss her either. It all started in 2015 when she became the star of the popular ABC series Quantico. Her popularity is still in full swing, and Priyanka recently celebrated two years of marriage with her 10 years younger husband Nick Jonas – from the popular band Jonas Brothers.

The Bottom Line

Although their roots are thousands of miles away from Hollywood, these people have proven that India has a lot to be proud of. Talent, beauty, and perseverance in work, and the desire to succeed – are what adorn these Indian actors. Although Hollywood is machinery that swallows everything in front of it – they are proof that when you want something a lot, you can achieve it.