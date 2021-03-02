Many people experience stress at their workplace. It can become overwhelming sometimes with all those difficult tasks, or a new assignment, the never-ending meetings, full email inbox, and so on. Everybody feels a little bit of tension from time to time, however, if the stress becomes unbearable you should know your health might be affected. You can make your way around if you follow some easy and very basic steps to discharge that workload.

Avoid Conflicts

Sometimes you might not notice it, but conflict at work can change your emotional state to a negative one. Therefore, you should stay away from gossip and conflicts. If there is no way you could avoid it, you can try and change the subject or turn to a more positive perspective.

There are a few steps you can take to avoid conflicts successfully:

Try to be positive

Some energies attract each other, so positive emotions will attract positivity. Make sure to keep your mind in a happy place. By doing so, you will affect others in a good way and avoid conflicts as well.

Avoid conflicts at any cost

Try to keep yourself out of trouble. Don’t go between other people’s problems against each other.

Communicate better

Communication is the key to most problems. As long as you speak respectfully with anyone at the office, they won’t have any reason to pick a fight with you.

Don’t mix business with pleasure

Stay Organized

Being organized will get your job done faster than you’d expect. Keep in mind, when at work to take a small break every 90 minutes to increase your productivity. When you work 8 hours straight, without any breaks, or just one, will lower your number of results.

Always keep your desk clean, if your stuff is all over the desk, you won’t even know where to start and which is what. Once you’ve cleaned your desk, don’t forget to make some room on your computer too.

Aren’t you tired of all the old folders and documents you don’t use anymore? They are always in the way, and you confuse them with the new ones. The best way to organize your computer is to create a folder for everything you need and name them suggestively. Now every document has a category and you won’t need to search through thousands of files.

Do Not Multitask

Multitasking is not the best way to get the job done. You might think otherwise but I will give you some good reasons multitasking is not a smart choice.

It slows you down!

You think you’re doing two things at a time and will get more job done than usual, but in fact, you do both of them sloppy.

It reduces productivity

Your attention should be focused on each task at a time. Dividing your attention will cause less productivity and more chances to mistake a lot.

Less effective

Even if things do get done while multitasking, chances are you’re missing the whole point of the assignment because your mind will be in more than two places at once. Also, you will increase your anxiety and your stressing level might get worse. You will overwhelm yourself by doing all those things at once.

Schedule Your Day

One way to increase your productivity would be to develop some organizational skills. You can start by prioritizing your tasks. It is important to know where to start and with what.

Decide what’s your ‘why’. Why is a concept which states that everything we do, we do for a reason that should mean more than ”I have to do it because I was told so”. Find the reason that keeps you going and use it as your mantra too.

Another important aspect is to approximate the time you’ll take to do a task. To keep up with a schedule you just have to know how long it will take and how long until the next one. Dealing with your emails will also help you clear up some of the tasks.

Eat Healthy Lunches

How many times have you looked at the clock and realized it is past lunchtime and you haven't eaten? Stress and tight schedules might get the best out of you, but you still have to take care of yourself and eat healthily. Remember that you need to be in the best shape to have a high productivity level. All the vitamins and energy you have you get from healthy food and exercises.

Get Enough Sleep

It is recommended that you get at least eight hours of sleep throughout the night. Lack of sleep may cause headaches, chronic fatigue, anxiety, and so on. Not to mention, all that work you have to finish and you can’t focus because you didn’t sleep enough.

Finally, you have now a lot of new strategies to try and escape that stressful environment from work. Hope you will manage to organize your time effectively.