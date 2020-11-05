Whether it is about sports or protection, the moment you become the owner of a handgun, you carry and use a firearm safely. Below are the top 10 gun safety tips every gun owner should know.

1. Always assume they load your pistol while you are handling it

Unless it is truly your first rodeo for gun safety, we can assume you have heard not to keep it loaded. A safe gun owner always handles a weapon. That’s why it is best to build the habit of handling a gun all the time.

The weapon you assume is unloaded may have been handled recently by someone less careful, perhaps without basic knowledge. Many other accidents are caused by the owner’s assumption that all the firearms are protected. But the security can wear out. Suppose your gun is loaded and you make operating on that assumption as a habit, it is dangerous. One of the key concepts of the handling of a weapon is that it cannot fire by itself. When an accident occurs, the responsibilities are almost always to be found in human error. You should follow the advice of the experts in keeping your guns at the ready at Legallyarmed.com.

2. Aim only at the desired target

Older movies and TV shows show people doing some things with guns that look comical today. They gesticulate each other with their barrels as they speak. They also use them to scratch their heads or lift the edge of their fedoras. You do not see that much in modern movies. Unfortunately, it still happens in proper life. Do not be one of these accidents waiting to happen. Keep the barrel pointed at a neutral object until you intend to shoot your target.

3. Do not forget what is behind your goal

The effect is caused by the stress hormones which reduce the sensitivity of the distal parts of the body. It means that in such situations; it is not possible to feel the contact of the finger with the trigger. So, you cannot control the pressure exerted on it.

Bullets do not stop mid-flight when you want them to do. They carry up to a full mile after firing. Do not underestimate the power of penetration either. Even in today’s movies, we are used to seeing people hiding from gunfire behind almost all kinds of objects. It includes regular plywood or plaster walls. During authentic life, these things rarely stop a bullet.

4. Do not use drugs or alcohol while shooting

It does not just include obvious intoxicants but any prescription medication. Even strong coffee might juice you up for a dangerous half-hour till your pulse rate stabilizes. While on this point, it might be worthwhile to recommend not using drugs or alcohol while handling your weapon even while all alone at home.

5. Beware of fires

With misfires, the key is to wait. Do not start opening the gun, pointing the barrel in some random direction inadvertently. And do not turn the gun around and look down the barrel, wondering what got stuck in it. There is a particular misfire to watch out for.

6. Security and ammunition

For safety’s sake, think of each bullet like a little bomb. It is not just dangerous once we fire it. It is already dangerous, containing a smokeless propellant and a percussion-sensitive primer mixture, all ready to go boom.

Proper storage is essential. Do not keep your ammunition anywhere where the temperature will reach or exceed 150 degrees. It is the temperature inside a car that can reach 172 degrees on a hot summer day.

7. Keep everything out of unrelated people

Do not keep ammunition out of children’s reach, keep it out of reach of anyone who is not trained in its safe use. Finally, do not store ammunition in your gun. Your first line of home defense is your alarm system. It is not a loaded pistol kept under your pillow.

8. Stay calm and put your finger in the right position

The resistance of the firing of a weapon is always less resistant than the force the finger on the trigger can apply during an unconscious action. Most accidents occur because of stress combined with poor training.

The trigger is positioned ergonomically to be easily reached by the finger. Therefore, without proper conditioning, it is difficult to eliminate the dangerous habit of putting the finger on the trigger when the situation does not require immediate firing. A sudden tension, such as the fear of falling, causes an uncontrolled contraction of the hand.

9. Use the gun purposely

The next point is to respect the shooting range. There are suitable directions where to point the weapon created for the purpose. At home or in any other place where it has been necessary to manipulate the weapon, things get complicated.

In theory, there are no safe areas because, in the unfortunate hypothesis that the shot starts, we do some damage anyway. At least, there will be a nice hole in the wall from side to side. It relates this norm to the other two. If we consider the weapon always loaded and do not put our finger on the trigger, we fire no shot. Weapons alone do not fire.

10. Equip a flashlight during the night

Nobody wants to shoot and hit innocent people. The last rule is valid all the time for home defense, personal hunting, and recreational use of weapons. House intrusions take place in the dark. So, let’s equip with a tactical flashlight. We cannot aim the weapon into indistinct shadows that might be our family members.

In hunting, you should not shoot at the slightest rustle of the leaves. We need to make sure that the hunted animal caused the signal for us to hear.

Final Words

Before you become the owner of a gun, you must become familiar with the safety precautions. We have shown the top 10 gun safety tips every gun owner should know.

For the sake of completeness, you must avoid unloading the firearm by aiming the muzzle at surfaces that favor rebounds such as marble, majolica, or sanitary ware. Never aim the weapon at a window. And pay the maximum attention that not to point the weapon at ourselves or other people present.