The gaming industry represents the biggest part of the whole entertainment sector. The interesting fact is that it is more valuable than the music and movie industries combined. The development of eSports is following improvements related to new technologies, improved hardware, and much better games that we are getting each year.

Another interesting fact is that eSports are now considered a real sport. There was a plan for it to be introduced at the Olympic games in Tokyo that were canceled due to the pandemic. We expect to see it for the first time at the next Olympics.

There are many popular players in Canada, and a lot of people are interested in watching this content. Older generations might find it odd, but many people love watching streams of video games these days. That is also one of the main reasons why gambling on video games became so popular.

A Lot of Tournaments

Big tournaments are the most important part of this industry. They are attracting bigger sponsors, which is leading to higher prizes as well. Therefore, it is not a surprise that prize pools for most popular games and tournaments are now measured in millions of dollars. Professional games are making the same amount of money as pro athletes in some cases.

Moreover, even though it is still not recognized as a sport in this country, local communities are providing teams and organizations with their needs. The most popular Canadian districts that are following this trend are Vancouver and Toronto. They have many organizations that are setting bigger tournaments like Able, Mirage, Overactive, Raptors, Lazarus, and more.

Most Popular Games

When it comes to the most popular games, things are the same as with the global trends. The most popular title in tournaments is Dota 2, which is also known for providing the biggest prizes. This game holds the title of the best tour game for over 10 years. Moreover, the LoL is following with similar popularity, along with many other titles like Hearthstone, Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, Halo, Valorant, Fortnite, and more.

It is a Profitable Sport

As we already mentioned, professionals in this area can earn the same amount as some pro athletes. There are at least three pro gamers from this country who managed to earn more than $1 million. It is estimated that there are around 500 pro games that are competing in most of these tournaments. However, the difference in prizes is huge depending on the game and position.

For example, the lower rank in some less popular game will bring you only a couple of thousands, while winning in some big event can provide you with millions of dollars. Still, these prizes are nothing compared to world records where the latest prize pool for Dota 2 was over $40 million. These prizes are huge for other titles as well.

Rise of Gambling on eSports

For people interested in gambling on various sports events, it was odd to choose video games for these activities. However, things quickly changed during the pandemic in 2020, when most leagues were paused. There was a global break that lasted for a couple of months. Therefore, there were only a couple of leagues that remained in the world, and video games tournaments.

That is one of the main factors that made gambling on virtual games so popular. Sports TV channels became sharing live streams, and many bookies introduced odds for these events. Also, it is very interesting to people who don’t have much experience since it is a pure game of luck.

It is much more difficult to calculate the precise odds as is the case with standard sports. That made a lot of people interested in risking more by choosing higher odds and betting on underdogs. It is more difficult to predict the favorite since there are many good players, most of the games are played in teams, and minor details or mistakes can make a huge difference and change the outcome of the game.

The most important thing about gambling during these events is to be aware that it is still gambling. Therefore, you should spend more time analyzing and researching available events. Also, choosing the right approach is crucial like with any other model of gambling.

Moreover, be sure to choose a well-known and reliable bookie. There are many online gambling platforms available in Canada. Before you make your choice, be sure that the one you are choosing has a license, and that you can use your preferred payment processing option. Also, be aware of the fact that this area is new to the bookies as well, which means that you might be able to use that in your favor.

You will have to do proper research on each team and event before choosing the games for your ticket. Also, there is a chance that one bookie might mark some team as a favorite, and offer much lower odds, while the second one decided to introduce odds that are similar for both sides. You can use this to secure a bigger prize if you win.

On the other side, be sure to have the right gambling approach, which is especially related to how you are spending your money. The key is to have some goals and limits. The advantage of betting on sports is that you can focus on research to improve your chances. The same is with this industry.

The Bottom Line

We are at the beginning of the eSports era where video games will become more and more popular over time. There are already some big events that attracted a lot of bigger companies as sponsors. Even though the prize pools and salaries are not as big as for professional clubs, it is a matter of time before they will reach the same point. Also, younger generations are much more interested in this area, but we can notice the rise in popularity among adults as well.