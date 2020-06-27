As a college student, you need to take some time off studies and academic affairs to participate in various sporting activities. Numerous colleges offer different sporting activities, although some are common. You don’t need to have excuses for not participating in a sporting activity you like because your college does not offer the same since you can create your sport.

Various colleges offer a wide variety of sports, not limited to; wrestling, golf, swimming, football, bowling, and even athletics. Am sure your college allows you to participate in one or two sporting activities that you enjoy.

Various sports are beneficial to you in many aspects including;

Rejuvenates your Brains- certain games involve critical thinking on how to approach and overcome your opponents. The conventional thinking rejuvenates your brains and boosts your brainpower.

Health Benefits- there are many health advantages attached to participating in sports. You can improve your mood, control your body weight, have a night of better sleep, strain any available body diseases, and health conditions only with a sports activity.

Sharpen your Time-Management Skills- your sports activity adds to your timetable a special event in your schedule that you have to dedicate time for. While you achieve attending your classes, manage to do your assignments, and participate in sports, you develop time management discipline that will be beneficial to you even out of college.

Nurturing your Social Life- while participating in any college sports, you have the opportunity to interact with your opponents and teammates allowing you to socialize, make new friends, and share the fun. This way, you will build your social life.

Here are great sports activities that you can participate in while in college;

Dancing

The good thing about dancing is that it allows you to combine the dancing sport, listen to your favourite music, and relax your mind. There are different groups of dancers that you can join, depending on your taste. The dancing classes include hip-hop, salsa, tango, jazz, etc. You only need to be experimenting with different levels until you find the best level for you.

Don’t just perceive dancing as only a sporting activity since you may find yourselves participating in dancing events like parties, national holidays, and different festivals. Dancing may develop into a career.

Athletics

Athletics is one of the most common sports activities that most colleges offer. It is wide enough to accommodate almost anyone and am sure it will have to provide you. You have the opportunity to choose between jumping, running, walk, and to throw.

In the jumping option of the primary athletics sport, you have the opportunity to choose from different jumping events like long jump, triple jump, or pole vault. You want the best jumping event that suits you.

The throwing event in athletics also has options like a shot put or javelin. Javelin involves the throwing of a select arrow. This event is right for you as it lets you exercise your hands and waist.

You can also opt for different races like a relay race that is done on the track. There is also an option of the cross country that is done outside the field. The good thing with a cross country race is that it lets you exercise at the same time enjoy the beautiful scenery along the way.

As much as you can participate in athletics as a hobby and within your college, you can still opt to make it your career, and you can do it internationally. This is one of the best paying sporting activities.

Soccer

Soccer is the most common sports activity that almost all colleges have. This is the most elemental sport you can engage in. It is usually played in two teams; each team should have 11 players, but if you cannot get enough players, you can distribute the number of players available equally for each group.

As a college student, you can quickly get to understand the basic rules of the game easily.

Soccer involves kicking the ball inside a rectangular field towards the opponent team’s goal post to score. You are not allowed to touch the ball with your hand unless you are a goalkeeper; what a fantastic rule!

If you choose to be a goalkeeper, you must make sure you guard your team’s goal post so that they don’t score. You need to take care as a goalkeeper since the winner is determined by the number of goals scored.

Soccer involves a lot of running to counter your opponent, thus gives you the best exercise your body needs. Rules are governing the game; therefore, you don’t need to fear of injuries from your opponents. To avoid minor injuries, you need to buy some protective gear that is cheap and affordable to you as a college student.

Apart from soccer being played as a hobby, if you involve in it very well, it is the most paying sport in the world.

Archery

Archery is one of the games that you can play as a college student as an individual, but it is more enjoyable when played as a competition. It would be best if you focused on a specific target by shooting a ten-ring target. Every goal has different marks, and you earn marks by hitting a particular destination.

The target points are painted in rings of five different colours, which are; white, black, blue, red, and gold. The marks increase from white to gold, with gold having the most marks. As you play archery, you take different turns with your team members, and your scores are accumulated to get the total of your team against your opponents.

This game does not involve a lot of strain but rejuvenates your brains as you try to hit the target.

Boxing

Boxing is not just an ordinary sport but can help you in self-defence in case of an attack. It involves hand-to-hand combat against your opponent. You don’t need to worry as boxing has different stages of training from amateur to expert boxing. With boxing, you need to be skilful, quick, reliable, and above all, more disciplined so that you don’t misuse the boxing skills gained.

Conclusion

All the above games can be offered in your college. But not all of them that you have to participate in. Choose the ones that will not consume a lot of your study time. As you engage in any sport, make sure you have the right protective gear to avoid injuries and for active play.