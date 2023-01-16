When it comes to digital marketing, there’s no substitute for a PPC ad campaign. You can perform search engine optimization (SEO) on a regular basis, but results take time. With paid ads, you see results in the form of traffic as soon as your ads start showing up.

Of all the options, Google is the most popular PPC ad platform. However, if you’ve had your Google Ads account suspended, you’ve probably taken a big hit. Google processes the largest share of searches, and paid ads reach a lot of people. Still, Google isn’t your only option for running paid ads.

Unfortunately, suspended accounts are common, but they can be recovered by experienced marketing companies like StubGroup. To get your account back, you’ll need to submit an appeal explaining why your account should be reinstated. Then, you’ll need to wait for your appeal to be approved, which isn’t a guarantee.

It’s worth appealing because each day your ads don’t run, you lose revenue. While you work to restore your Google Ads suspension, start setting up accounts with other PPC networks and diversify your paid ad traffic. If you haven’t already made a list, here’s where you can start.

1. Amazon sponsored ads

If you sell products on Amazon, you need to start using Amazon’s sponsored ads to showcase your product and brands to your customers. Sponsored products appear on results pages as well as product detail pages, so they get plenty of exposure. Amazon is the world’s largest online retailer, and you’d be missing out on revenue if you didn’t advertise on this platform, especially when you already have a store. If you don’t have an Amazon store yet, get one and run some ads.

Like Google and some other paid ad platforms, Amazon will give you a credit toward your account so you can start using their ads free of charge. Once you launch your ad campaign, however, you’ll see the value and will continue your campaign once your free credits are used.

The only downside is that some products don’t qualify for PPC ads, like adult products, used and refurbished products, and products in closed categories.

2. Facebook PPC ads

With nearly three billion users, Facebook can be a goldmine for generating traffic and sales through paid ads. However, it’s not automatic; you still need to run effective ads and place those ads in front of the right audience to be successful.

Running PPC ads on Facebook is a slightly different game than running ads on search engines like Google, Yahoo, and Bing. When people are on social media, they’re in a different mindset than when they’re actively searching for something on Google, so you’ll need to experiment to see what works.

One of the key advantages to using Facebook PPC ads is the ability to use retargeting. Retargeting, also called remarketing, is where you show your ads only to people who have previously interacted with your ads or who have visited your website. This makes it easier for you to convert people, since they’ll already be familiar with your brand. If they don’t click right away, as they encounter your ads, they’ll just become more familiar with your brand until they finally decide to click.

3. Bing PPC ads

Search engines are an excellent place to run PPC ads, and thankfully, there are popular search engines other than Google.

Bing, Yahoo, and AOL – the three mainstream search engines that make up the Microsoft Search Network – get close to five billion monthly combined searches, which isn’t as much as Google, but it’s enough to make it worth running ads on these platforms.

There’s a bonus when you run PPC ads with Bing compared to Google and other networks. When you run Bing Ads, your ads will be displayed across the entire Microsoft Search Network. That’s a big advantage.

Bing Ads also have less competition than Google, making them perfect for small businesses with a small advertising budget. There’s automatically less competition, which means you’ll spend less to run the same number of ads you were running on Google. According to HubSpot, Bing Ads are ideal for small-to-medium-sized businesses because of their cheaper cost.

Bing Ads also have more detailed filter options, and Bing users tend to be older and have a higher income than Google users. The financial industry does particularly well across the Microsoft Search Network, which could be the result of Bing and Yahoo’s focus on financial reporting.

Bing Ads have some unique features. For example, your ads can be programmed to display the number of followers you have on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Additionally, with Bing Ads, you can move your Google AdWords campaigns directly into your Bing Ads account and run them quickly and easily.

4. DuckDuckGo PPC ads

Like any other PPC ad platform, DuckDuckGo will display your ads to users who match your defined target audience. This search engine gets about one billion visitors per month. DuckDuckGo has been a popular search engine for years because they don’t track users like Google and other search engines. People who want privacy online use this search engine, and there is great potential for running successful ads.

DuckDuckGo is part of the Microsoft Display Network, so your ads will show across Bing, Yahoo, and AOL as well. That’s a good thing, considering it will expose your ads to more users.

Don’t worry if you can’t get your Google Ads account back

Now that you know about several additional PPC platforms, you don’t have to worry if you can’t get your Google Ads account reinstated. Sure, Google has the lion’s share of searches, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be successful elsewhere. In fact, you may find that you’ll get a better click through rate (CTR) on alternative PPC platforms than you did on Google. Try them all and see what works for your business and then stick with the platforms that get the best results.